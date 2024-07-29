The "Nordics Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Norway, Sweden, and Iceland dominate the existing data center capacity in the Nordic region. The upcoming data center capacity in the Nordics is projected to exceed 750 MW on full build, which is almost 100 MW more than the current existing capacity in the region. Around 80% of this upcoming capacity is concentrated in Norway, Denmark, and Finland. Emerging data center locations include Norway and Sweden, reflecting ongoing investments and development in these key areas.

This database (Excel) product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 119 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 29 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (119 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (29 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adeo Data center

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

AtlasEdge (Colt DCS)

atNorth

Bahnhof

Basefarm (Orange)

Binero Group

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Borealis

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Conapto

Creanova Datacenter

Curanet (team. blue)

Datalahti

DATAROOM( New Mining)

Digita

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

EcoDataCenter

Elementica

Elisa

Ember

Equinix

Ficolo

Garbe Industrial Real Estate

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

Green Edge Compute AS Statkraft

Green Mountain

GTT Communication (Interoute)

Herman IT

Hetzner

Hyperco

ITsjefen

JN Data

Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Mediam

Multigrid

NNIT

Nordic Hub Data Centers

Northern Data-Hydro66

Penta

Prime Data Centers

Rise Institue

SplitVision

SSC Networks

Stack Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telenor Hafslund

Telia Group

TerraHost

Troll Mountain

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Verne Global

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx4rp2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729274471/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900