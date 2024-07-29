

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales declined at a faster pace in July on unfavorable weather conditions and market uncertainty, the Distributive Trades Survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday.



The retail sales balance declined to -43 percent in July from -24 percent in June. A net 32 percent expects sales volume to fall next month.



Retailers continued to report disappointing sales for the time of year and they expect sales to remain below seasonal norms in August.



A net 40 percent of retailers said orders placed on suppliers in the year to July declined at a faster pace. About 38 percent forecast the cutback in orders to continue next month.



'While the downturn in sales volumes is set to continue next month, some firms expressed hope for an improvement in market conditions post-general election,' CBI Principal Economist Martin Sartorius said.



