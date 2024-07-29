

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced more than $374?million for airfield, safety, and other improvement projects at 299 airports spread across 46 U.S. states and American Samoa.??



'The Biden-Harris Administration continues to modernize our aviation infrastructure to make it safer, more resilient, and more efficient,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.?'The funding we're announcing today will allow hundreds of airports to make critical improvements that will benefit passengers for years to come.'



This third round of grants from the Airport Improvement Program ?funds a variety of projects, including construction of new and improved airport facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, maintenance of airfield lighting and signage, and purchasing equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.?? -



The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama will get $6.9 million grant for rehabilitation and reconstruction of several taxiways to improve safety.



Fitiuta Airport in American Samoa will get $2 million for rehabilitating the pavement on Runway 12/30 to improve safety.



Huntsville International-Carl T. Jones Field in Alabama will be granted $12.8 million for shifting Taxiway E2 by 200 feet and rehabilitating the pavement and lighting on Runway 18/36 to maintain and improve safety.



Denver International Airport in Colorado will receive a grant of $6.3 million for rehabilitating Taxiway P and EC to improve safety.



Miami International Airport in Florida will get a grant of $4.6 million for reconstructing the existing Central Terminal building to increase capacity and efficiency.



Forest City Municipal Airport in Iowa will be granted $1.4 million for rehabilitating 5,200 feet of existing paved Runway 15/33 to improve safety.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX