Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 29 July 2024, Mark Dampier acquired 7,246 Global Equity Income shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.76 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Dampier
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant
a)
Name
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s)
Transaction summary table
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3591
29 July 2024