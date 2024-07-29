

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $338.2 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $576.6 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $412.1 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.1% to $1.735 billion from $2.094 billion last year.



ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 to $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,700 to $1,80 Mln



