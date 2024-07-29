MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has marked the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of power and propulsion provider Aerojet Rocketdyne with significant performance progress.

" L3Harris made important commitments to shareholders and customers when we announced our intent to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne, and over the past year have been delivering on those promises," said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. " The high demand for missiles and the solid rocket motors that propel them makes our investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne even more crucial to our national security. We remain focused on helping meet that demand while strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base."

L3Harris increased internal investments in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40% year-over-year, including the expansion and modernization of manufacturing to enhance production across its product lines. The company also provided sub-tier suppliers with more than $25 million in funding and qualified additional suppliers to bolster the solid rocket motor subcomponent supply chain. Further, the company is leveraging government investments to expand solid rocket motor facilities for key missile programs.

" Through significant investments and a focus on excellence, we have markedly increased propulsion production and on-time delivery," said Ross Niebergall, President, Aerojet Rocketdyne, L3Harris. " The Aerojet Rocketdyne team is now better positioned to design and deliver the highest quality systems that support critical defense and space missions."

Performance improvements since the acquisition include record-setting months of deliveries for five programs and reducing late deliveries by nearly half.

L3Harris propulsion systems over the past year have enabled key missile defense tests and supported the historic launches of Vulcan and Starliner and the final Delta IV Heavy rocket. While being selected to support hypersonics and critical defense programs like Next Generation Interceptor, the company also demonstrated advanced solid rocket motors in hot-fire tests including Zeus 2, met key delivery milestones and completed RS-25 rocket engine certification testing for NASA's Artemis campaign.

