Applied DNA Sciences: Applied DNA to Showcase Linea IVT as a High-yield, dsRNA-Mitigated Platform for the GMP Manufacture of RNA at the 4th Presentation Annual mRNA-based Therapeutics Summit

- Linea IVT Platform Delivers All The Benefits of Conventional IVT Without dsRNA Contamination -

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) (Applied DNA), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, will present a poster at the 4th Annual mRNA-based Therapeutics Summit taking place July 29 - 31, 2024, in Boston. The poster presents the Company's Linea IVT platform - a combination of an enzymatically produced DNA template (Linea DNA IVT template) coupled with a next-generation RNA polymerase - as a solution to enable mRNA producers to manufacture better mRNA faster via simplified workflows and reduced double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) contamination. View the poster here.

Details on the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract and title: "Reduction of dsRNA Contamination in High-Yield mRNA Production"

Authors: Yuhua Sun, Huan Dong. Qiang Zhao, Finly Philip, Clay Shorrock, Aaron Chung, James A. Hayward

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, poster session from 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. (local time)

Clay Shorrock, executive director of business development with LineaRx, an Applied DNA Sciences company, stated, "Therapy developers and CDMOs in our Linea IVT sales pipeline unanimously cite dsRNA reduction as a workflow priority to ensure efficient mRNA expression, reduce the risk of undesired immunogenicity, and assure regulatory compliance. To date, the dsRNA challenge has been met with increased costs associated with purification and slower production times.

"Our poster at the Summit presents the Linea IVT platform as a fully enzymatic solution to an industry-wide challenge that can reduce the unwanted creation of double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) impurities within the IVT-mRNA synthesis process without sacrificing yields. We believe that Linea IVT supports the promise of mRNA and its potential to create a new generation of transformative medicines, such as mRNA therapeutics, vaccines, and personalized therapies."

About the Linea DNA and Linea IVT Platforms

The Linea DNA platform is an entirely cell-free DNA production platform founded on Applied DNA's long-standing expertise in the large-scale enzymatic production of DNA. Capable of producing DNA in quantities ranging from milligrams to grams, the Linea DNA platform can produce high-fidelity DNA constructs ranging from 100bp to 20kb in size. The DNA produced via the Linea DNA platform is free of the adventitious DNA sequences found in other sources of DNA, is rapidly scalable, and provides for simple chemical modification of DNA constructs.

The Linea IVT platform combines DNA IVT templates manufacturing via the Linea DNA platform with a proprietary Linea RNAP to enable mRNA and sa-mRNA manufacturers to produce what Applied DNA believes to be better mRNA faster, with advantages over conventional mRNA production, including: 1) the elimination of plasmid DNA as a starting material; 2) the prevention or reduction of double-stranded DNA (dsRNA) contamination; and 3) simplified mRNA production workflows.

About LineaRx

LineaRx, an Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) company, was formed in 2018 to commercialize the parent company's 20+ years of experience in polymerase chain reaction ('PCR')-based DNA manufacturing and leadership in enzymatic DNA production. To learn more about Linea DNA: click here

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and, through our recent acquisition of Spindle Biotech, Inc. ("Spindle"), the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies, and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, the unknown future demand for its biotherapeutics products and services, the unknown amount of revenues and profits that will result from its Linea IVT and or Linea DNA platforms, the fact that there has never been a commercial drug product utilizing PCR-produced DNA technology and/or the Linea IVT platform approved for therapeutic use, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, filed on December 7, 2023, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 8, 2024, and May 10, 2024, and other reports it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

