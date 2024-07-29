Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 29 July 2024, Mark Dampier acquired 7,246 Global Equity Income shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.76 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Dampier 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc b) LEI 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2024-07-29 Global Equity Income shares of 1p each GB00B1DQ6472 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 2.76 7,246 19,998.96 Aggregated 2.76 7,246 19,998.96

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

29 July 2024