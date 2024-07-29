New Research Supports PillSafe's Methodology in Reducing the Risk of Medication Misuse and Overuse

The study raises concerns that overprescribing medications and the resulting unused medication are drivers of opioid misuse.

EDMOND, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / In light of recent research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, PillSafe's smart pill delivery system targets the critical issues of unused prescriptions and patient medicine compliance, which the study identifies as key factors driving opioid misuse. This innovation represents the most significant advancement in the industry since child-resistant packaging was introduced in 1967.

The study highlights that half of patients with an opioid use disorder report that they were first exposed to opioids via a legitimate prescription. Additionally, unused opioids are rarely disposed of or stored properly, leaving them available for future misuse. PillSafe mitigates the risk of unused medication, ensuring prescription compliance by physically securing the medication and only permitting access through rigid adherence to the original prescription.

"The research underscores the critical need for secure medication dispensing solutions," said Dr. John Barr, co-founder of PillSafe. "Our technology not only safeguards medications but also supports the broader effort to prevent medication misuse and save lives."

PillSafe technologies are revolutionizing how medications are managed, dispensed, and delivered, creating a new front line in the battle against prescription drug misuse. By focusing on access with compliance, PillSafe can drastically reduce the potential for abuse.

Programming a PillSafe Bottle is the first step in securing medication. At the same time the prescription is printed, the PillSafe Bottle is programmed to include the prescription date, the total amount of medication prescribed, and dosage information. A unique prescription ID is sent separately to the patient, ensuring that only the patient has access to the medication. Once the PillSafe Bottle is programmed, the lid is permanently fixed to the top and cannot be removed; only the patient with the unique access code is able to retrieve medication at the designated intervals.

On PillSafe, an external display shows the number of pills remaining in the prescription and the time remaining until the next dose can be taken. Once the timer indicates it is time for the next dose, a security code or PIN can be entered to confirm the dispensary. Once confirmed, the patient presses down on the lid and rotates it clockwise, which will dispense the medication. The requirement of a code or PIN is optional and can be conveniently changed to the Patient's preference, depending on the level of deterrence desired in the household. This does not change the prescription delivery schedule.

If a dosage is missed, the medication is available at the patient's convenience. At that point, when a pill is dispensed, the PillSafe locks, and the timer for the next dose resets.

PillSafe also possesses breach detection in the event that someone attempts to access medication forcibly or violates the Physician's prescribed dose schedule. This line of defense is twofold: if PillSafe is breached, the pills are sprayed with a noxious, non-toxic solution with an odor formulated to be extreme enough to deter the patient from abusing the prescription and strong enough to notify others in the household of the breach. The spray also renders the pills unfit to be traded or sold in illicit markets. This spray feature is optional. Secondly, if a breach occurs, PillSafe can report the breach to the pharmacy and attending Physician, as well as send notifications to the PillSafe companion app.

"While this feature is optional, it is an important tool in helping the attending Physician manage the patient's care, preventing addiction and unauthorized access by children and other household members. It is the only immediate deterrent that can save lives," adds Dr. Barr.

For more information, please visit https://pillsafeprotection.com.

About PillSafe

PillSafe is a pioneering "smart" technology that shifts the standard of care in the pharmaceutical industry with home delivery and patient compliance in response to the opioid epidemic. The company creates prescription compliance by restricting access to medication to only the patient, keeping medication safe from divergence and abuse. PillSafe's "intelligent" design includes several innovative features that benefit the delivery network from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient. The patented technology includes an electronic label that can increase adherence messaging, two-step verification, or active advertising from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

Media Advantage Account Manager

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: PillSafe

View the original press release on newswire.com.