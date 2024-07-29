Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.07.2024 16:00 Uhr
ApiJect Systems Corp.: Study Showing Pathway to Significant Greenhouse Emissions Reductions In Medical Device Supply Chain to be Released July 30, 2024, 8:45 AM ET

Greenhouse Emissions and Environmental Footprint Reduced Significantly By Innovative Medical Device

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ApiJect Systems, Corp.

WHAT: A new peer reviewed study to be released July 30, 2024, comparing the environmental footprint of an innovative prefilled injection device to widely used traditional glass syringe options. This groundbreaking study shows that greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced significantly by soon to be available blow-fill-seal (BFS) manufactured prefilled injectors.

WHO: The study's authors are Robert Litan, PhD, former Director of Economic Studies at The Brookings Institution and Matthew Eckelman, PhD, Adjunct Associate Professor at the Yale School of Public Health, with expertise in emissions modeling. The authors were supported by engineers and scientists from Kymanox, a global professional services company exclusively serving life sciences.

WHY: The year-long study finds a substantial difference favoring the Prefilled Injector developed by ApiJect Systems across all categories of resource use and environmental impact. In quantifying an environmental footprint, the study identified and measured each step in the production and distribution processes of the different types of injection devices.

Compared to the Prefilled ApiJect Injector result of 38 g CO2-eq per dose:

  • Single-Dose Glass Vial impacts are approximately 125% higher per dose;
  • Luer-type Prefilled Syringes are approximately 100% higher per dose;
  • Multi-Dose Vial and Staked-type Prefilled Syringes are 65-75% higher per dose.

Measuring water use for manufacturing, cleaning and sterilization, the study also found that a typical single-dose glass vial requires over 100 times more water than the Prefilled ApiJect Injector.

WHEN: Press Release and Report available July 30, 2024 at 8:45 am ET. For live link, visit apiject.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429030/ApiJect_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/study-showing-pathway-to-significant-greenhouse-emissions-reductions-in-medical-device-supply-chain-to-be-released-july-30-2024-845-am-et-302208675.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
