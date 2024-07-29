Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that pursuant to the merger of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc ('MIG 4') with The Income & Growth VCT plc ('I&G'), Graham Paterson has been appointed as a director of I&G with effect from 26 July 2024.
MIG 4 has been placed into members' voluntary liquidation and Graham will remain a director of the company until the end of August 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com
29 July 2024