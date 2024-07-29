Anzeige
29.07.2024
BeenVerified Analysis Finds Which States Have Had the Most Success at the Olympics

California takes the top podium spot for gold medals and overall athletes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / As Americans across the country turn on their TVs to root for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, many people tuning in have an extra bias in favor of athletes from their home state. BeenVerified examined the birthplaces of all U.S.-born Summer Olympics athletes to find out how different states stack up against each other.

Winning an Olympic gold medal is the fruit of hard work and a dream come true, and there are certain states that are more likely to have had an athlete experience that milestone. Here are the top 10 states for Summer Olympic gold medals:

  1. California (480)

  2. New York (216)

  3. Ohio (128)

  4. Illinois (119)

  5. Pennsylvania (108)

  6. Texas (107)

  7. New Jersey (87)

  8. Michigan (63)

  9. Massachusetts (52)

  10. Missouri (50)

While gold medals are the ultimate goal, it is a huge feat just to make it to the Olympics at all. Here are the top 10 states for athletes that have participated in the Summer Olympics:

  1. California (1,394)

  2. New York (823)

  3. Pennsylvania (521)

  4. Illinois (476)

  5. Texas (335)

  6. New Jersey (332)

  7. Massachusetts (326)

  8. Ohio (294)

  9. Missouri (253)

  10. Michigan (220)

Methodology

BeenVerified examined the birthplaces of all U.S.-born Summer Olympics athletes who have competed since 1896. Totals for medalists include both individual winners and individuals participating on teams that won gold, silver or bronze medals in previous games.

Birthplace cities are based on geographical boundaries and incorporations at the time of the athlete's birth; some cities and towns no longer exist.

For this study, we have limited our research to all athletes who were selected or participated in past games, and those participating in the Paris Summer Games according to the Team USA website.

About BeenVerified

BeenVerified's mission is to help people discover, understand and use public data in their everyday lives. BeenVerified and our associated websites curate dozens of public data sources and proprietary data sets to give people easy and affordable access to billions of public records, including a people search tool.

For more information, contact Erin Kemp (erin@beenverified.com).

Contact Information

Kerry Sherin
PR Manager
press@beenverified.com

Erin Kemp
erin@beenverified.com

SOURCE: BeenVerified

