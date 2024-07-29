Lucinity Partners with Knights Analytics to Elevate AI-Driven Data Quality and Analysis for FinCrime Compliance

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity has announced a strategic partnership with Knights Analytics to enhance its financial crime compliance platform with advanced AI data management capabilities. This collaboration will unify customer data, improve data quality, and enable advanced Generative AI analysis within Lucinity's solutions.

Knights Analytics specializes in combining graph analytics and AI for connecting data, helping businesses extract valuable insights from large and siloed datasets. By integrating Knights Analytics' expertise, Lucinity's customers can now consolidate, standardize, and reconcile their data within Lucinity's unified Case Management system. This is especially important as financial institutions report that poor data quality is a significant barrier to effective financial crime prevention.

The partnership will also create new opportunities for Generative AI capabilities and automations, including on the fly entity resolution, network analysis, and automated data extraction from documents. Users can interact with their data through Lucinity's GenAI copilot, Luci, which provides actionable insights in an intuitive format. All of the recommendations provided by Luci are fully explainable, with human vs. AI actions recorded in an audit log.

Commenting on the partnership, Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), CEO of Lucinity, said, "Partnering with Knights Analytics will take the Luci AI copilot to the next level by enhancing data accuracy, reducing manual analysis, and increasing the reliability of financial crime investigations through advanced data linkage and profile analysis. This integration will unlock new use cases like on-demand entity resolution, enabling AI-driven automations and insights to streamline case investigations."

Alex Ridden, CEO of Knights Analytics, added, "We are thrilled to simplify the ability to integrate more data within Lucinity's platform. Combining our data matching and entity resolution solutions with Lucinity ensures financial institutions make the most of their data. Financial institutions these days are sitting on a wealth of information that they don't utilize effectively."

This partnership marks a significant step in fighting financial crime, using advanced AI to improve data and analysis, ultimately boosting productivity and efficiency in financial crime compliance.

