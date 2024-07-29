BeenVerified Analysis Finds Which States Have Had the Most Success at the Olympics

California takes the top podium spot for gold medals and overall athletes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / As Americans across the country turn on their TVs to root for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, many people tuning in have an extra bias in favor of athletes from their home state. BeenVerified examined the birthplaces of all U.S.-born Summer Olympics athletes to find out how different states stack up against each other.

Winning an Olympic gold medal is the fruit of hard work and a dream come true, and there are certain states that are more likely to have had an athlete experience that milestone. Here are the top 10 states for Summer Olympic gold medals:

California (480) New York (216) Ohio (128) Illinois (119) Pennsylvania (108) Texas (107) New Jersey (87) Michigan (63) Massachusetts (52) Missouri (50)

While gold medals are the ultimate goal, it is a huge feat just to make it to the Olympics at all. Here are the top 10 states for athletes that have participated in the Summer Olympics:

California (1,394) New York (823) Pennsylvania (521) Illinois (476) Texas (335) New Jersey (332) Massachusetts (326) Ohio (294) Missouri (253) Michigan (220)

Methodology

BeenVerified examined the birthplaces of all U.S.-born Summer Olympics athletes who have competed since 1896. Totals for medalists include both individual winners and individuals participating on teams that won gold, silver or bronze medals in previous games.

Birthplace cities are based on geographical boundaries and incorporations at the time of the athlete's birth; some cities and towns no longer exist.

For this study, we have limited our research to all athletes who were selected or participated in past games, and those participating in the Paris Summer Games according to the Team USA website.

