HireQuest Inc: HireQuest, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2024

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Date:

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

877-545-0320

International dial-in number:

973-528-0002

Entry code:

788042

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/50893 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Toll-free replay number:

877-481-4010

International replay number:

919-882-2331

Replay passcode:

50893

About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, HireQuest Health, DriverQuest, TradeCorp, MRINetwork, SearchPath Global, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 400 franchisee-owned offices across the United States, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 73,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Company Contact:
HireQuest, Inc.
David Hartley, Vice President of Corporate Development
(800) 835-6755
Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com

Investor Relations Contact:
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
(203) 972-9200
Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: HireQuest Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
