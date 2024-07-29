Opti Digital: Latest AI-Based Advertising Technology to Be Featured at Boston Publisher Forum

Opti Digital, the leading global advertising management platform, will showcase its cutting-edge AI-driven technologies at the AdMonsters Publisher Forum in Boston this August.

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Opti Digital, the leading global advertising management platform, will showcase its cutting-edge AI-driven technologies at the AdMonsters Publisher Forum in Boston this August. The forum, known for attracting industry leaders and innovators, provides an ideal stage to demonstrate how its advancements can significantly enhance publisher performance.









Maximizing Programmatic Ad Performance with AI Innovations

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming programmatic advertising by automating complex processes and enhancing efficiency. What started with Header Bidding has evolved into a sophisticated approach that optimizes the entire advertising ecosystem, improving decision-making and streamlining operations.

In today's saturated advertising market, publishers often struggle to identify the most efficient partners. Media outlets connecting their inventory to numerous demand partners - sometimes as many as 20 - frequently experience increased latency and potential audience loss. Instead of manually analyzing each demand partner reports, AI can address these issues through advanced traffic-shaping models that identify high-value partners. This approach ensures optimal website performance and reduces carbon emissions by filtering out low-value ad requests, all while maintaining high CPMs (cost for thousand impressions) for publishers.

Another significant advantage of AI is its ability to drive substantial resource savings and revenue growth. By automating optimization tasks and utilizing predictive models based on historical data, AI can accurately forecast the ideal floor price for specific ad impressions across various contexts. This approach effectively addresses bid shading-a major challenge for publishers-and helps maximize revenue potential.

Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital, a company offering an AI-based floor price solution, emphasizes the power of this technology: "Our system can predict the minimum price at which an impression can be sold by analyzing factors such as audience, demand, and user value. It can determine floor prices for over a million segments on a single website. This level of precision and real-time adjustment far exceeds what can be achieved manually." She added that this efficiency enables resources to be redirected to other crucial areas, such as content and audience management.

Moreover, combining predictive and reactive models helps address concerns about the risks associated with a lack of human expertise. By adapting in real time, AI systems can pause optimizations if a risk is detected, allowing human experts to step in and resolve issues promptly.

Overall, AI boosts both financial performance and sustainability in advertising. By prioritizing quality over quantity, AI reduces the carbon footprint associated with ad rendering by only displaying high-value ads.

At the AdMonsters Publisher Forum, Opti Digital will showcase these advancements and their impact on publisher yield. The company will demonstrate how its AI-driven solutions enhance ad performance, refine strategies, and drive up to 30% revenue growth for publishers.

Contact Information

Maëva Caratis

PR & Events Manager

maeva@optidigital.com

+1 (646) 551-0848

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on newswire.com.