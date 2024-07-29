The "Nordics Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Norway, Sweden, and Iceland dominate the existing data center capacity in the Nordic region. The upcoming data center capacity in the Nordics is projected to exceed 750 MW on full build, which is almost 100 MW more than the current existing capacity in the region. Around 80% of this upcoming capacity is concentrated in Norway, Denmark, and Finland. Emerging data center locations include Norway and Sweden, reflecting ongoing investments and development in these key areas.
This database (Excel) product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 119 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 29 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (119 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (29 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Adeo Data center
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- AtlasEdge (Colt DCS)
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Binero Group
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Borealis
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- Conapto
- Creanova Datacenter
- Curanet (team. blue)
- Datalahti
- DATAROOM( New Mining)
- Digita
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- EcoDataCenter
- Elementica
- Elisa
- Ember
- Equinix
- Ficolo
- Garbe Industrial Real Estate
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- Green Edge Compute AS Statkraft
- Green Mountain
- GTT Communication (Interoute)
- Herman IT
- Hetzner
- Hyperco
- ITsjefen
- JN Data
- Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Mediam
- Multigrid
- NNIT
- Nordic Hub Data Centers
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Penta
- Prime Data Centers
- Rise Institue
- SplitVision
- SSC Networks
- Stack Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telenor Hafslund
- Telia Group
- TerraHost
- Troll Mountain
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
- Verne Global
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx4rp2
