Secure Logistics Market to be dominated by Road Transport Segment reaching 154.3 Bn by 2030- Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Secure Logistics market is expected to grow from USD 89.1 billion in 2023 to USD 154.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.16% according to Stellar Market Research. Secure logistics have become the foundation of supply chains as they ensure the safe and seamless transport of goods from warehouses or manufacturing units to customers. Secure logistics are majorly applicable in the case of valuable goods, including cash, gemstones, and expensive equipment. The sector makes use of advanced technology such as GPS and RFID to track the location of shipments. As the prevalence of cargo theft is increasing the secure logistics market is positioned for growth.

Global Secure Logistics Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights:

Market Size in 2023 USD 89.1 Bn Market Size in 2030 USD 154.3 Bn CAGR 8.16 percent (2024-2030) Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Type, Mode of Transportation, Service Type, Application, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024-2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Key Player Offerings

AIR is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in the eVTOL market by offering a versatile platform with both passenger and cargo capabilities. The company's successful development into the cargo and logistics sector, coupled with strong sales for its passenger model, demonstrates its ability to adapt to diverse market needs. Through its focus on efficient production, safety, and technological innovation, AIR is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for electric aerial mobility solutions.

SMX and Brink are revolutionizing the gold market through their strategic partnership. By combining SMX's innovative digitization technology with Brink's secure logistics expertise, the duo is set to redefine industry standards for transparency, trust, and efficiency. This collaboration, centered around impartial gold marking, auditing, and storage, is poised to enhance the entire gold value chain, from sourcing to financing. With a strong focus on Dubai and the GCC region, the partnership aims to create a new benchmark for the global gold market.

The Static Segment to dominate the Secure Logistics Market during the forecast period

The static segment has been dominant in the secure logistics market due to its essential role in safeguarding high-value assets in fixed locations, such as vaults, safe rooms, and secure storage facilities. This segment accounts for over 55% of the total revenue in the secure logistics sector, highlighting its importance. Major companies like G4S, Securitas, and Prosegur have heavily invested in advanced security technologies, including biometric access controls, 24/7 surveillance systems, and AI-powered threat detection, to enhance the security of stored assets. The increasing demand for secure storage of sensitive items, such as pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and confidential documents, has been a key driver behind the segment's growth. For instance, the pharmaceutical sector experienced a 10% increase in demand for secure storage solutions in 2023, relying on these facilities to maintain the integrity of high-value drugs and medical equipment. Additionally, the rise in cybercrime has prompted businesses to invest in secure offsite storage for critical data backups, contributing to a 7% rise in the market for data vault services. These factors strengthen the static segment's dominant position and continuous growth in the secure logistics market.

Europe to dominate the Secure Logistics Industry during the forecast period

Europe dominates the secure logistics market with a strong ecosystem of over 4,000 specialized companies. Utilizing technologies like GPS and blockchain, industry leaders such as Brink's and Loomis guarantee top-notch security for valuable goods. The EU's regulatory framework, including the GDPR, upholds stringent data protection standards crucial for secure logistics. Key countries like Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands, which handle around 60% of high-value goods transport in the region, serve as vital hubs due to their strategic locations and exceptional logistics networks. Moreover, the increasing cyber threats have prompted logistics firms to enhance cybersecurity measures, resulting in an 8% rise in security technology investments in 2023. Europe's dedication to sustainability is evident as many secure logistics companies adopt eco-friendly practices like electric vehicles and carbon-neutral warehouses, aligning with the EU's Green Deal objectives. This comprehensive strategy not only ensures the safety and efficiency of logistics operations but also opens up significant growth prospects.

Secure Logistics Key Players

The Secure Logistics market is competitive with key players including Brinks, G4S, Loomis, GardaWorld, Allied Universal, SECURITAS, Cash-in-Transit, CMS Info Systems, and TFI International among others.

