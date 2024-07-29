Transparency Market Research: Ayurveda Women's Health Market to Reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2034, Driven by Growing Prevalence of Women's Health Issues and Enhanced Focus on Gut Health | TMR

The expansion of the Ayurvedic women's health industry is mostly due to the rise in the prevalence of women's health issues and the necessity to treat hormonal imbalances.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ayurveda women's health market was projected to attain US$ 3.6 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 6.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 7.2 billion.

Yoga poses, or asanas, are another aspect of Ayurvedic women's health practices that can help with conditions like menstrual cramps and back pain. They benefit women of all ages, but especially pregnant women, by improving posture, strength, and flexibility.

Stress-relieving herbal tea brewed with chamomile and peppermint can be consumed. Fenugreek seeds can assist in increasing milk production, which is beneficial for nursing moms.

As a result, the market value of Ayurveda for women's health is increasing due to growing knowledge of its benefits.

Key Findings of Market Report

Ayurveda includes self-massage, or "Abhyanga," among its practices. The heated oil used here promotes better blood circulation and calms the nervous system.

This is especially beneficial for menopausal ladies. The preservation of healthy skin and joint lubrication are the other benefits.

Herbs like ashwagandha and asparagus are suggested in addition to meditation to promote hormonal balance. Turmeric and ginger can aid in the battle against inflammation and dyspepsia. Regarding the same, there are several Ayurvedic pills accessible.

But before using Ayurvedic treatments, ladies should make sure they know what's in them. For example, certain Ayurvedic items may include lead or mercury, both of which are harmful to health.

Furthermore, there are misconceptions about pregnant women taking Ayurvedic medications. These elements could eventually limit the market for Ayurvedic women's health.

Market Trends for Ayurveda Women's Health

Hormonal imbalances may lead to a wide range of health issues, including mood changes, weight gain, and perhaps even infertility. Ayurveda provides a comprehensive method for naturally achieving hormone balance.

Hormonal imbalances can result from certain medical disorders, such as heavy menstrual bleeding, poor diet, and stress.

According to Ayurveda, using herbs like ashwagandha, guduchi, and shatavari is beneficial for women's health. It suggests using panchakarma to assist the body rid itself of toxins, which can help balance hormones. Breathing techniques and meditation are also advised.

Regular oil massage with Ayurvedic medicinal oils can assist with hormone balance, stress reduction, and improved circulation.

The WHO estimates that 8-13% of women in the globe who are of reproductive age have PCOS. Thus, the need to adequately address the hormonal imbalance that is the primary cause of PCOS is driving the expansion of the Ayurvedic women's health industry.

Ayurveda Women's Health Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 3.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 7.2 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.3 % No. of Pages 154 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Indication, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Global Market for Ayurveda Women's Health: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the Ayurveda women's health market growth throughout the regions. These are:

Asia Pacific held the greatest proportion of the Ayurvedic women's health market in 2023, according to the most recent research on the industry. Throughout the projection period, the area is anticipated to remain at the forefront in this respect.

This is attributable to several awareness-raising initiatives on the use of Ayurveda for women's health treatments carried out by both governmental and non-governmental organizations in nations like China and India.

The main players are also creating women's Ayurvedic food. Take Deep Ayurveda Healthcare Pvt., for example. Ltd. has introduced NariPunch, a superfood Ayurvedic for the wellness of women.

Ayurveda Women's Health Market: Key Players

By educating women in low- and middle-income areas about the value of their health, the major participants in the Ayurvedic women's health industry hope to increase the size of their clientele.

The following companies are well-known participants in the ayurveda women's health market:

The Himalaya Drug Company

Dabur

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Baidyanath Group

Hamdard Laboratories (India)

Vicco Laboratories

Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Sri Sri Tattva

Zandu Pharma Works Ltd.

Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd.

Key Developments

Ayufy released its mobile app on the Play Store and App Store in February 2024. There are fifty Ayurvedic physicians on board. According to the firm, it is the first Ayurvedic start-up in India focused on helping women of all ages with their gynecological problems.

Global Ayurveda Women's Health Market Segmentation

Product Type

- Herbal Supplements

- Ayurvedic Medicines

- Herbal Tea

- Ayurvedic Oils and Balms

- Menstrual Disorders

- Menopause Symptoms

- Fertility Issues

- Pregnancy Care

- Others (Postpartum Care, etc.)

- Adolescents

- Adults

- Elderly Women

- Online Retail

- Specialty Stores

- Pharmacies

- Direct Sales

- Others

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

