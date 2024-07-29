Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:



N et income of $11.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.8 million , or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 . Return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to 0.73% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 . Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 9.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 .

Net interest margin increased to 7.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Yield on loans receivable increased 0.38% to 11.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Cost of deposits increased 0.09% to 3.58% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total assets increased $96.3 million , or 2.5% , to $3.96 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 , compared to $3.87 billion at March 31, 2024 .

Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $126.9 million , or 4.0% , to $3.33 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Community bank loans increased $28.8 million , or 1.5% , to $1.91 billion . CCBX loans increased $98.1 million , or 7.4% , to $1.41 billion . Enhanced credit standards on new CCBX loan originations. Effective April 1, 2024, exposure was reduced from 10% to 5% on the CCBX portfolio that the Company is responsible for losses on.

Total of $155.2 million in CCBX loans sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 . The Company will continue to sell loans as part of our strategy to reduce risk, optimize the CCBX loan portfolio, maintain strong credit quality, and manage portfolio and partner limits.

Deposits increased $80.5 million , or 2.3% , to $3.54 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 . CCBX deposit growth of $27.5 million , or 1.4% , to $2.06 billion . CCBX deposit growth excludes the $117.7 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage purposes, compared to $92.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions. Community bank deposits increased $52.9 million , or 3.7% , to $1.49 billion , after two quarters of declining balances. Includes noninterest bearing deposits of $531.6 million or 35.7% of total community bank deposits. Community bank cost of deposits was 1.77% compared to 1.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Uninsured deposits o f $532.9 million, or 15.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024 , compared to $495.6 million, or 14.3% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024 .

We have taken steps to ensure our balance sheet is well positioned to handle upcoming expected interest rate changes and continue to improve our position in a declining interest rate environment for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Liquidity/Borrowings as of June 30, 2024 : Capacity to borrow up to $650.1 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with no borrowings on these lines at June 30, 2024 and only minimal borrowings, taken to test the lines, under these facilities since the first quarter of 2022.



EVERETT, Wash., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the "Company", "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Quarterly net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $12.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total assets increased $96.3 million, or 2.5%, during the second quarter of 2024 to $3.96 billion, from $3.87 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $126.9 million, or 4.0%, during the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $3.33 billion, compared to $3.20 billion at March 31, 2024. CCBX loans increased $98.1 million, or 7.4%, primarily as a result of a $107.4 million increase in consumer and other loans, partially offset by a decrease of $26.5 million in capital call lines, as a result of normal fluctuations. CCBX loan growth is net of $155.2 million in CCBX loans sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We will continue to sell loans back to our CCBX partners, pursuant to the applicable partner agreement, as part of our strategy to reduce risk, optimize the CCBX loan portfolio, maintain strong credit quality, and manage portfolio and partner limits.

We saw solid deposit growth in the second quarter, with deposits increasing $80.5 million, or 2.3%, compared to March 31, 2024. CCBX deposits grew $27.5 million, or 1.4%. Community bank deposits increased $52.9 million, or 3.7%, after two consecutive quarters of declining balances primarily as a result of letting some of our higher rate deposits run-off during those quarters. Fully insured IntraFi network reciprocal deposits increased $15.5 million to $352.3 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $336.8 million as of March 31, 2024. These fully insured reciprocal deposits allow our larger deposit customers to fully insure their deposits through a reciprocal agreement with other banks. We continue to monitor our liquidity position through diligent management of our liquid assets and liabilities as well as maintaining access to alternative sources of funds. As of June 30, 2024, we had $487.2 million in cash on the balance sheet and the capacity to borrow up to $650.1 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window, and an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank, with no borrowings occurring, except minimal amounts borrowed to test the lines, under these facilities since the first quarter of 2022. Cash on the balance sheet and total borrowing capacity totaled $1.19 billion, which represented 33.5% of total deposits and exceeded our $532.9 million in uninsured deposits as of June 30, 2024.

"We are happy to report that we have experienced robust loan growth of $126.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This growth can be attributed to our strong relationships with existing CCBX partners and successful efforts to attract new community bank borrowers. We are pleased to report that we are maintaining our strong credit quality, and our portfolio is performing as expected. This is a testament to our diligent risk management practices and proactive measures to optimize our loan portfolio.

We have taken steps to manage our balance sheet and we believe it is well positioned to handle upcoming expected interest rate changes. This involves carefully managing our interest rate risk exposure and implementing strategies to mitigate any adverse impacts on our financial performance from interest rate changes. By closely monitoring market trends and leveraging our expertise in financial analysis, we believe we are well positioned to adapt to changing interest rate environments.

In late 2023 and early 2024, we took proactive measures to enhance the credit quality of our CCBX loans by selling higher rate and higher risk loans. This strategic decision, although it resulted in a short-term reduction in income, is expected to result in long-term stability and success. By focusing on the quality of our loan portfolio, we believe that we are well positioned to achieve our goals and deliver sustainable financial performance in the future.

We believe our organization's strong credit quality, neutral to slightly liability sensitive balance sheet, robust loan and deposit growth, and proactive risk management measures demonstrate our commitment to maintaining a solid financial position. We remain confident in our ability to navigate changing market conditions and achieve long-term success in the BaaS and community bank space," stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities, and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.

Net interest income was $66.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.3 million, or 8.7%, from $60.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.9 million, or 6.2%, from $62.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Yield on loans receivable was 11.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023. Cost of deposits was 3.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2024, was a result of increased interest income due to an increase in average loans receivable partially offset by an increase in cost of deposits as a result of deposit portfolio composition and competitive pressures. The increase in net interest income compared to June 30, 2023 was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans. Total average loans receivable for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.26 billion, compared to $3.14 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $2.97 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $90.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $84.6 million and $80.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $126.9 million, or 4.0%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which included a $98.1 million increase in CCBX loans and an increase of $28.8 million in community bank loans. The increase in CCBX loans includes an increase of $107.4 million, or 12.4%, in consumer and other loans, $22.8 million increase in residential real estate loans and a decrease of $26.5 million, or 19.6%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $155.2 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to reduce credit exposure in certain loan categories and manage credit risk, compared to sales of $100.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio. The increase in interest and fees on loans compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to loan growth in higher yielding loans. The increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was also largely due to growth in higher yielding loans. The FOMC has increased rates 0.25% since June 30, 2023 and last raised the target Federal Funds rate 0.25% on July 26, 2023. Loans have been repricing at these higher rates for almost a year.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $903,000 compared to March 31, 2024, due to an increase in average balance and an increase of $3.0 million compared to June 30, 2023 due to an increase in average balance and higher interest rates. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $418.2 million, compared to $350.9 million and $211.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The average yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks decreased nominally to 5.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 5.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and increased from 5.08% in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total interest expense was $31.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a $1.7 million increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and a $9.9 million increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $30.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $28.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $20.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $9.9 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as a result of an increase in CCBX deposits that are tied to, and reprice when the FOMC raises rates. Similarly, most of our CCBX loans also reprice when the FOMC raises interest rates. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $672,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $669,000 and $661,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The $11,000 increase in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 is the result of an increase in interest rates.

Total cost of deposits was 3.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2.72%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Community bank and CCBX cost of deposits were 1.77% and 4.92% respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.66% and 4.93%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 0.98% and 4.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in cost of deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the prior periods for both segments is a result of the continued higher interest rate environment. While we continue working to hold down deposit costs, the higher interest rate environment has impacted our cost of deposits and resulted in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits as we work to retain and grow our community bank deposits and CCBX deposits continue to grow as a percent of total deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 7.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.78% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher loan yields. Net interest margin was 7.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was largely due to an increase in cost of deposits, partially offset by an increase in loan yield. Increases in rates on interest bearing deposits by our competitors and the growth in higher cost CCBX deposits contributed to an overall increase in interest expense on interest bearing deposits. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $6.3 million, or 7.5%, to $90.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $84.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and increased $10.7 million, or 13.4%, compared to $80.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, there was a $3.0 million increase in interest on interest earning deposits held at other financial institutions. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 5.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 5.48% and 5.08% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Average investment securities decreased $65.6 million to $49.8 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and decreased $60.5 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of $100.0 million in AFS U.S. Treasury securities that matured on February 29, 2024. Interest on investment securities decreased $348,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 as a result of the maturing Treasury securities. Interest on total investment securities increased $33,000 compared to June 30, 2023, as a result of increased yield. These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.

Cost of funds was 3.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 8 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 83 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 3.58%, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 2.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods and growth in higher rate CCBX deposits.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total loans receivable increased by $126.9 million, or 4.0%, to $3.33 billion, compared to $3.20 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This increase consists of a $98.1 million increase in CCBX loans and $28.8 million in community bank loan growth. Total loans receivable as of June 30, 2024 increased $318.9 million compared to June 30, 2023. This increase includes community bank loan growth of $199.0 million and an increase in CCBX loans of $119.9 million. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, $155.2 million in CCBX loans were sold, compared to sales of $100.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 11.23%, compared to 10.85% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, community bank loans increased 1.5%, or $28.8 million, to $1.91 billion compared to $1.88 billion at March 31, 2024, with an average yield of 6.52%. CCBX loans outstanding increased 7.4%, or $98.1 million, to $1.41 billion compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2024, with an average CCBX yield of 17.77%. The yield on CCBX loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for our community bank and CCBX segments for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Community Bank 6.52 % 1.77 % 6.46 % 1.66 % 6.28 % 0.98 % 6.49 % 1.71 % 6.13 % 0.82 % CCBX (1) 17.77 % 4.92 % 17.34 % 4.93 % 16.95 % 4.42 % 17.56 % 4.92 % 16.56 % 4.18 % Consolidated 11.23 % 3.58 % 10.85 % 3.49 % 10.85 % 2.72 % 11.04 % 3.53 % 10.42 % 2.44 %

(1)CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company's community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2)Annualized calculations for periods shown.





The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans (2) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans(2) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 60,203 17.77 % $ 54,569 17.34 % $ 53,632 16.95 % Less: BaaS loan expense 29,076 8.58 % 24,837 7.89 % 22,033 6.96 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 31,127 9.19 % $ 29,732 9.45 % $ 31,599 9.98 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,362,343 $ 1,265,857 $ 1,269,406

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Income /

Expense Income / expense

divided by

average CCBX

loans (2) Income /

Expense Income / expense

divided by

average CCBX

loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 114,772 17.56 % $ 95,851 16.56 % Less: BaaS loan expense 53,913 8.25 % 39,587 6.84 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 60,859 9.31 % $ 56,264 9.72 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,314,099 $ 1,167,366

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.





Key Performance Ratios

ROA was 1.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to 0.73% and 1.52% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was up 0.48% and down 0.31% compared to March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 due to an increase in BaaS loan expense, which is directly related to interest earned on CCBX loans. Noninterest expense excluding Baas loan and fraud expense was lower for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 largely due to the $1.2 million credit for business and occupation taxes paid on CCBX income that was sourced/allocated outside the State of Washington for years 2019 through 2022.

The following table shows the Company's key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Return on average assets (1) 1.21 % 0.73 % 0.97 % 1.13 % 1.52 % 0.98 % 1.55 % Return on average equity (1) 15.22 % 9.21 % 12.35 % 14.60 % 19.53 % 12.26 % 19.70 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 10.49 % 10.07 % 9.77 % 10.08 % 10.18 % 10.28 % 9.70 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 11.23 % 10.85 % 10.71 % 10.84 % 10.85 % 11.04 % 10.42 % Cost of funds (1) 3.60 % 3.52 % 3.39 % 3.18 % 2.77 % 3.56 % 2.49 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.58 % 3.49 % 3.36 % 3.14 % 2.72 % 3.53 % 2.44 % Net interest margin (1) 7.13 % 6.78 % 6.61 % 7.10 % 7.58 % 6.96 % 7.37 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 6.14 % 6.04 % 5.56 % 6.23 % 6.11 % 6.09 % 5.91 % Noninterest income to average assets (1) 7.30 % 9.38 % 6.95 % 3.81 % 6.90 % 8.32 % 6.60 % Efficiency ratio 43.19 % 37.88 % 41.58 % 58.36 % 42.92 % 40.43 % 42.97 % Loans receivable to deposits (2) 93.88 % 92.42 % 90.05 % 90.19 % 96.23 % 93.88 % 96.23 %

(1)Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2)Includes loans held for sale.





Noninterest Income

The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 Deposit service charges and fees $ 946 $ 908 $ 989 Loan referral fees - 168 682 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 9 15 155 Gain on sales of loans, net - - 23 Other 257 308 234 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,212 1,399 2,083 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,525 1,131 895 Transaction fees 1,309 1,122 1,052 Interchange fees 1,625 1,539 975 Reimbursement of expenses 1,637 1,033 1,026 BaaS program income 6,096 4,825 3,948 BaaS credit enhancements 60,826 79,808 51,027 Baas fraud enhancements 1,784 923 1,537 BaaS indemnification income 62,610 80,731 52,564 Total BaaS income 68,706 85,556 56,512 Total noninterest income $ 69,918 $ 86,955 $ 58,595

Noninterest income was $69.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $17.1 million from $87.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a increase of $11.3 million from $58.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $16.9 million in total BaaS income. The $16.9 million decrease in total BaaS income included a $19.0 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $861,000 increase in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $1.3 million in BaaS program income. The increase in BaaS program income is largely due to higher servicing and other BaaS fees, transaction fees and interchange fees and our primary BaaS source for recurring fee income (see "Appendix B" for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements). Additionally, community bank loan referral fees decreased $168,000 due to the continued high interest rate environment. Other income decreased $51,000 largely due to a decrease in SBA servicing fees. The $11.3 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $10.0 million increase in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements, an increase of $2.1 million in BaaS program income, partially offset by a decrease of $682,000 in loan referral fees.

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 21 relationships, at varying stages, as of June 30, 2024. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are exiting relationships where it makes sense and are focusing on larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions.

We launched two new lending products through our CCBX segment in the first quarter of 2024 that can reach wide, established customer bases. One was a point-of-sale installment loan program. These loans are fully disclosed and offered as standard credit products, which we believe will minimize the concerns raised with respect to more typical point of sale "Buy Now Pay Later" offerings. The second product was a new credit card that will be marketed to CCBX partner customers who satisfy heightened underwriting standards.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Active 19 19 18 Friends and family / testing 1 1 1 Implementation / onboarding 1 1 1 Signed letters of intent 0 0 1 Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship 0 0 1 Total CCBX relationships 21 21 22



The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,005 $ 17,984 $ 16,309 Legal and professional expenses 3,631 3,672 4,645 Data processing and software licenses 2,924 2,892 1,972 Occupancy 1,686 1,518 1,143 Point of sale expense 852 869 814 Director and staff expenses 470 400 519 FDIC assessments 690 683 570 Excise taxes (706 ) 320 531 Marketing 14 53 115 Other 1,383 1,867 1,722 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 27,949 30,258 28,340 BaaS loan expense 29,076 24,837 22,033 BaaS fraud expense 1,784 923 1,537 BaaS loan and fraud expense 30,860 25,760 23,570 Total noninterest expense $ 58,809 $ 56,018 $ 51,910

Total noninterest expense increased $2.8 million to $58.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $56.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and increased $6.9 million from $51.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in BaaS expense (including a $861,000 increase in BaaS fraud expense and a $4.2 million increase in BaaS loan expense) (BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner's customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter during which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners), partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in excise taxes (due to the recording of $1.2 million business and occupation tax credit from the State of Washington as a result of a tax apportionment study completed to quantify revenue earned outside of the state of Washington. CCBX income is sourced to the state the partner is headquartered, and the majority of partners are located outside the state of Washington, therefore the credit was for taxes we paid on CCBX income to Washington state that was sourced to other states), $1.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $484,000 decrease in other expenses as a result of unanticipated expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 that did not recur in the current quarter and a $41,000 decrease in legal and professional fees as some of our risk management infrastructure projects are being completed. We continue to invest in our infrastructure and the automation of our processes so that they are scalable.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were largely due to an increase of $7.3 million in BaaS partner expense (including a $7.0 million increase in BaaS loan and an increase of $247,000 in BaaS fraud expense), a $952,000 increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology, $696,000 increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in business and occupation excise taxes as mentioned above, and a $1.0 million decrease in legal and professional fees as a result of risk management projects are being completed.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The income tax provision was higher for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to higher net income and lower than the quarter ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to lower net income compared to that quarter. Also contributing to the variances is the tax impact of stock equity award deductions which fluctuates based on activity. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.62% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $96.3 million, or 2.5%, to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.87 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to a $126.9 million increase in loans receivable partially offset by $8.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses, a $55.1 million decrease in interest earning deposits held at other banks, a $6.2 million increase in the credit enhancement asset and a $1.1 million decrease in accrued interest receivable. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we sold $155.2 million in CCBX loans compared to $100.5 million sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total assets increased $426.3 million, or 12.1%, to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $318.9 million, a $182.0 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, and an increase of $46.6 million in the credit enhancement asset, partially offset by a decrease of $61.5 million in investment securities compared to June 30, 2023.

Loans Receivable

Total loans receivable increased $126.9 million to $3.33 billion at June 30, 2024, from $3.20 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $318.9 million from $3.01 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was the result of an increase of $98.1 million in CCBX loans as we continue to build back this portfolio with new loans, subject to enhanced credit standards, following several periods of shrinking this portfolio to optimize our balance sheet, and a $28.8 million increase in community bank loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $155.2 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as part of our strategy to reduce risk, optimize the CCBX loan portfolio, maintain strong credit quality, and manage portfolio and partner limits. The change in loans receivable over the quarter ended June 30, 2023 includes CCBX loan growth of $119.9 million and community bank loan growth of $199.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:

Consolidated As of June 30, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 109,133 3.3 % $ 135,671 4.2 % $ 138,428 4.6 % All other commercial & industrial loans 186,167 5.6 201,555 6.3 215,401 7.1 Total commercial and industrial loans: 295,300 8.9 337,226 10.5 353,829 11.7 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 173,064 5.2 160,862 5.0 186,706 6.2 Residential real estate 517,589 15.5 496,305 15.5 463,179 15.4 Commercial real estate 1,357,979 40.7 1,342,489 41.9 1,164,088 38.6 Consumer and other loans 990,270 29.7 870,134 27.1 846,459 28.1 Gross loans receivable 3,334,202 100.0 % 3,207,016 100.0 % 3,014,261 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (7,742 ) (7,462 ) (6,708 ) Loans receivable $ 3,326,460 $ 3,199,554 $ 3,007,553 Loan Yield (1) 11.23 % 10.85 % 10.85 %

(1)Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.





Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 144,436 7.5 % $ 154,395 8.2 % $ 155,078 9.0 % Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 173,064 9.0 160,862 8.5 186,706 10.9 Residential real estate loans 229,639 12.0 231,157 12.2 211,966 12.3 Commercial real estate loans 1,357,979 70.8 1,342,489 71.0 1,164,088 67.7 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 14,220 0.7 1,447 0.1 1,457 0.1 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,919,338 100.0 % 1,890,350 100.0 % 1,719,295 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (7,304 ) (7,068 ) (6,261 ) Loans receivable $ 1,912,034 $ 1,883,282 $ 1,713,034 Loan Yield(1) 6.52 % 6.46 % 6.28 %

(1)Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.





CCBX As of June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 109,133 7.7 % $ 135,671 10.3 % $ 138,428 10.7 % All other commercial & industrial loans 41,731 3.0 47,160 3.6 60,323 4.7 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 287,950 20.4 265,148 20.1 251,213 19.4 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 549,241 38.7 505,706 38.4 379,642 29.3 Other consumer and other loans 426,809 30.2 362,981 27.6 465,360 35.9 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,414,864 100.0 % 1,316,666 100.0 % 1,294,966 100.0 % Net deferred origination (fees) costs (438 ) (394 ) (447 ) Loans receivable $ 1,414,426 $ 1,316,272 $ 1,294,519 Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2) 17.77 % 17.34 % 16.95 %

(1)CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2)Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.





Deposits

Total deposits increased $80.5 million, or 2.3%, to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2024 from $3.46 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase was due to a $80.5 million increase in core deposits. Deposits in our community bank segment increased $52.9 million from $1.43 billion at March 31, 2024, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024 and CCBX deposits increased $27.5 million, from $2.03 billion at March 31, 2024, to $2.06 billion at June 30, 2024. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing demand and money market accounts. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, noninterest bearing deposits increased $19.7 million, or 3.4%, to $593.8 million from $574.1 million at March 31, 2024. Community bank noninterest bearing deposits totaled $531.6 million or 35.7% of total community bank deposits and CCBX noninterest bearing deposits totaled $62.2 million, or 3.0% of total CCBX deposits. In the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, interest bearing demand and money market accounts increased $66.1 million, savings deposits decreased $5.3 million, and time deposits decreased $22,000. Included in total deposits is $352.3 million in IntraFi network reciprocal interest bearing demand and money market accounts as of June 30, 2024, which provides our larger deposit customers with fully insured deposits through a reciprocal agreement with other banks. Uninsured deposits decreased to $532.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $495.6 million as of March 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $380.9 million, or 12.0%, to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.16 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase is largely the result of growth in CCBX deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $131.8 million, or 18.2%, to $593.8 million at June 30, 2024 from $725.6 million at June 30, 2023 as a result of customer movement from noninterest to interest bearing accounts. Interest bearing demand and money market accounts increased $542.6 million, or 23.4%, to $2.87 billion at June 30, 2024, and savings deposits decreased $20.2 million, or 22.7%, and time deposits decreased $9.7 million, or 39.2%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $403.4 million, from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2023, to $2.06 billion at June 30, 2024 and community bank deposits decreased $22.5 million, from $1.51 billion at June 30, 2023, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing demand and money market accounts. Uninsured deposits decreased to $532.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $632.1 million as of June 30, 2023 primarily as a result of increased usage of our cash sweep and exchange services to other banks for increased FDIC insurance coverage as described below.

Additionally, as of June 30, 2024, $117.7 million in CCBX customer deposits were transferred off the Bank's balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis for additional FDIC insurance coverage. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of June 30, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Demand, noninterest bearing $ 593,789 16.8 % $ 574,112 16.6 % $ 725,592 22.9 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 2,865,773 80.9 2,799,667 80.9 2,323,164 73.5 Savings 68,777 1.9 74,085 2.1 88,991 2.8 Total core deposits 3,528,339 99.6 3,447,864 99.6 3,137,747 99.2 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 1 - Time deposits less than $100,000 6,741 0.2 7,199 0.2 9,741 0.3 Time deposits $100,000 and over 8,351 0.2 7,915 0.2 15,083 0.5 Total $ 3,543,432 100.0 % $ 3,462,979 100.0 % $ 3,162,572 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.58 % 3.49 % 2.72 %

(1)Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 531,555 35.7 % $ 515,443 35.9 % $ 621,012 41.1 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 876,668 59.0 834,725 58.2 778,475 51.6 Savings 63,627 4.3 68,747 4.8 85,146 5.7 Total core deposits 1,471,850 99.0 1,418,915 98.9 1,484,633 98.4 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 6,741 0.5 7,199 0.5 9,741 0.6 Time deposits $100,000 and over 8,351 0.5 7,915 0.6 15,083 1.0 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,486,943 100.0 % $ 1,434,030 100.0 % $ 1,509,458 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.77 % 1.66 % 0.98 %

(1)Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





CCBX As of June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 62,234 3.0 % $ 58,669 2.9 % $ 104,580 6.3 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 1,989,105 96.7 1,964,942 96.8 1,544,689 93.5 Savings 5,150 0.3 5,338 0.3 3,845 0.2 Total core deposits 2,056,489 100.0 2,028,949 100.0 1,653,114 100.0 BaaS-brokered deposits - 0.0 - 0.0 - - Total CCBX deposits $ 2,056,489 100.0 % $ 2,028,949 100.0 % $ 1,653,114 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 4.92 % 4.93 % 4.42 %

(1)Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





Borrowings

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $650.1 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, and an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank, with no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of June 30, 2024.

Shareholders' Equity

The Company had a cash balance of $5.3 million as of June 30, 2024, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $593,000 in commitments to bank technology funds.

Total shareholders' equity increased $13.0 million since March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily due to $11.6 million in net earnings, combined with an increase of $1.4 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards exercised during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2024, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Minimum Well

Capitalized

Ratios under

Prompt

Corrective

Action (1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 9.24 % 8.31 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.15 % 9.03 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.15 % 9.13 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.44 % 11.70 % 10.00 %

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.





Asset Quality

The total allowance for credit losses was $147.9 million and 4.45% of loans receivable at June 30, 2024 compared to $139.3 million and 4.35% at March 31, 2024 and $110.8 million and 3.68% at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $126.9 million and 8.97% of CCBX loans receivable at June 30, 2024, with $21.0 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.10% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of June 30, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,912,034 $ 1,414,426 $ 3,326,460 $ 1,883,282 $ 1,316,272 $ 3,199,554 $ 1,713,034 $ 1,294,519 $ 3,007,553 Allowance for credit losses (21,045 ) (126,869 ) (147,914 ) (21,384 ) (117,874 ) (139,258 ) (20,653 ) (90,109 ) (110,762 ) Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 1.10 % 8.97 % 4.45 % 1.14 % 8.96 % 4.35 % 1.21 % 6.96 % 3.68 %



Provision for credit losses - loans totaled $61.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $79.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $52.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $53.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $57.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $31.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 6.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to 7.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 which we believe is a result of the steps we took to strengthen our credit quality. Provisions for credit losses - loans decreased largely due to a steadying of expected loss rates on CCBX loans receivable. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $353.6 million loan portfolio. At June 30, 2024, our portion of this portfolio represented $17.7 million in loans. The provision on the Company's portion of the portfolio was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net charge-offs for this $17.7 million in loans were $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $917,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 2 $ 55,205 $ 55,207 $ 15 $ 58,979 $ 58,994 $ 9 $ 32,290 $ 32,299 Gross recoveries (4 ) (1,969 ) (1,973 ) (4 ) (1,772 ) (1,776 ) - (1,340 ) (1,340 ) Net charge-offs $ (2 ) $ 53,236 $ 53,234 $ 11 $ 57,207 $ 57,218 $ 9 $ 30,950 $ 30,959 Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 15.72 % 6.57 % 0.00 % 18.18 % 7.34 % 0.00 % 9.78 % 4.19 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 17 $ 114,184 $ 114,201 $ 59 $ 66,407 $ 66,466 Gross recoveries (8 ) (3,741 ) (3,749 ) (5 ) (3,200 ) (3,205 ) Net charge-offs $ 9 $ 110,443 $ 110,452 $ 54 $ 63,207 $ 63,261 Net charge-offs to

average loans (1) 0.00 % 16.90 % 6.95 % 0.01 % 10.92 % 4.50 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.





The decrease in the Company's provision for credit losses - loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, is largely the result of a steadying of expected loss rates in our CCBX portfolio. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a $62.2 million provision for credit losses - loans was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management's analysis, compared to the $79.7 million provision for credit losses - loans that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, largely as a result of the mix in CCBX loans receivable. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk.

The factors used in management's analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $341,000 and was needed for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to provision recaptures of $199,000 and $47,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Community bank $ (341 ) $ (199 ) $ (47 ) $ (540 ) $ 381 CCBX 62,231 79,717 52,645 141,948 95,761 Total provision expense $ 61,890 $ 79,518 $ 52,598 $ 141,408 $ 96,142



At June 30, 2024, our nonperforming assets were $53.2 million, or 1.34% of total assets, compared to $54.9 million, or 1.42%, of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and $33.7 million, or 0.95% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. These ratios are impacted by CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of June 30, 2024, $43.9 million of the $45.2 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.60% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.71% at March 31, 2024, and 1.12% at June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, there were $2,000 community bank net recoveries and $7.9 million nonperforming community bank loans, including a multifamily loan for $6.9 million with a $1.1 million reserve to align with purchase sale agreement. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 $53.2 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company's nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of June 30,

2024 As of March 31,

2024 As of June 30,

2023 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ - $ - $ 5 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development - - 66 Residential real estate 213 212 186 Commercial real estate 7,731 7,731 7,142 Total nonaccrual loans 7,944 7,943 7,399 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 1,278 1,793 808 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 2,722 1,796 1,722 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 36,465 37,603 18,306 Other consumer and other loans 4,779 5,731 5,492 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 45,244 46,923 26,328 Total nonperforming loans 53,188 54,866 33,727 Real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 53,188 $ 54,866 $ 33,727 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.25 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.60 % 1.71 % 1.12 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.34 % 1.42 % 0.95 %

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ - $ - $ 5 Real estate: Construction, land and land development - - 66 Residential real estate 213 212 186 Commercial real estate 7,731 7,731 7,142 Total nonaccrual loans 7,944 7,943 7,399 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 7,944 7,943 7,399 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 7,944 $ 7,943 $ 7,399 Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.21 %

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Nonaccrual loans $ - $ - $ - Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 1,278 1,793 808 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 2,722 1,796 1,722 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 36,465 37,603 18,306 Other consumer and other loans 4,779 5,731 5,492 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 45,244 46,923 26,328 Total nonperforming loans 45,244 46,923 26,328 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 45,244 $ 46,923 $ 26,328 Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 1.14 % 1.21 % 0.74 %

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the "Company"), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank ("Bank") and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $3.96 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) ASSETS June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Cash and due from banks $ 59,995 $ 32,790 $ 29,783 Interest earning deposits with other banks 427,250 482,338 245,277 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 39 41 98,167 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 49,174 50,049 12,563 Other investments 10,664 10,583 12,037 Loans held for sale - 797 35,923 Loans receivable 3,326,460 3,199,554 3,007,553 Allowance for credit losses (147,914 ) (139,258 ) (110,762 ) Total loans receivable, net 3,178,546 3,060,296 2,896,791 CCBX credit enhancement asset 143,485 137,276 96,928 CCBX receivable 11,520 10,369 19,113 Premises and equipment, net 24,526 22,995 18,903 Lease right-of-use assets 5,635 5,756 6,216 Accrued interest receivable 23,617 24,681 21,581 Bank-owned life insurance, net 13,132 12,991 12,873 Deferred tax asset, net 2,221 2,221 25,764 Other assets 11,742 12,075 3,364 Total assets $ 3,961,546 $ 3,865,258 $ 3,535,283 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 3,543,432 $ 3,462,979 $ 3,162,572 Subordinated debt, net 44,219 44,181 44,069 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,591 3,590 3,589 Deferred compensation 405 442 547 Accrued interest payable 999 1,061 766 Lease liabilities 5,821 5,946 6,413 CCBX payable 34,536 33,095 27,714 Other liabilities 11,850 10,255 16,951 Total liabilities 3,644,853 3,561,549 3,262,621 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 132,989 131,601 128,315 Retained earnings 183,706 172,110 146,029 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2 ) (2 ) (1,682 ) Total shareholders' equity 316,693 303,709 272,662 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,961,546 $ 3,865,258 $ 3,535,283

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 90,944 $ 84,621 $ 80,199 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 5,683 4,780 2,678 Interest on investment securities 686 1,034 653 Dividends on other investments 174 37 156 Total interest income 97,487 90,472 83,686 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 30,578 28,867 20,675 Interest on borrowed funds 672 669 661 Total interest expense 31,250 29,536 21,336 Net interest income 66,237 60,936 62,350 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 62,325 83,158 52,253 Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses 3,912 (22,222 ) 10,097 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 946 908 989 Loan referral fees - 168 682 Gain on sales of loans, net - - 23 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 9 15 155 Other income 257 308 234 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,212 1,399 2,083 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,525 1,131 895 Transaction fees 1,309 1,122 1,052 Interchange fees 1,625 1,539 975 Reimbursement of expenses 1,637 1,033 1,026 BaaS program income 6,096 4,825 3,948 BaaS credit enhancements 60,826 79,808 51,027 BaaS fraud enhancements 1,784 923 1,537 BaaS indemnification income 62,610 80,731 52,564 Total noninterest income 69,918 86,955 58,595 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 17,005 17,984 16,309 Occupancy 1,686 1,518 1,143 Data processing and software licenses 2,924 2,892 1,972 Legal and professional expenses 3,631 3,672 4,645 Point of sale expense 852 869 814 Excise taxes (706 ) 320 531 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 690 683 570 Director and staff expenses 470 400 519 Marketing 14 53 115 Other expense 1,383 1,867 1,722 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 27,949 30,258 28,340 BaaS loan expense 29,076 24,837 22,033 BaaS fraud expense 1,784 923 1,537 BaaS loan and fraud expense 30,860 25,760 23,570 Total noninterest expense 58,809 56,018 51,910 Income before provision for income taxes 15,021 8,715 16,782 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,425 1,915 3,876 NET INCOME $ 11,596 $ 6,800 $ 12,906 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.51 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.50 $ 0.95 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,412,667 13,340,997 13,275,640 Diluted 13,736,508 13,676,917 13,597,763

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 175,565 $ 146,630 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 10,463 5,775 Interest on investment securities 1,720 1,206 Dividends on other investments 211 186 Total interest income 187,959 153,797 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 59,445 35,633 Interest on borrowed funds 1,341 1,323 Total interest expense 60,786 36,956 Net interest income 127,173 116,841 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 145,483 95,950 Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses (18,310 ) 20,891 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 1,854 1,899 Loan referral fees 168 682 Gain on sales of loans, net - 146 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 24 194 Other income 565 533 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 2,611 3,454 Servicing and other BaaS fees 2,656 1,843 Transaction fees 2,431 1,969 Interchange fees 3,164 1,764 Reimbursement of expenses 2,670 1,947 BaaS program income 10,921 7,523 BaaS credit enhancements 140,634 93,389 BaaS fraud enhancements 2,707 3,536 BaaS indemnification income 143,341 96,925 Total noninterest income 156,873 107,902 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 34,989 31,884 Occupancy 3,204 2,362 Data processing and software licenses 5,816 3,812 Legal and professional expenses 7,303 7,707 Point of sale expense 1,721 1,567 Excise taxes (386 ) 986 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 1,373 1,165 Director and staff expenses 870 1,145 Marketing 67 210 Other expense 3,250 2,612 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 58,207 53,450 BaaS loan expense 53,913 39,587 BaaS fraud expense 2,707 3,536 BaaS loan and fraud expense 56,620 43,123 Total noninterest expense 114,827 96,573 Income before provision for income taxes 23,736 32,220 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,340 6,923 NET INCOME $ 18,396 $ 25,297 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.38 $ 1.91 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.34 $ 1.86 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,376,832 13,236,517 Diluted 13,706,713 13,603,594

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 418,165 $ 5,683 5.47 % $ 350,868 $ 4,780 5.48 % $ 211,369 $ 2,678 5.08 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 43 - 3.13 64,878 349 2.16 100,278 534 2.14 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 49,737 686 5.55 50,490 685 5.46 10,047 119 4.75 Other investments 10,592 174 6.61 10,262 37 1.45 11,773 156 5.31 Loans receivable (3) 3,258,042 90,944 11.23 3,137,271 84,621 10.85 2,965,287 80,199 10.85 Total interest earning assets 3,736,579 97,487 10.49 3,613,769 90,472 10.07 3,298,754 83,686 10.18 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (138,472 ) (114,985 ) (87,713 ) Other noninterest earning assets 255,205 229,437 194,747 Total assets $ 3,853,312 $ 3,728,221 $ 3,405,788 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,854,575 $ 30,578 4.31 % $ 2,728,884 $ 28,867 4.25 % $ 2,326,702 $ 20,675 3.56 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,648 3 0.73 5 - 5.43 - - - Subordinated debt 44,197 598 5.44 44,159 598 5.45 44,047 596 5.43 Junior subordinated debentures 3,590 71 7.95 3,590 71 7.95 3,589 65 7.26 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,904,010 31,250 4.33 2,776,638 29,536 4.28 2,374,338 21,336 3.60 Noninterest bearing deposits 584,661 595,693 717,256 Other liabilities 58,267 58,829 49,085 Total shareholders' equity 306,374 297,061 265,109 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,853,312 $ 3,728,221 $ 3,405,788 Net interest income $ 66,237 $ 60,936 $ 62,350 Interest rate spread 6.17 % 5.79 % 6.57 % Net interest margin (4) 7.13 % 6.78 % 7.58 %

(1)Yields and costs are annualized.

(2)For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3)Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 1,895,699 $ 30,741 6.52 % $ 1,871,414 $ 30,052 6.46 % $ 1,695,881 $ 26,567 6.28 % Total interest earning assets 1,895,699 30,741 6.52 1,871,414 30,052 6.46 1,695,881 26,567 6.28 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 938,033 6,459 2.77 % 922,340 6,013 2.62 % 875,760 3,663 1.68 % Intrabank liability 429,452 5,836 5.47 410,993 5,599 5.48 196,552 2,490 5.08 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,367,485 12,295 3.62 1,333,333 11,612 3.50 1,072,312 6,153 2.30 Noninterest bearing deposits 528,214 538,081 623,570 Net interest income $ 18,446 $ 18,440 $ 20,414 Net interest margin(3) 3.91 % 3.96 % 4.83 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,362,343 $ 60,203 17.77 % $ 1,265,857 $ 54,569 17.34 % $ 1,269,406 $ 53,632 16.95 % Intrabank asset 610,646 8,299 5.47 598,299 8,151 5.48 275,222 3,487 5.08 Total interest earning assets 1,972,989 68,502 13.96 1,864,156 62,720 13.53 1,544,628 57,119 14.83 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,916,542 24,119 5.06 % 1,806,544 22,854 5.09 % 1,450,942 17,012 4.70 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,916,542 24,119 5.06 1,806,544 22,854 5.09 1,450,942 17,012 4.70 Noninterest bearing deposits 56,447 57,612 93,686 Net interest income $ 44,383 $ 39,866 $ 40,107 Net interest margin(3) 9.05 % 8.60 % 10.41 % Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5) 3.12 % 3.24 % 4.69 %

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 418,165 $ 5,683 5.47 % $ 350,868 $ 4,780 5.48 % $ 211,369 $ 2,678 5.08 % Investment securities, available for sale (6) 43 - 3.13 64,878 349 2.16 100,278 534 2.14 Investment securities, held to maturity (6) 49,737 686 5.55 50,490 685 5.46 10,047 119 4.75 Other investments 10,592 174 6.61 10,262 37 1.45 11,773 156 5.31 Total interest earning assets 478,537 6,543 5.50 % 476,498 - 5,851 4.94 % 333,467 3,487 4.19 % Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings $ 1,648 $ 3 0.73 % 5 - 5.43 % - - - % Subordinated debt 44,197 598 5.44 % 44,159 598 5.45 % 44,047 596 5.43 % Junior subordinated debentures 3,590 71 7.95 3,590 71 7.95 3,589 65 7.26 Intrabank liability, net (7) 181,194 2,463 5.47 187,306 2,552 5.48 78,670 997 5.08 Total interest bearing liabilities 230,629 3,135 5.47 235,060 3,221 5.51 126,306 1,658 5.27 Net interest income $ 3,408 $ 2,630 $ 1,829 Net interest margin(3) 2.86 % 2.22 % 2.20 %

(1)Yields and costs are annualized.

(2)Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4)CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5)Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6)For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7)Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 384,517 $ 10,463 5.47 % $ 241,368 $ 5,775 4.82 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 32,460 349 2.16 100,276 1,069 2.15 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 50,114 1,371 5.50 6,023 137 4.59 Other investments 10,427 211 4.07 11,206 186 3.35 Loans receivable (3) 3,197,656 175,565 11.04 2,837,442 146,630 10.42 Total interest earning assets 3,675,174 187,959 10.28 3,196,315 153,797 9.70 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (126,729 ) (84,417 ) Other noninterest earning assets 242,321 183,516 Total assets $ 3,790,766 $ 3,295,414 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,791,729 $ 59,445 4.28 % $ 2,199,168 $ 35,633 3.27 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 827 3 0.73 - - - Subordinated debt 44,178 1,196 5.44 44,028 1,195 5.47 Junior subordinated debentures 3,590 142 7.95 3,588 128 7.19 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,840,324 60,786 4.30 2,246,784 36,956 3.32 Noninterest bearing deposits 590,177 746,436 Other liabilities 58,548 43,299 Total shareholders' equity 301,718 258,895 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,790,767 $ 3,295,414 Net interest income $ 127,173 $ 116,841 Interest rate spread 5.98 % 6.39 % Net interest margin (4) 6.96 % 7.37 %

(1)Yields and costs are annualized.

(2)For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3)Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - BY SEGMENT - YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 1,883,557 $ 60,793 6.49 % $ 1,670,076 $ 50,779 6.13 % Total interest earning assets 1,883,557 60,793 6.49 1,670,076 50,779 6.13 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 930,186 12,472 2.70 % 864,518 6,197 1.45 % Intrabank liability 420,224 11,435 5.47 145,890 3,569 4.93 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,350,410 23,907 3.56 1,010,408 9,766 1.95 Noninterest bearing deposits 533,147 659,668 Net interest income $ 36,886 $ 41,013 Net interest margin(3) 3.94 % 4.95 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,314,099 $ 114,772 17.56 % $ 1,167,366 $ 95,851 16.56 % Intrabank asset 604,474 16,450 5.47 254,052 6,139 4.87 Total interest earning assets 1,918,573 131,222 13.75 1,421,418 101,990 14.47 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,861,543 46,973 5.07 % 1,334,650 29,436 4.45 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,861,543 46,973 5.07 1,334,650 29,436 4.45 Noninterest bearing deposits 57,030 86,768 Net interest income $ 84,249 $ 72,554 Net interest margin(3) 8.83 % 10.29 % Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5) 3.18 % 4.68 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 384,517 $ 10,463 5.47 % $ 241,368 $ 5,775 4.82 % Investment securities, available for sale (6) 32,460 349 2.16 100,276 1,069 2.15 Investment securities, held to maturity (6) 50,114 1,371 5.50 6,023 137 4.59 Other investments 10,427 211 4.07 11,206 186 3.35 Total interest earning assets 477,518 12,394 5.22 358,873 7,167 4.03 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings 827 3 0.73 % - - - % Subordinated debt 44,178 1,196 5.44 44,028 1,195 5.47 Junior subordinated debentures 3,590 142 7.95 3,588 128 7.19 Intrabank liability, net (7) 184,250 5,015 5.47 108,162 2,570 4.79 Total interest bearing liabilities 232,845 6,356 5.49 155,778 3,893 5.04 Net interest income $ 6,038 $ 3,274 Net interest margin(3) 2.54 % 1.84 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 97,487 $ 90,472 $ 88,243 $ 88,331 $ 83,686 Interest expense 31,250 29,536 28,586 26,102 21,336 Net interest income 66,237 60,936 59,657 62,229 62,350 Provision for credit losses 62,325 83,158 60,789 27,253 52,253 Net interest (expense)/ income after provision for credit losses 3,912 (22,222 ) (1,132 ) 34,976 10,097 Noninterest income 69,918 86,955 64,694 34,579 58,595 Noninterest expense 58,809 56,018 51,703 56,501 51,910 Provision for income tax 3,425 1,915 2,847 2,784 3,876 Net income 11,596 6,800 9,012 10,270 12,906 As of and for the Three Month Period June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 487,245 $ 515,128 $ 483,128 $ 474,946 $ 275,060 Investment securities 49,213 50,090 150,364 141,489 110,730 Loans held for sale - 797 - - 35,923 Loans receivable 3,326,460 3,199,554 3,026,092 2,967,035 3,007,553 Allowance for credit losses (147,914 ) (139,258 ) (116,958 ) (101,085 ) (110,762 ) Total assets 3,961,546 3,865,258 3,753,366 3,678,265 3,535,283 Interest bearing deposits 2,949,643 2,888,867 2,735,161 2,637,914 2,436,980 Noninterest bearing deposits 593,789 574,112 625,202 651,786 725,592 Core deposits (1) 3,528,339 3,447,864 3,342,004 3,269,082 3,137,747 Total deposits 3,543,432 3,462,979 3,360,363 3,289,700 3,162,572 Total borrowings 47,810 47,771 47,734 47,695 47,658 Total shareholders' equity 316,693 303,709 294,978 284,450 272,662 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share - basic $ 0.86 $ 0.51 $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ 0.97 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.50 $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ 0.95 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 23.54 $ 22.65 $ 22.17 $ 21.38 $ 20.50 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 23.54 $ 22.65 $ 22.17 $ 21.38 $ 20.50 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 13,412,667 13,340,997 13,286,828 13,285,974 13,275,640 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 13,736,508 13,676,917 13,676,513 13,675,833 13,597,763 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,453,805 13,407,320 13,304,339 13,302,449 13,300,809 Stock options outstanding at end of period 286,119 309,069 354,969 356,359 357,999

See footnotes on following page





As of and for the Three Month Period June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.18 % 0.95 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 1.60 % 1.71 % 1.78 % 1.47 % 1.12 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 1.60 % 1.71 % 1.78 % 1.47 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 278.1 % 253.8 % 217.2 % 232.2 % 328.4 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 4.45 % 4.35 % 3.86 % 3.41 % 3.68 % Gross charge-offs $ 55,207 $ 58,994 $ 47,652 $ 37,879 $ 32,299 Gross recoveries $ 1,973 $ 1,776 $ 2,781 $ 1,045 $ 1,340 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 6.57 % 7.34 % 5.92 % 4.77 % 4.19 % Capital Ratios: Company Tier 1 leverage capital 8.31 % 8.24 % 8.10 % 8.03 % 8.16 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.03 % 8.98 % 9.10 % 9.00 % 8.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.13 % 9.08 % 9.20 % 9.11 % 8.47 % Total risk-based capital 11.70 % 11.70 % 11.87 % 11.80 % 11.12 % Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 9.24 % 9.19 % 9.06 % 8.99 % 9.16 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.15 % 10.14 % 10.30 % 10.21 % 9.52 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.15 % 10.14 % 10.30 % 10.21 % 9.52 % Total risk-based capital 11.44 % 11.43 % 11.58 % 11.48 % 10.80 %

(1)Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits.

(2)Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.

(3)We calculate book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.

(4)Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.

(5)Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.

(6)Annualized calculations.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.