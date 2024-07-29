

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remained cautiously optimistic as markets waited for the interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan that would be known on Wednesday as well as the Bank of England's rate decision due on Thursday.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a positive note. Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors. Crude oil prices slipped. Gold also gained. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,658.00, up 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,475.40, up 0.30% Germany's DAX at 18,409.45, down 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,340.00, up 0.66% France's CAC 40 at 7,465.72, down 0.69% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,837.60, down 0.51% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,516.00, up 2.29% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,989.60, up 0.86% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,891.85, up 0.03% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,238.34, up 1.28%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0813, down 0.41% GBP/USD at 1.2841, down 0.24% USD/JPY at 153.93, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6539, down 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3838, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 104.62, up 0.29%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.160%, down 0.98% Germany at 2.3495%, down 2.27% France at 3.051%, down 1.93% U.K. at 4.0715%, down 0.77% Japan at 1.023%, down 0.29%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $79.98, down 0.37%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $76.93, down 0.30%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,436.45, up 0.35%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,668.93, up 2.38% Ethereum at $3,372.70, up 3.08% Solana at $191.82, up 3.08% BNB at $591.59, up 1.79% XRP at $0.6102, up 1.23%.



