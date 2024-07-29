TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced it has acquired Custom Ag Formulators (CAF), a North American provider of customized agriculture formulations and products for growers, for approximately $60 million. CAF offers a diverse assortment of liquid adjuvants and enhanced nutrients, as well as various other specialty products. This latest Growing Solutions acquisition, the second of 2024, advances ICL's stated goal of targeting acquisitions to expand its Growing Solutions product offerings and to position the business for further growth in new and adjacent end-markets.

CAF offers customized agricultural formulations and packaging and operates two U.S.-based facilities, with one in Fresno, California, and a second in Adel, Georgia. Both sites manufacture liquid and dry formulations, and their strategic locations mean CAF can ship same day to key growing regions on both the East and West Coasts and to the Central U.S.

" We are pleased to have Custom Ag Formulators join ICL and bring their expertise to our customers in the U.S.," said Elad Aharonson, president of ICL Growing Solutions. " This acquisition helps further the growth of our global Growing Solutions business, by enabling us to meet the distinctive needs of local growers through our existing distribution partners. It also allows us to address the specific requirements of farmers across the growing regions of the West Coast and the Southeast, where crops - and their nutritional needs - can vary greatly."

" Custom Ag Formulators was founded to provide quality products with custom formulations and packaging in a timely and efficient manner," said Patrick Murray, principal and director of sales for Custom Ag Formulators. " For more than 25 years, our mission has been to consistently lead the industry in customer service, quality and product innovation, and we are excited to move this mission forward with ICL Group."

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2023 revenues totaled approximately $7.5 billion.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others.

Forward-looking statements appear in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, positioning, objectives and expectations, general economic, market and business conditions, supply chain and logistics disruptions, energy storage and electric vehicle growth, the potential for new COVID-19 variants, global unrest and conflict, governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof, and war or acts of terror and/or political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region, including the current state of war declared in Israel and any resulting disruptions to our supply and production chains. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release concerning the timing of the transaction, or other more specific risks and uncertainties facing ICL, such as those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 14, 2024, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in its Current Reports on Form 6-K and other filings ICL makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Forward-looking statements refer only to the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to publicly release any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

