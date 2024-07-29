On July 4, 2024, the traditional Japanese-style inn and restaurant Gora Kadan, located at the former Kan'in-no-miya imperial villa in the town of Gora in Hakone (Address: 1300 Gora, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa Prefecture; Representative Director: Ryutaro Hashimoto) was awarded the highest Michelin Key ranking of Three Keys, presented to locations that offer the world's finest overnight stay experiences. This is the first-ever selection of Michelin Key hotels in Asia.

Gora Kadan is beloved by innumerable guests for its interior, which blends classic Japanese materials with modern expression; its cascading hot springs straight from the source; and its elegant cuisine, including traditional kaiseki meals and Edo-style sushi prepared with the freshest seasonal ingredients. Our selection as a Michelin Key hotel rests upon our ryokan inn, which is a fusion of modern architecture and traditional style nestled within a former imperial villa and the first-class Japanese omotenashi hospitality offered here since its establishment in 1952.

We would like to offer our sincerest gratitude to all of our guests. At Gora Kadan, we will continue to work alongside our guests, making every effort to ensure their stay with us is a memorable one.

[Gora Kadan]

This traditional Japanese-style inn and restaurant is nestled within the beautiful natural scenery of Hakone. Originally an imperial villa belonging to the Kan'in-no-miya branch, one of the four imperial families, it began operation in 1952. The modern architecture, which stands on roughly four acres of land, ceaselessly displays the beauty of the four seasons and has a spacious atmosphere that blends seamlessly with nature. In 1991, Gora Kadan became a member of the world-renowned luxury hotel and restaurant group Relais Châteaux, after undergoing a rigorous selection process. It is highly acclaimed by guests from both Japan and overseas, as evidenced by being awarded the Welcome Trophy in 2002 for providing a high standard of customer satisfaction and service from among the 469 Relais Châteaux member establishments (at the time) worldwide.

