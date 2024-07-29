Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.
Second quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights:
- Earnings per diluted share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.45, higher by $0.04, or 10%, than the prior quarter, and lower by $0.19, or 30%, from the year-ago quarter.
- Net income of $7.1 million increased $0.7 million, or 11%, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.0 million, or 30%, compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.
- Cost of deposits of 210 basis points and total funding costs of 261 basis points for the quarter.
- Based on the June 30, 2024 market close share price of $15.49, the $0.16 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.13% and a dividend payout ratio of 35.6%.
CEO Commentary:
"Our second quarter earnings report shows solid loan and revenue growth compared to the last quarter, even with the higher interest expense on deposits", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
"We kept our credit quality strong while funding new loans, especially in residential real estate and construction. This growth highlights our focus on expanding our lending to meet the rising demand for housing and construction financing. By offering customized loan solutions, we've been able to support the needs of our customers and communities.", Shaffer commented.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended June 30 and March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023
Net interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 2.2%, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $0.5 million, which was more than offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.1 million. Both increases were driven by increases in rates and volume.
Compared to the same period of 2023 net interest income decreased $3.6 million, or 11.4%, for the second quarter of 2024. The lower net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense of $9.6 million, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $6.0 million.
The increase in interest income from the comparable prior year quarter was due to a 27-basis point increase in yield as well as a $264.8 million increase in average earning assets. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.
The increase in interest expense from the comparable prior year quarter was due to the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increasing 104 basis points as well as average interest-bearing liabilities increasing $428.2 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising interest rates, continues to drive the increase in funding costs. Deposit costs have increased 118 basis points compared to a year ago. Net interest margin was 3.09% for the second quarter of 2024. It decreased 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2024, when it was 3.22%, and it decreased 66 basis points from the second quarter of 2023, when it was 3.75%.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,964,377
$ 44,946
6.10 %
$ 2,689,516
$ 39,252
5.85 %
Taxable securities ***
351,497
3,070
3.11 %
370,002
2,984
2.93 %
Non-taxable securities ***
288,128
2,372
3.87 %
288,513
2,319
3.79 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
15,807
205
5.22 %
6,937
54
3.12 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,619,809
$ 50,593
5.58 %
$ 3,354,968
$ 44,609
5.31 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
32,564
47,560
Premises and equipment, net
53,654
61,220
Accrued interest receivable
13,230
11,191
Intangible assets
134,473
135,669
Bank owned life insurance
61,871
53,878
Other assets
65,818
60,253
Less allowance for loan losses
(39,190)
(34,668)
Total Assets
$ 3,942,229
$ 3,690,071
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,339,503
$ 3,054
0.92 %
$ 1,364,648
$ 1,546
0.45 %
Time
926,831
12,451
5.40 %
548,307
5,988
4.38 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
440,670
6,078
5.55 %
242,395
3,113
5.15 %
Long-term FHLB borrowings
2,031
12
2.38 %
3,107
17
2.19 %
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00 %
109,248
1,406
5.16 %
Subordinated debentures
103,999
1,247
4.83 %
103,854
1,198
4.62 %
Repurchase agreements
-
-
0.00 %
13,234
2
0.06 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,813,034
$ 22,842
3.27 %
$ 2,384,793
$ 13,270
2.23 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
703,046
904,757
Other liabilities
60,365
52,874
Shareholders' equity
365,784
347,647
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,942,229
$ 3,690,071
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 27,751
2.31 %
$ 31,339
3.08 %
Net interest margin ***
3.09 %
3.75 %
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $631 thousand and $617 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $69.4 million and $60.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
Net interest income decreased $7.8 million, or 12.2%, compared to the same period in 2023. Net interest margin decreased 71 basis points to 3.16% for the six months of 2024, compared to 3.87% for the same period a year ago.
Interest income increased $13.2 million, or 15.1%, for the first six months of 2024. Average earning assets increased $251.9 million and average yields increased 35 basis points. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.
Interest expense increased $21.0 million, or 89%, for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average rates increased 121 basis points and average interest-bearing liabilities increased $419.7 million.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,922,204
$ 89,431
6.15 %
$ 2,669,830
$ 77,036
5.82 %
Taxable securities ***
351,156
6,004
3.06 %
372,413
5,818
2.85 %
Non-taxable securities ***
291,758
4,747
3.86 %
284,845
4,581
3.80 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
21,062
539
5.15 %
7,166
99
2.79 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,586,180
$ 100,721
5.62 %
$ 3,334,254
$ 87,534
5.27 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
31,123
44,584
Premises and equipment, net
54,317
62,002
Accrued interest receivable
12,977
10,924
Intangible assets
134,672
135,625
Bank owned life insurance
61,664
53,754
Other assets
62,414
60,478
Less allowance for loan losses
(38,273)
(32,555)
Total Assets
$ 3,905,074
$ 3,669,066
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,361,364
$ 7,039
1.04 %
$ 1,374,305
$ 2,629
0.39 %
Time
914,637
24,452
5.38 %
429,016
8,137
3.82 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
384,679
10,593
5.54 %
306,952
7,370
4.84 %
Long-term FHLB borrowings
2,153
25
2.34 %
3,274
37
2.28 %
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00 %
112,728
3,050
5.46 %
Subordinated debentures
103,978
2,489
4.81 %
103,834
2,367
4.60 %
Repurchase agreements
-
-
0.00 %
17,008
4
0.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,766,811
$ 44,598
3.24 %
$ 2,347,117
$ 23,594
2.03 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
707,806
926,929
Other liabilities
62,331
50,599
Shareholders' equity
368,126
344,421
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,905,074
$ 3,669,066
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 56,123
2.38 %
$ 63,940
3.24 %
Net interest margin ***
3.16 %
3.87 %
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.3 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - 2024 and 2023 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.3 million and $61.8 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million compared to $861 thousand for the second quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2024 was ($145) thousand compared to $264 thousand for the second quarter of 2023.
Year-to-date 2024 provision for credit losses was $3.8 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2023. The year-to-date 2024 provision for unfunded commitments was ($195) thousand compared to $465 thousand for the same period of 2023.
The increases in provision during the second quarter and the first six months of 2024 over the comparable prior year periods were primarily attributable to funding loan growth, as well as a charge-off associated with a discrete fraud event in the second quarter of 2024.
The reserve ratio as of June 30, 2024 was 1.32%, up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023.
For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $10.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 15.2%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,488
$ 1,831
$ (343)
-18.7 %
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
74
(170)
244
143.5 %
Net gain on sale of loans
888
615
273
44.4 %
ATM/Interchange fees
1,416
1,450
(34)
-2.3 %
Wealth management fees
1,337
1,180
157
13.3 %
Lease revenue and residual income
3,529
2,201
1,328
60.3 %
Bank owned life insurance
367
311
56
18.0 %
Tax refund processing fees
-
#
475
(475)
-100.0 %
Other
1,444
1,256
188
15.0 %
Total noninterest income
$ 10,543
$ 9,149
$ 1,394
15.2 %
Service charges for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $343 thousand as we have eliminated our representment fee and reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees.
Net gain/loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.
Lease revenue and residual income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $1.3 million due to increased income from leasing operations.
Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $19.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 2,928
$ 3,604
$ (676)
-18.8 %
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
(67)
(238)
171
71.8 %
Net gain on sale of loans
1,751
1,246
505
40.5 %
ATM/Interchange fees
2,799
2,803
(4)
-0.1 %
Wealth management fees
2,613
2,373
240
10.1 %
Lease revenue and residual income
5,203
4,247
956
22.5 %
Bank owned life insurance
717
564
153
27.1 %
Tax refund processing fees
-
2,375
(2,375)
-100.0 %
Other
3,103
3,243
(140)
-4.3 %
Total noninterest income
$ 19,047
$ 20,217
$ (1,170)
-5.8 %
Service charges for the first six months of 2024 decreased $676 thousand as we have eliminated our representment fee and reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees.
Net gain/loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.
Net gain on sale of loans for the first six months of 2024 increased primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold.
Lease revenue and residual income for the first six months of 2024 increased $956 thousand principally due to increased revenue from leasing operations.
Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.
For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $28.6 million, an increase of $866, or 3.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $906 thousand, or 3.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 15,740
$ 14,978
$ 762
5.1 %
Net occupancy and equipment
3,732
4,135
(403)
-9.7 %
Contracted data processing
559
559
-
0.0 %
Taxes and assessments
1,027
1,183
(156)
-13.2 %
Professional services
1,249
1,239
10
0.8 %
Amortization of intangible assets
366
399
(33)
-8.3 %
ATM/Interchange expense
632
615
17
2.8 %
Marketing
445
540
(95)
-17.6 %
Software maintenance expense
1,176
1,059
117
11.0 %
Other
3,629
2,942
687
23.4 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 28,555
$ 27,649
$ 906
3.3 %
Compensation expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased primarily due to annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses.
The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation from leasing operations as operating leases mature.
The increase in software maintenance expense for the second quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in software maintenance contracts, including investments in digital banking.
Other expenses include expenses for the SBA, CDARS and ICS programs and additional ATM/Debit card losses.
The efficiency ratio was 72.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 66.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven largely as a result of the decrease in net interest income.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $56.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 31,197
$ 30,083
$ 1,114
3.7 %
Net occupancy and equipment
7,635
8,255
(620)
-7.5 %
Contracted data processing
1,104
1,079
25
2.3 %
Taxes and assessments
1,996
1,957
39
2.0 %
Professional services
2,398
2,794
(396)
-14.2 %
Amortization of intangible assets
757
797
(40)
-5.0 %
ATM/Interchange expense
1,257
1,195
62
5.2 %
Marketing
924
1,045
(121)
-11.6 %
Software maintenance expense
2,365
1,937
428
22.1 %
Other
6,611
5,939
672
11.3 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 56,244
$ 55,081
$ 1,163
2.1 %
Compensation expense for the first six months of 2024 increased primarily due to annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 538 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6 FTEs over the same period in 2023.
The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense for the first six months of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation from leasing operations as operating leases mature.
Professional services for the first six months of 2024 decreased primarily due to advisory fees in 2023 for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand.
The increase in software maintenance expense for the first six months of 2024 was due to an increase in software maintenance contracts, including on new software related to digital banking investments.
Other expenses include expenses for the SBA, CDARS and ICS programs and ATM/Debit card losses.
The efficiency ratio was 72.5% for the first six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 63.4% for the first six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven largely as a result of the decrease in net interest income and the reduction in non-interest income related to the exit from the tax refund processing business.
Income Taxes
Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2024 was 12.6% compared to 14.3% in 2023. The effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 12.1% compared to 15.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $131.7 million, or 3.4%, from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.
Total assets increased $150.5 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024, and $303.8 million, or 8.2% from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
End of period loans and leases:
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 318,499
$ 304,793
$ 13,706
4.5 %
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
377,308
377,322
(14)
0.0 %
Non-owner Occupied
1,213,341
1,161,893
51,448
4.4 %
Residential Real Estate
729,213
659,841
69,372
10.5 %
Real Estate Construction
283,446
260,409
23,037
8.8 %
Farm Real Estate
24,376
24,771
(395)
-1.6 %
Lease financing receivable
53,461
54,642
(1,181)
-2.2 %
Consumer and Other
15,352
18,056
(2,704)
-15.0 %
Total Loans
$ 3,014,996
$ 2,861,727
$ 153,269
5.4 %
Loan and lease balances increased $153.3 million, or 5.4% since December 31, 2023. Commercial Real Estate loans continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in multi-family in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction loans have increased with consistent demand for more projects across our footprint. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate loans have grown primarily due to more home construction loans and continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product.
Deposits
Total deposits decreased $3.1 million or 0.1%, from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024.
Total deposits increased $34.8 million or 1.2%, from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and decreased $7.4 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 691,203
$ 771,699
$ (80,496)
-10.4 %
Interest-bearing demand
409,848
449,449
(39,601)
-8.8 %
Savings and money market
940,312
863,067
77,245
9.0 %
Time deposits
936,254
900,813
35,441
3.9 %
Total Deposits
$ 2,977,617
$ 2,985,028
$ (7,411)
-0.2 %
The $80.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $49.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and a $24.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program.
The $39.6 million decrease from December 31, 2023 in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $17.2 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $8.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts, and a $5.8 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts.
The $77.2 million increase from December 31, 2023 in savings and money market was primarily due to a $54.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts, and a $6.8 million increase in business money market accounts.
The increase in time certificates from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $17.3 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, and a $18.3 million increase in retail time certificates, partially offset by a $19.3 million decrease in brokered time deposits.
FHLB overnight advances totaled $500.5 million on June 30, 2024, up from $338.0 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $1.8 million on June 30, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.
Stock Repurchase Program
On April 18, 2024, Civista announced a new common share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company was authorized to repurchase a maximum aggregate value of $13,500,000 of its outstanding common shares through April 15, 2025. As of June 30, 2024, no common shares had been repurchased under this common share repurchase program. During January 2024, a total of 8,262 shares (valued at $18.38 per share) were surrendered by employees to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $3.8 million, or 1.0% from March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $4.5 million, or 2.4% increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $0.6 million, or 1.1%, increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $1.8 million from December 31, 2023, primarily due to an $8.4 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an additional accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.8 million.
Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $23.9 million, or 6.8%, from June 30, 2023, due to increased retained earnings of $23.4 million, or 13.9%, and an additional accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.4 million.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $36 thousand for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.32% at June 30, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023. The increase in charge-offs was partially attributable to a $500 thousand charge-off on a commercial and industrial loan related to a fraud.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
January 1
$ 37,160
$ 28,511
CECL adoption adjustments
-
5,193
Charge-offs
(1,538)
(189)
Recoveries
455
153
Provision
3,842
1,481
End of period
$ 39,919
$ 35,149
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
January 1
$ 3,901
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
-
3,386
Charge-offs
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
Provision
(195)
465
End of period
$ 3,706
$ 3,851
Non-performing assets at June 30, 2024 were $17.1 million, a 13%, or $1.9 million increase from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.37% at June 30, 2024 and 0.39% at December 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.02%. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 233.47% at June 30, 2024, a decrease from 245.66% at December 31, 2023 and 327.05% at June 30, 2023.
Non-performing Assets:
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Non-accrual loans
$ 15,209
$ 12,467
Restructured loans
1,889
2,659
Total non-performing loans
17,098
15,126
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 17,098
$ 15,126
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division (formerly Vision Financial Group, Inc.), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
$ 50,593
$ 44,609
$ 100,721
$ 87,534
Interest expense
22,842
13,270
44,598
23,594
Net interest income
27,751
31,339
56,123
63,940
Provision for credit losses
1,655
1,125
3,647
1,946
Net interest income after provision
26,096
30,214
52,476
61,994
Noninterest income
10,543
9,149
19,047
20,217
Noninterest expense
28,555
27,649
56,244
55,081
Income before taxes
8,084
11,714
15,279
27,130
Income tax expense
1,020
1,680
1,855
4,208
Net income
7,064
10,034
13,424
22,922
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
$ 0.32
$ 0.29
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 7,064
$ 10,034
$ 13,424
$ 22,922
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
266
374
492
831
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 6,798
$ 9,660
$ 12,932
$ 22,091
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,729,049
15,775,812
15,712,499
15,754,072
Less average participating securities
591,712
588,715
576,528
570,897
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,137,337
15,187,097
15,135,971
15,183,175
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.45
$ 0.64
$ 0.85
$ 1.45
Diluted
0.45
0.64
0.85
1.45
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
0.72 %
1.12 %
0.69 %
1.29 %
Return on average equity
7.77 %
11.58 %
7.33 %
13.42 %
Dividend payout ratio
35.63 %
23.58 %
37.46 %
19.93 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.09 %
3.75 %
3.16 %
3.87 %
Effective income tax rate
12.6 %
14.3 %
12.1 %
15.5 %
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 55,760
$ 60,406
Investment in time deposits
1,450
1,225
Investment securities
611,866
620,441
Loans held for sale
5,369
1,725
Loans
3,014,996
2,861,728
Less: allowance for credit losses
(39,919)
(37,160)
Net loans
2,975,077
2,824,568
Other securities
37,615
29,998
Premises and equipment, net
52,142
56,769
Goodwill and other intangibles
134,227
135,028
Bank owned life insurance
63,367
61,335
Other assets
75,041
69,923
Total assets
$ 4,011,914
$ 3,861,418
Total deposits
$ 2,977,616
$ 2,985,028
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
500,500
338,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
1,841
2,392
Subordinated debentures
104,026
103,943
Other borrowings
7,156
9,859
Securities purchased payable
-
-
Tax refunds in process
-
2,885
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
46,967
47,309
Total shareholders' equity
373,808
372,002
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 4,011,914
$ 3,861,418
Shares outstanding at period end
15,737,222
15,695,424
Book value per share
$ 23.75
$ 23.70
Equity to asset ratio
9.32 %
9.63 %
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.32 %
1.30 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.43 %
0.39 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
233.47 %
245.67 %
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 15,209
$ 12,467
Troubled debt restructurings
1,889
2,659
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 17,098
$ 15,126
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
End of Period Balances
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 55,760
$ 50,310
$ 60,406
$ 50,316
$ 41,354
Investment in time deposits
1,450
1,450
1,225
1,472
1,719
Investment securities
611,866
608,277
620,441
595,508
619,250
Loans held for sale
5,369
3,716
1,725
1,589
3,014
Loans and leases
3,014,996
2,898,139
2,861,728
2,759,771
2,728,390
Allowance for credit losses
(39,919)
(38,849)
(37,160)
(35,280)
(35,149)
Net Loans
2,975,077
2,859,290
2,824,568
2,724,491
2,693,241
Other securities
37,615
31,360
29,998
34,224
28,449
Premises and equipment, net
52,142
54,280
56,769
58,989
60,899
Goodwill and other intangibles
134,227
134,618
135,028
134,998
135,406
Bank owned life insurance
63,367
61,685
61,335
54,053
53,787
Other assets
75,041
75,272
69,923
82,157
70,971
Total Assets
$ 4,011,914
$ 3,880,258
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,977,616
$ 2,980,695
$ 2,985,028
$ 2,795,743
$ 2,942,774
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
500,500
368,500
338,000
431,500
142,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
1,841
2,211
2,392
2,573
2,859
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
-
-
-
-
6,788
Subordinated debentures
104,026
103,984
103,943
103,921
103,880
Other borrowings
7,156
8,105
9,859
10,964
12,568
Secured borrowings
-
-
-
4,881
92,110
Securities purchased payable
-
-
-
1,755
-
Tax refunds in process
-
-
2,885
493
7,208
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
46,967
47,104
47,309
53,222
48,027
Total liabilities
3,638,106
3,510,599
3,489,416
3,405,052
3,358,214
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
311,529
311,352
311,166
310,975
310,784
Retained earnings
192,186
187,638
183,788
176,644
168,777
Treasury shares
(75,574)
(75,574)
(75,422)
(75,412)
(73,915)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(54,333)
(53,757)
(47,530)
(79,462)
(55,770)
Total shareholders' equity
373,808
369,659
372,002
332,745
349,876
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 4,011,914
$ 3,880,258
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 3,619,809
$ 3,552,552
$ 3,449,344
$ 3,443,226
$ 3,354,968
Securities
639,625
646,203
645,202
645,202
658,515
Loans
2,964,377
2,880,031
2,805,995
2,742,736
2,689,516
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,969,380
$ 2,998,150
$ 2,977,802
$ 2,946,849
$ 2,817,712
Interest-bearing deposits
2,266,334
2,285,667
2,163,160
1,966,014
1,912,955
Other interest-bearing liabilities
546,700
431,919
383,877
178,614
471,837
Total shareholders' equity
365,784
370,452
337,866
348,209
347,647
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Income statement
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Total interest and dividend income
$ 50,593
$ 50,128
$ 48,599
$ 46,601
$ 44,609
Total interest expense
22,842
21,756
18,547
15,097
13,270
Net interest income
27,751
28,372
30,052
31,504
31,339
Provision for credit losses
1,800
2,042
2,325
630
861
Provision for unfunded commitments
(145)
(50)
(80)
130
264
Noninterest income
10,543
8,504
8,823
8,125
9,149
Noninterest expense
28,555
27,689
25,393
26,622
27,649
Income before taxes
8,084
7,195
11,237
12,247
11,714
Income tax expense
1,020
835
1,582
1,860
1,680
Net income
$ 7,064
$ 6,360
$ 9,655
$ 10,387
$ 10,034
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 7,064
$ 6,360
$ 9,655
$ 10,387
$ 10,034
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
266
227
362
389
374
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 6,798
$ 6,133
$ 9,293
$ 9,998
$ 9,660
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,729,049
15,695,963
15,695,978
15,735,007
15,775,812
Less average participating securities
591,712
561,344
588,625
588,715
588,715
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,137,337
15,134,619
15,107,353
15,146,292
15,187,097
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.45
$ 0.41
$ 0.62
$ 0.66
$ 0.64
Diluted
$ 0.45
0.41
0.62
0.66
0.64
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,516
$ 2,510
$ 2,511
$ 2,521
$ 2,367
Dividends paid per common share
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.15
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Asset quality
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$ 38,849
$ 37,160
$ 35,280
$ 35,251
$ 34,196
Charge-offs
(887)
(651)
(577)
(666)
(14)
Recoveries
157
298
132
65
208
Provision
1,800
2,042
2,325
630
861
End of period
$ 39,919
$ 38,849
$ 37,160
$ 35,280
$ 35,251
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning of period
$ 3,851
$ 3,901
$ 3,981
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
(145)
(50)
(80)
130
264
End of period
$ 3,706
$ 3,851
$ 3,901
$ 3,981
$ 3,851
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.32 %
1.34 %
1.30 %
1.28 %
1.29 %
Allowance to non-performing assets
233.47 %
247.06 %
245.66 %
308.52 %
327.05 %
Allowance to non-performing loans
233.47 %
247.06 %
245.66 %
308.52 %
327.05 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.43 %
0.41 %
0.39 %
0.31 %
0.29 %
Non-performing assets
Non-performing loans
$ 17,098
$ 15,725
$ 15,126
$ 11,435
$ 10,747
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 17,098
$ 15,725
$ 15,126
$ 11,435
$ 10,747
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.59 %
8.62 %
8.75 %
8.73 %
8.69 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.63 %
10.81 %
10.72 %
10.82 %
10.71 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.28 %
14.53 %
14.45 %
14.60 %
14.49 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
6.18 %
6.28 %
6.36 %
5.49 %
6.00 %
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 373,808
$ 369,659
$ 372,002
$ 332,745
$ 349,876
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
134,227
134,618
135,028
134,998
135,406
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 239,581
$ 235,041
$ 236,974
$ 197,747
$ 214,470
Total Shares Outstanding
15,737,222
15,727,013
15,695,424
15,695,997
15,780,227
Tangible book value per share
$ 15.22
$ 14.95
$ 15.10
$ 12.60
$ 13.59
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 4,011,914
$ 3,880,258
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
134,227
134,618
135,028
134,998
135,406
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,877,687
$ 3,745,640
$ 3,726,390
$ 3,602,799
$ 3,572,684
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.18 %
6.28 %
6.36 %
5.49 %
6.00 %
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
2024
2023
2024
2023
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 28,555
$ 27,649
$ 56,244
$ 55,081
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
366
399
757
797
Less: Acquisition related expenses
-
-
-
-
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
28,189
27,250
55,487
54,284
Net interest income (GAAP)
27,751
31,339
56,123
63,940
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
631
629
1,262
1,219
Noninterest income (GAAP)
10,543
9,149
19,047
20,217
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
74
(170)
(67)
(238)
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
38,851
41,287
76,499
85,614
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
72.6 %
66.0 %
72.5 %
63.4 %
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.