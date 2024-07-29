

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced plans to convert in phases U.S. Forces Japan into a joint force headquarters which will report to the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



This was announced by the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following the conclusion of a two-plus-two ministerial meeting in Tokyo.



'We welcome an historic decision to modernize our alliance command and control to better meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,' said Austin during a press briefing that followed the high-level meetings. 'The United States will upgrade the U.S. Forces Japan to a joint force headquarters with expanded missions and operational responsibilities.'



The new joint force headquarters will be commanded by a three-star officer and will serve as a counterpart to Japan's own Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Operations Command.



'This will be the most significant change to U.S. Forces Japan since its creation, and one of the strongest improvements in our military ties with Japan in 70 years,' Austin said. 'Japan's new Joint Operations Command will further allow our forces to work together more closely than ever. And these new operational capabilities and responsibilities will advance our collective deterrence.'



The two-plus-two ministerial also discussed ways to increase bilateral presence in Japan's Southwest Islands; a reaffirmation of the importance of cooperation on cyber security, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cross-domain operations and bilateral exercises and training; and ideas for new areas for defense industrial cooperation.



'During that meeting, I reaffirmed our ironclad commitment to defend Japan with the full range of our capabilities, including our nuclear capabilities.' Austin told reporters.



Besides Austin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa and Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara attended the meeting.



According to a joint statement by the Security Consultative Committee, the ministers discussed co-production opportunities to expand production capacity of both Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles.



Later, Austin and Blinken met today with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo.



Secretary Austin reaffirmed the unwavering and ironclad U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan, which is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the Pentagon said.



