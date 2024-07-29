Infogain, a leading digital customer experience engineering company headquartered in Silicon Valley, today announced the appointment of Mohit Bhat as its Chief Delivery Innovation Officer.

In his role, Mohit will spearhead service delivery for Infogain customers and partner with them in navigating the rapidly evolving technology landscape. With a deep understanding of consulting and industry best practices, he will drive innovation charter and provide strategic guidance to clients across various sectors to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Additionally, he will lead the incubation of new technology capabilities at Infogain, fostering a culture that encourages creative problem-solving and the adoption of cutting-edge solutions.

Infogain's CEO, Dinesh Venugopal said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mohit as our Chief Delivery Innovation Officer. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence in IT service delivery and technology thought leadership. We are confident that his vision will drive Infogain to new heights, enhancing our digital capabilities, building and delivering innovative solutions, and ensuring exceptional services for our clients. His role in fostering innovation will be pivotal in keeping Infogain at the forefront of technological advancements. Welcome aboard."

Regarding his appointment, Mohit commented, "It is an honor to join Infogain. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a talented team committed to driving their customers' digital roadmaps. I look forward to leveraging my experience to strengthen delivery capabilities, drive innovation, and ensure value creation for all our stakeholders. I am excited to be part of Infogain's future growth story."

Mohit has a history of delivering tangible results and collaborating with global organizations to achieve business and technology objectives. He is a reputed leader in digital transformation and innovation, empowering organizations to leverage the power of AI and digital technologies for business success.

Before joining Infogain, Mohit served as the Vice President of Digital Customer Solutions and Innovation at Canadian National Railways, where he successfully led multiple digital transformation initiatives across North America.

Mohit holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering from the University of Pune, India, and a Master's degree in Science from the University of Denver, USA. He has also completed the Wharton School of Business certification in leading customer-centric growth in addition to other certifications in Digital and Technology leadership.

