In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 22 to July 26, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
22/07/2024
265,195
63.085956
16,730,080.10
XPAR
22/07/2024
97,932
63.084322
6,177,973.82
CEUX
22/07/2024
9,998
63.084807
630,721.90
TQEX
22/07/2024
9,998
63.089227
630,766.09
AQEU
23/07/2024
231,047
62.645677
14,474,095.73
XPAR
23/07/2024
136,000
62.535293
8,504,799.85
CEUX
23/07/2024
10,000
62.653535
626,535.35
TQEX
23/07/2024
10,000
62.644069
626,440.69
AQEU
24/07/2024
286,977
62.067746
17,812,015.54
XPAR
24/07/2024
90,000
61.993803
5,579,442.27
CEUX
24/07/2024
7,000
61.939911
433,579.38
TQEX
24/07/2024
7,000
61.952327
433,666.29
AQEU
25/07/2024
266,895
61.414470
16,391,214.97
XPAR
25/07/2024
111,000
61.422322
6,817,877.74
CEUX
25/07/2024
8,500
61.345831
521,439.56
TQEX
25/07/2024
8,500
61.347860
521,456.81
AQEU
26/07/2024
295,636
62.305792
18,419,835.12
XPAR
26/07/2024
199,000
62.305493
12,398,793.11
CEUX
26/07/2024
15,000
62.340577
935,108.66
TQEX
26/07/2024
20,000
62.311018
1,246,220.36
AQEU
Total
2,085,678
62.287689
129,912,063.35
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
