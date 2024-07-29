Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2024, it purchased on 29 July 2024, 25,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 103.00 pence per share. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, the Company has 78,900,001 Ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right. Accordingly, that figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8733