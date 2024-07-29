Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 22 to July 26, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 22/07/2024 265,195 63.085956 16,730,080.10 XPAR 22/07/2024 97,932 63.084322 6,177,973.82 CEUX 22/07/2024 9,998 63.084807 630,721.90 TQEX 22/07/2024 9,998 63.089227 630,766.09 AQEU 23/07/2024 231,047 62.645677 14,474,095.73 XPAR 23/07/2024 136,000 62.535293 8,504,799.85 CEUX 23/07/2024 10,000 62.653535 626,535.35 TQEX 23/07/2024 10,000 62.644069 626,440.69 AQEU 24/07/2024 286,977 62.067746 17,812,015.54 XPAR 24/07/2024 90,000 61.993803 5,579,442.27 CEUX 24/07/2024 7,000 61.939911 433,579.38 TQEX 24/07/2024 7,000 61.952327 433,666.29 AQEU 25/07/2024 266,895 61.414470 16,391,214.97 XPAR 25/07/2024 111,000 61.422322 6,817,877.74 CEUX 25/07/2024 8,500 61.345831 521,439.56 TQEX 25/07/2024 8,500 61.347860 521,456.81 AQEU 26/07/2024 295,636 62.305792 18,419,835.12 XPAR 26/07/2024 199,000 62.305493 12,398,793.11 CEUX 26/07/2024 15,000 62.340577 935,108.66 TQEX 26/07/2024 20,000 62.311018 1,246,220.36 AQEU Total 2,085,678 62.287689 129,912,063.35

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

