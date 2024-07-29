Anzeige
WKN: A14SSR | ISIN: US1788671071 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Q
Frankfurt
29.07.24
08:04 Uhr
17,200 Euro
+0,200
+1,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,30017,90014:32
PR Newswire
29.07.2024 13:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.

Second quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights:

  • Earnings per diluted share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.45, higher by $0.04, or 10%, than the prior quarter, and lower by $0.19, or 30%, from the year-ago quarter.
  • Net income of $7.1 million increased $0.7 million, or 11%, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.0 million, or 30%, compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of deposits of 210 basis points and total funding costs of 261 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the June 30, 2024 market close share price of $15.49, the $0.16 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.13% and a dividend payout ratio of 35.6%.

CEO Commentary:

"Our second quarter earnings report shows solid loan and revenue growth compared to the last quarter, even with the higher interest expense on deposits", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

"We kept our credit quality strong while funding new loans, especially in residential real estate and construction. This growth highlights our focus on expanding our lending to meet the rising demand for housing and construction financing. By offering customized loan solutions, we've been able to support the needs of our customers and communities.", Shaffer commented.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended June 30 and March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 2.2%, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $0.5 million, which was more than offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.1 million. Both increases were driven by increases in rates and volume.

Compared to the same period of 2023 net interest income decreased $3.6 million, or 11.4%, for the second quarter of 2024. The lower net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense of $9.6 million, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $6.0 million.

The increase in interest income from the comparable prior year quarter was due to a 27-basis point increase in yield as well as a $264.8 million increase in average earning assets. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.

The increase in interest expense from the comparable prior year quarter was due to the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increasing 104 basis points as well as average interest-bearing liabilities increasing $428.2 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising interest rates, continues to drive the increase in funding costs. Deposit costs have increased 118 basis points compared to a year ago. Net interest margin was 3.09% for the second quarter of 2024. It decreased 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2024, when it was 3.22%, and it decreased 66 basis points from the second quarter of 2023, when it was 3.75%.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)














Three Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/

Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *


balance


Interest


rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$ 2,964,377


$ 44,946


6.10 %


$ 2,689,516


$ 39,252


5.85 %

Taxable securities ***

351,497


3,070


3.11 %


370,002


2,984


2.93 %

Non-taxable securities ***

288,128


2,372


3.87 %


288,513


2,319


3.79 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

15,807


205


5.22 %


6,937


54


3.12 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$ 3,619,809


$ 50,593


5.58 %


$ 3,354,968


$ 44,609


5.31 %

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

32,564






47,560





Premises and equipment, net

53,654






61,220





Accrued interest receivable

13,230






11,191





Intangible assets

134,473






135,669





Bank owned life insurance

61,871






53,878





Other assets

65,818






60,253





Less allowance for loan losses

(39,190)






(34,668)





Total Assets

$ 3,942,229






$ 3,690,071

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$ 1,339,503


$ 3,054


0.92 %


$ 1,364,648


$ 1,546


0.45 %

Time

926,831


12,451


5.40 %


548,307


5,988


4.38 %

Short-term FHLB borrowings

440,670


6,078


5.55 %


242,395


3,113


5.15 %

Long-term FHLB borrowings

2,031


12


2.38 %


3,107


17


2.19 %

Other borrowings

-


-


0.00 %


109,248


1,406


5.16 %

Subordinated debentures

103,999


1,247


4.83 %


103,854


1,198


4.62 %

Repurchase agreements

-


-


0.00 %


13,234


2


0.06 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,813,034


$ 22,842


3.27 %


$ 2,384,793


$ 13,270


2.23 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

703,046






904,757





Other liabilities

60,365






52,874





Shareholders' equity

365,784






347,647





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,942,229






$ 3,690,071

















Net interest income and interest rate spread


$ 27,751


2.31 %




$ 31,339


3.08 %













Net interest margin ***





3.09 %






3.75 %


* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $631 thousand and $617 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $69.4 million and $60.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $7.8 million, or 12.2%, compared to the same period in 2023. Net interest margin decreased 71 basis points to 3.16% for the six months of 2024, compared to 3.87% for the same period a year ago.

Interest income increased $13.2 million, or 15.1%, for the first six months of 2024. Average earning assets increased $251.9 million and average yields increased 35 basis points. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.

Interest expense increased $21.0 million, or 89%, for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average rates increased 121 basis points and average interest-bearing liabilities increased $419.7 million.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)














Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/

Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *


balance


Interest


rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$ 2,922,204


$ 89,431


6.15 %


$ 2,669,830


$ 77,036


5.82 %

Taxable securities ***

351,156


6,004


3.06 %


372,413


5,818


2.85 %

Non-taxable securities ***

291,758


4,747


3.86 %


284,845


4,581


3.80 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

21,062


539


5.15 %


7,166


99


2.79 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$ 3,586,180


$ 100,721


5.62 %


$ 3,334,254


$ 87,534


5.27 %

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

31,123






44,584





Premises and equipment, net

54,317






62,002





Accrued interest receivable

12,977






10,924





Intangible assets

134,672






135,625





Bank owned life insurance

61,664






53,754





Other assets

62,414






60,478





Less allowance for loan losses

(38,273)






(32,555)





Total Assets

$ 3,905,074






$ 3,669,066

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$ 1,361,364


$ 7,039


1.04 %


$ 1,374,305


$ 2,629


0.39 %

Time

914,637


24,452


5.38 %


429,016


8,137


3.82 %

Short-term FHLB borrowings

384,679


10,593


5.54 %


306,952


7,370


4.84 %

Long-term FHLB borrowings

2,153


25


2.34 %


3,274


37


2.28 %

Other borrowings

-


-


0.00 %


112,728


3,050


5.46 %

Subordinated debentures

103,978


2,489


4.81 %


103,834


2,367


4.60 %

Repurchase agreements

-


-


0.00 %


17,008


4


0.05 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,766,811


$ 44,598


3.24 %


$ 2,347,117


$ 23,594


2.03 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

707,806






926,929





Other liabilities

62,331






50,599





Shareholders' equity

368,126






344,421





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,905,074






$ 3,669,066

















Net interest income and interest rate spread


$ 56,123


2.38 %




$ 63,940


3.24 %













Net interest margin ***





3.16 %






3.87 %


* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.3 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - 2024 and 2023 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.3 million and $61.8 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million compared to $861 thousand for the second quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2024 was ($145) thousand compared to $264 thousand for the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-date 2024 provision for credit losses was $3.8 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2023. The year-to-date 2024 provision for unfunded commitments was ($195) thousand compared to $465 thousand for the same period of 2023.

The increases in provision during the second quarter and the first six months of 2024 over the comparable prior year periods were primarily attributable to funding loan growth, as well as a charge-off associated with a discrete fraud event in the second quarter of 2024.

The reserve ratio as of June 30, 2024 was 1.32%, up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $10.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 15.2%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,


2024


2023


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 1,488


$ 1,831


$ (343)


-18.7 %

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

74


(170)


244


143.5 %

Net gain on sale of loans

888


615


273


44.4 %

ATM/Interchange fees

1,416


1,450


(34)


-2.3 %

Wealth management fees

1,337


1,180


157


13.3 %

Lease revenue and residual income

3,529


2,201


1,328


60.3 %

Bank owned life insurance

367


311


56


18.0 %

Tax refund processing fees

-

#

475


(475)


-100.0 %

Other

1,444


1,256


188


15.0 %

Total noninterest income

$ 10,543


$ 9,149


$ 1,394


15.2 %

Service charges for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $343 thousand as we have eliminated our representment fee and reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees.

Net gain/loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Lease revenue and residual income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $1.3 million due to increased income from leasing operations.

Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $19.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,


2024


2023


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 2,928


$ 3,604


$ (676)


-18.8 %

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

(67)


(238)


171


71.8 %

Net gain on sale of loans

1,751


1,246


505


40.5 %

ATM/Interchange fees

2,799


2,803


(4)


-0.1 %

Wealth management fees

2,613


2,373


240


10.1 %

Lease revenue and residual income

5,203


4,247


956


22.5 %

Bank owned life insurance

717


564


153


27.1 %

Tax refund processing fees

-


2,375


(2,375)


-100.0 %

Other

3,103


3,243


(140)


-4.3 %

Total noninterest income

$ 19,047


$ 20,217


$ (1,170)


-5.8 %

Service charges for the first six months of 2024 decreased $676 thousand as we have eliminated our representment fee and reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees.

Net gain/loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans for the first six months of 2024 increased primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold.

Lease revenue and residual income for the first six months of 2024 increased $956 thousand principally due to increased revenue from leasing operations.

Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.

For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $28.6 million, an increase of $866, or 3.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $906 thousand, or 3.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,


2024


2023


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 15,740


$ 14,978


$ 762


5.1 %

Net occupancy and equipment

3,732


4,135


(403)


-9.7 %

Contracted data processing

559


559


-


0.0 %

Taxes and assessments

1,027


1,183


(156)


-13.2 %

Professional services

1,249


1,239


10


0.8 %

Amortization of intangible assets

366


399


(33)


-8.3 %

ATM/Interchange expense

632


615


17


2.8 %

Marketing

445


540


(95)


-17.6 %

Software maintenance expense

1,176


1,059


117


11.0 %

Other

3,629


2,942


687


23.4 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 28,555


$ 27,649


$ 906


3.3 %

Compensation expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased primarily due to annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses.

The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation from leasing operations as operating leases mature.

The increase in software maintenance expense for the second quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in software maintenance contracts, including investments in digital banking.

Other expenses include expenses for the SBA, CDARS and ICS programs and additional ATM/Debit card losses.

The efficiency ratio was 72.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 66.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven largely as a result of the decrease in net interest income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $56.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,


2024


2023


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 31,197


$ 30,083


$ 1,114


3.7 %

Net occupancy and equipment

7,635


8,255


(620)


-7.5 %

Contracted data processing

1,104


1,079


25


2.3 %

Taxes and assessments

1,996


1,957


39


2.0 %

Professional services

2,398


2,794


(396)


-14.2 %

Amortization of intangible assets

757


797


(40)


-5.0 %

ATM/Interchange expense

1,257


1,195


62


5.2 %

Marketing

924


1,045


(121)


-11.6 %

Software maintenance expense

2,365


1,937


428


22.1 %

Other

6,611


5,939


672


11.3 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 56,244


$ 55,081


$ 1,163


2.1 %

Compensation expense for the first six months of 2024 increased primarily due to annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 538 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6 FTEs over the same period in 2023.

The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense for the first six months of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation from leasing operations as operating leases mature.

Professional services for the first six months of 2024 decreased primarily due to advisory fees in 2023 for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand.

The increase in software maintenance expense for the first six months of 2024 was due to an increase in software maintenance contracts, including on new software related to digital banking investments.

Other expenses include expenses for the SBA, CDARS and ICS programs and ATM/Debit card losses.

The efficiency ratio was 72.5% for the first six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 63.4% for the first six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven largely as a result of the decrease in net interest income and the reduction in non-interest income related to the exit from the tax refund processing business.

Income Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2024 was 12.6% compared to 14.3% in 2023. The effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 12.1% compared to 15.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $131.7 million, or 3.4%, from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.

Total assets increased $150.5 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024, and $303.8 million, or 8.2% from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

End of period loans and leases:

(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









June 30,


December 31,






2024


2023


$ Change


% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$ 318,499


$ 304,793


$ 13,706


4.5 %

Commercial Real Estate:








Owner Occupied

377,308


377,322


(14)


0.0 %

Non-owner Occupied

1,213,341


1,161,893


51,448


4.4 %

Residential Real Estate

729,213


659,841


69,372


10.5 %

Real Estate Construction

283,446


260,409


23,037


8.8 %

Farm Real Estate

24,376


24,771


(395)


-1.6 %

Lease financing receivable

53,461


54,642


(1,181)


-2.2 %

Consumer and Other

15,352


18,056


(2,704)


-15.0 %

Total Loans

$ 3,014,996


$ 2,861,727


$ 153,269


5.4 %

Loan and lease balances increased $153.3 million, or 5.4% since December 31, 2023. Commercial Real Estate loans continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in multi-family in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction loans have increased with consistent demand for more projects across our footprint. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate loans have grown primarily due to more home construction loans and continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $3.1 million or 0.1%, from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $34.8 million or 1.2%, from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and decreased $7.4 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

End of period deposit balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









June 30,


December 31,






2024


2023


$ Change


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 691,203


$ 771,699


$ (80,496)


-10.4 %

Interest-bearing demand

409,848


449,449


(39,601)


-8.8 %

Savings and money market

940,312


863,067


77,245


9.0 %

Time deposits

936,254


900,813


35,441


3.9 %

Total Deposits

$ 2,977,617


$ 2,985,028


$ (7,411)


-0.2 %

The $80.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $49.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and a $24.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program.

The $39.6 million decrease from December 31, 2023 in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $17.2 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $8.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts, and a $5.8 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts.

The $77.2 million increase from December 31, 2023 in savings and money market was primarily due to a $54.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts, and a $6.8 million increase in business money market accounts.

The increase in time certificates from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $17.3 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, and a $18.3 million increase in retail time certificates, partially offset by a $19.3 million decrease in brokered time deposits.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $500.5 million on June 30, 2024, up from $338.0 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $1.8 million on June 30, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 18, 2024, Civista announced a new common share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company was authorized to repurchase a maximum aggregate value of $13,500,000 of its outstanding common shares through April 15, 2025. As of June 30, 2024, no common shares had been repurchased under this common share repurchase program. During January 2024, a total of 8,262 shares (valued at $18.38 per share) were surrendered by employees to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $3.8 million, or 1.0% from March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $4.5 million, or 2.4% increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $0.6 million, or 1.1%, increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $1.8 million from December 31, 2023, primarily due to an $8.4 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an additional accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.8 million.

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $23.9 million, or 6.8%, from June 30, 2023, due to increased retained earnings of $23.4 million, or 13.9%, and an additional accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.4 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $36 thousand for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.32% at June 30, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023. The increase in charge-offs was partially attributable to a $500 thousand charge-off on a commercial and industrial loan related to a fraud.

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023

January 1

$ 37,160


$ 28,511

CECL adoption adjustments

-


5,193

Charge-offs

(1,538)


(189)

Recoveries

455


153

Provision

3,842


1,481

End of period

$ 39,919


$ 35,149

Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)





June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023

January 1

$ 3,901


$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

-


3,386

Charge-offs

-


-

Recoveries

-


-

Provision

(195)


465

End of period

$ 3,706


$ 3,851

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2024 were $17.1 million, a 13%, or $1.9 million increase from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.37% at June 30, 2024 and 0.39% at December 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.02%. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 233.47% at June 30, 2024, a decrease from 245.66% at December 31, 2023 and 327.05% at June 30, 2023.

Non-performing Assets:

(dollars in thousands)

June 30,


December 31,


2024


2023

Non-accrual loans

$ 15,209


$ 12,467

Restructured loans

1,889


2,659

Total non-performing loans

17,098


15,126

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$ 17,098


$ 15,126

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division (formerly Vision Financial Group, Inc.), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023









Interest income

$ 50,593


$ 44,609


$ 100,721


$ 87,534

Interest expense

22,842


13,270


44,598


23,594

Net interest income

27,751


31,339


56,123


63,940

Provision for credit losses

1,655


1,125


3,647


1,946

Net interest income after provision

26,096


30,214


52,476


61,994

Noninterest income

10,543


9,149


19,047


20,217

Noninterest expense

28,555


27,649


56,244


55,081

Income before taxes

8,084


11,714


15,279


27,130

Income tax expense

1,020


1,680


1,855


4,208

Net income

7,064


10,034


13,424


22,922









Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.16


$ 0.15


$ 0.32


$ 0.29









Earnings per common share








Basic








Net income

$ 7,064


$ 10,034


$ 13,424


$ 22,922

Less allocation of earnings and








dividends to participating securities

266


374


492


831

Net income available to common








shareholders - basic

$ 6,798


$ 9,660


$ 12,932


$ 22,091

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,729,049


15,775,812


15,712,499


15,754,072

Less average participating securities

591,712


588,715


576,528


570,897

Weighted average number of shares outstanding







used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,137,337


15,187,097


15,135,971


15,183,175









Earnings per common share








Basic

$ 0.45


$ 0.64


$ 0.85


$ 1.45

Diluted

0.45


0.64


0.85


1.45









Selected financial ratios:








Return on average assets

0.72 %


1.12 %


0.69 %


1.29 %

Return on average equity

7.77 %


11.58 %


7.33 %


13.42 %

Dividend payout ratio

35.63 %


23.58 %


37.46 %


19.93 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.09 %


3.75 %


3.16 %


3.87 %

Effective income tax rate

12.6 %


14.3 %


12.1 %


15.5 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






June 30,


December 31,


2024


2023


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 55,760


$ 60,406

Investment in time deposits

1,450


1,225

Investment securities

611,866


620,441

Loans held for sale

5,369


1,725

Loans

3,014,996


2,861,728

Less: allowance for credit losses

(39,919)


(37,160)

Net loans

2,975,077


2,824,568

Other securities

37,615


29,998

Premises and equipment, net

52,142


56,769

Goodwill and other intangibles

134,227


135,028

Bank owned life insurance

63,367


61,335

Other assets

75,041


69,923

Total assets

$ 4,011,914


$ 3,861,418





Total deposits

$ 2,977,616


$ 2,985,028

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

500,500


338,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

1,841


2,392

Subordinated debentures

104,026


103,943

Other borrowings

7,156


9,859





Securities purchased payable

-


-

Tax refunds in process

-


2,885

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

46,967


47,309

Total shareholders' equity

373,808


372,002

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,011,914


$ 3,861,418





Shares outstanding at period end

15,737,222


15,695,424





Book value per share

$ 23.75


$ 23.70

Equity to asset ratio

9.32 %


9.63 %





Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.32 %


1.30 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.43 %


0.39 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

233.47 %


245.67 %





Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$ 15,209


$ 12,467

Troubled debt restructurings

1,889


2,659

Other real estate owned

-


-

Total

$ 17,098


$ 15,126

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

End of Period Balances

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023











Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 55,760


$ 50,310


$ 60,406


$ 50,316


$ 41,354

Investment in time deposits

1,450


1,450


1,225


1,472


1,719

Investment securities

611,866


608,277


620,441


595,508


619,250

Loans held for sale

5,369


3,716


1,725


1,589


3,014

Loans and leases

3,014,996


2,898,139


2,861,728


2,759,771


2,728,390

Allowance for credit losses

(39,919)


(38,849)


(37,160)


(35,280)


(35,149)

Net Loans

2,975,077


2,859,290


2,824,568


2,724,491


2,693,241

Other securities

37,615


31,360


29,998


34,224


28,449

Premises and equipment, net

52,142


54,280


56,769


58,989


60,899

Goodwill and other intangibles

134,227


134,618


135,028


134,998


135,406

Bank owned life insurance

63,367


61,685


61,335


54,053


53,787

Other assets

75,041


75,272


69,923


82,157


70,971

Total Assets

$ 4,011,914


$ 3,880,258


$ 3,861,418


$ 3,737,797


$ 3,708,090











Liabilities










Total deposits

$ 2,977,616


$ 2,980,695


$ 2,985,028


$ 2,795,743


$ 2,942,774

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

500,500


368,500


338,000


431,500


142,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

1,841


2,211


2,392


2,573


2,859

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-


-


-


-


6,788

Subordinated debentures

104,026


103,984


103,943


103,921


103,880

Other borrowings

7,156


8,105


9,859


10,964


12,568

Secured borrowings

-


-


-


4,881


92,110

Securities purchased payable

-


-


-


1,755


-

Tax refunds in process

-


-


2,885


493


7,208

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

46,967


47,104


47,309


53,222


48,027

Total liabilities

3,638,106


3,510,599


3,489,416


3,405,052


3,358,214











Shareholders' Equity










Common shares

311,529


311,352


311,166


310,975


310,784

Retained earnings

192,186


187,638


183,788


176,644


168,777

Treasury shares

(75,574)


(75,574)


(75,422)


(75,412)


(73,915)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54,333)


(53,757)


(47,530)


(79,462)


(55,770)

Total shareholders' equity

373,808


369,659


372,002


332,745


349,876











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,011,914


$ 3,880,258


$ 3,861,418


$ 3,737,797


$ 3,708,090











Quarterly Average Balances










Assets:










Earning assets

$ 3,619,809


$ 3,552,552


$ 3,449,344


$ 3,443,226


$ 3,354,968

Securities

639,625


646,203


645,202


645,202


658,515

Loans

2,964,377


2,880,031


2,805,995


2,742,736


2,689,516

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Total deposits

$ 2,969,380


$ 2,998,150


$ 2,977,802


$ 2,946,849


$ 2,817,712

Interest-bearing deposits

2,266,334


2,285,667


2,163,160


1,966,014


1,912,955

Other interest-bearing liabilities

546,700


431,919


383,877


178,614


471,837

Total shareholders' equity

365,784


370,452


337,866


348,209


347,647

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Income statement

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023











Total interest and dividend income

$ 50,593


$ 50,128


$ 48,599


$ 46,601


$ 44,609

Total interest expense

22,842


21,756


18,547


15,097


13,270

Net interest income

27,751


28,372


30,052


31,504


31,339

Provision for credit losses

1,800


2,042


2,325


630


861

Provision for unfunded commitments

(145)


(50)


(80)


130


264

Noninterest income

10,543


8,504


8,823


8,125


9,149

Noninterest expense

28,555


27,689


25,393


26,622


27,649

Income before taxes

8,084


7,195


11,237


12,247


11,714

Income tax expense

1,020


835


1,582


1,860


1,680

Net income

$ 7,064


$ 6,360


$ 9,655


$ 10,387


$ 10,034











Per share data




















Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$ 7,064


$ 6,360


$ 9,655


$ 10,387


$ 10,034

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

266


227


362


389


374

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$ 6,798


$ 6,133


$ 9,293


$ 9,998


$ 9,660











Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,729,049


15,695,963


15,695,978


15,735,007


15,775,812

Less average participating securities

591,712


561,344


588,625


588,715


588,715

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,137,337


15,134,619


15,107,353


15,146,292


15,187,097











Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.45


$ 0.41


$ 0.62


$ 0.66


$ 0.64

Diluted

$ 0.45


0.41


0.62


0.66


0.64











Common shares dividend paid

$ 2,516


$ 2,510


$ 2,511


$ 2,521


$ 2,367











Dividends paid per common share

0.16


0.16


0.16


0.16


0.15

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Asset quality

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023











Allowance for credit losses:










Beginning of period

$ 38,849


$ 37,160


$ 35,280


$ 35,251


$ 34,196

Charge-offs

(887)


(651)


(577)


(666)


(14)

Recoveries

157


298


132


65


208

Provision

1,800


2,042


2,325


630


861

End of period

$ 39,919


$ 38,849


$ 37,160


$ 35,280


$ 35,251











Allowance for unfunded commitments:










Beginning of period

$ 3,851


$ 3,901


$ 3,981


$ 3,851


$ 3,587

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

(145)


(50)


(80)


130


264

End of period

$ 3,706


$ 3,851


$ 3,901


$ 3,981


$ 3,851











Ratios










Allowance to total loans

1.32 %


1.34 %


1.30 %


1.28 %


1.29 %

Allowance to non-performing assets

233.47 %


247.06 %


245.66 %


308.52 %


327.05 %

Allowance to non-performing loans

233.47 %


247.06 %


245.66 %


308.52 %


327.05 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.43 %


0.41 %


0.39 %


0.31 %


0.29 %











Non-performing assets










Non-performing loans

$ 17,098


$ 15,725


$ 15,126


$ 11,435


$ 10,747

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


-

Total non-performing assets

$ 17,098


$ 15,725


$ 15,126


$ 11,435


$ 10,747











Capital and liquidity










Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.59 %


8.62 %


8.75 %


8.73 %


8.69 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.63 %


10.81 %


10.72 %


10.82 %


10.71 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.28 %


14.53 %


14.45 %


14.60 %


14.49 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.18 %


6.28 %


6.36 %


5.49 %


6.00 %











(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


2024


2024


2023


2023


2023











Tangible Common Equity










Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$ 373,808


$ 369,659


$ 372,002


$ 332,745


$ 349,876

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

134,227


134,618


135,028


134,998


135,406

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 239,581


$ 235,041


$ 236,974


$ 197,747


$ 214,470











Total Shares Outstanding

15,737,222


15,727,013


15,695,424


15,695,997


15,780,227











Tangible book value per share

$ 15.22


$ 14.95


$ 15.10


$ 12.60


$ 13.59











Tangible Assets










Total Assets - GAAP

$ 4,011,914


$ 3,880,258


$ 3,861,418


$ 3,737,797


$ 3,708,090

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

134,227


134,618


135,028


134,998


135,406

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,877,687


$ 3,745,640


$ 3,726,390


$ 3,602,799


$ 3,572,684











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.18 %


6.28 %


6.36 %


5.49 %


6.00 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2024


2023


2024


2023









Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 28,555


$ 27,649


$ 56,244


$ 55,081

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense

366


399


757


797

Less: Acquisition related expenses

-


-


-


-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

28,189


27,250


55,487


54,284









Net interest income (GAAP)

27,751


31,339


56,123


63,940

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

631


629


1,262


1,219

Noninterest income (GAAP)

10,543


9,149


19,047


20,217

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

74


(170)


(67)


(238)

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

38,851


41,287


76,499


85,614

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

72.6 %


66.0 %


72.5 %


63.4 %

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.