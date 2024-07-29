MÍRAME Fine Art proudly represents Miguel Hernández Bastos, a leading Costa Rican artist known for his revolutionary smoke-based techniques. As Costa Rica attracts more visitors and investors, Hernández Bastos is poised to impact the global art scene, and MÍRAME is making it easier than ever to buy Costa Rican art online.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, proudly highlights the work of artist Hernández Bastos. Promoting the nation's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.





Miguel Hernández Bastos, Secuencia del Tiempo

Smoke on Canvas





Innovative Techniques and Unique Mediums

Hernández Bastos utilises an innovative approach where he paints with smoke from an oil lamp. This method involves burning the smoke directly onto the canvas, a process in which he maneuvers the lamp beneath the canvas to create intricate and ethereal designs. This technique, reminiscent of the candle in Renaissance portraiture, infuses his work with a sense of historical depth and contemporary flair.

Themes of Human Existence

Hernández Bastos's art explores the transient nature of existence and human complexity. His monochromatic smoke paintings evoke themes of metamorphosis, creation, and destruction, offering a poignant commentary on human fragility. His unique style makes his work highly sought after by collectors seeking Costa Rican art for sale at MÍRAME Fine Art.

Distinctive Style and Aesthetic

Hernández Bastos's style showcases a dramatic interplay of light and shadow. His 'Abrazos' series presents entwined monochrome figures that symbolize unity, while 'Secuencia Del Tiempo' captures dynamic, dancing figures cascading together in forward motion. Hernández Bastos's works are standout pieces in any Costa Rican art gallery.

Philosophical Depth

The philosophical underpinnings of Hernández Bastos's art grapple with impermanence and existential questions. His haunting smoke-formed figures serve as metaphors for the ephemeral beauty of life, compelling viewers to reflect on the fleeting nature of existence.

Celebrated Legacy and Influence

Hernández Bastos is a graduate of the prestigious Pratt Institute in New York and a Fulbright scholar. His accolades include the National Drawing Prize and representing Costa Rica at the XLVII International Art Biennale in Venice. As a professor at the National University's School of Art and Visual Communication, he continues to inspire and mentor emerging artists.

Conclusion: An Artist Worth Watching

In a world increasingly drawn to Costa Rica, Hernández Bastos stands out as an artist not to overlook. His work not only enriches the cultural fabric of his homeland but also resonates with a global audience.

For those interested in adding a piece of this celebrated artist's work to their collection, Hernández Bastos' Costa Rican artists paintings are available for sale online through MÍRAME Fine Art.

The online Costa Rica art gallery MÍRAME Fine Art showcases a curated selection of Hernández Bastos paintings, making it a prime destination for art collectors seeking Costa Rican art for sale.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.