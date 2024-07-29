Davie intends to create U.S. shipbuilding presence in alignment with ICE Pact

LÉVIS, QC, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Davie, the Canada-based multinational shipbuilder, today announced its intention to make a significant, long-term commitment to the American shipbuilding industry.

Pending final site and partner selection, Davie's decision coincides with a series of actions announced today by the U.S. government to boost the efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness of U.S. shipbuilding. The production of superior U.S. ships for both domestic and international markets is also anticipated to revitalize American sea power, spur economic growth, and create many skilled jobs for American workers.

Davie's plans are also aligned with the ICE Pact, a trilateral collaboration between the U.S., Canada, and Finland announced on July 11. The ICE Pact will enhance the production of in-demand polar icebreakers in participating countries boosting economic, climate and national security, while supporting vital shared interests in the contested polar regions. Significantly, the U.S. Department of Defense launched its 2024 Arctic Strategy on July 22, outlining steps DOD will take, in collaboration with allies and partners, to preserve the Arctic as a secure and stable region.

Operating continuously since 1825, Davie has built over 720 specialized vessels, including many icebreakers. Currently, Davie is building the world's largest orderbook of heavy icebreakers for Canada, a founding ICE Pact partner. Davie is also the proud owner of Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, another ICE Pact founder, renowned for its exceptional polar shipbuilding supply chain. Established in 1865, Helsinki Shipyard has built more than 50% of the current global icebreaker fleet.

Davie has a history of supporting America's skilled shipbuilders on strategic projects such as the U.S. Navy's Nimitz Class Aircraft Carriers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Link to the White House fact sheet: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/07/29/fact-sheet-white-house-announces-new-private-sector-investments-in-american-maritime-industries-due-to-biden-harris-administration-efforts/

About Davie

Based in Québec, Canada since 1825, Davie is a world-class designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. This historic agreement is for the design and construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ice-going ships ever constructed in and for Canada. The initial $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. In November 2023, Davie acquired Finland's Helsinki Shipyard, the world leader in icebreaker design and construction. Find out more at davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

