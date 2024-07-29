Anzeige
Montag, 29.07.2024
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
29.07.2024 14:42 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that pursuant to the merger of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc ('MIG 4') with The Income & Growth VCT plc ('I&G'), Graham Paterson has been appointed as a director of I&G with effect from 26 July 2024.

MIG 4 has been placed into members' voluntary liquidation and Graham will remain a director of the company until the end of August 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

29 July 2024


