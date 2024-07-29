Anzeige
Montag, 29.07.2024
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Berlin
29.07.24
08:11 Uhr
1,270 Euro
+0,080
+6,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,40019:04
Dow Jones News
29.07.2024 18:46 Uhr
156 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jul-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
29 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               29 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         113.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          111.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.4058p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,774,029 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,774,029) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      112.4058p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2030               111.00      08:24:00          00070790568TRLO0      XLON 
3000               111.50      08:24:00          00070790569TRLO0      XLON 
4071               111.50      08:24:00          00070790570TRLO0      XLON 
1337               111.50      10:39:30          00070794503TRLO0      XLON 
2181               111.50      10:39:30          00070794504TRLO0      XLON 
802                113.00      10:39:33          00070794505TRLO0      XLON 
6891               113.50      11:58:23          00070796090TRLO0      XLON 
6956               113.00      12:06:26          00070796236TRLO0      XLON 
7218               113.00      12:06:26          00070796237TRLO0      XLON 
7203               113.00      12:53:54          00070797069TRLO0      XLON 
7198               113.00      13:21:54          00070797536TRLO0      XLON 
7961               113.00      14:34:44          00070799465TRLO0      XLON 
16494               113.00      14:34:44          00070799466TRLO0      XLON 
6182               112.50      14:51:14          00070800295TRLO0      XLON 
3153               112.00      15:20:34          00070801280TRLO0      XLON 
3981               112.00      15:20:34          00070801281TRLO0      XLON 
7203               112.00      15:28:17          00070801509TRLO0      XLON 
2775               112.50      15:31:54          00070801683TRLO0      XLON 
1358               112.50      15:31:54          00070801684TRLO0      XLON 
1065               112.50      15:31:54          00070801685TRLO0      XLON 
2021               112.50      15:31:54          00070801686TRLO0      XLON 
6130               112.00      15:40:24          00070802111TRLO0      XLON 
495                112.50      15:50:49          00070802576TRLO0      XLON 
6543               112.50      15:50:49          00070802577TRLO0      XLON 
7460               112.50      15:50:49          00070802578TRLO0      XLON 
6533               112.50      15:59:49          00070803011TRLO0      XLON 
7246               112.50      16:11:49          00070803683TRLO0      XLON 
6934               112.50      16:11:49          00070803684TRLO0      XLON 
1748               112.00      16:13:25          00070803780TRLO0      XLON 
44008               112.00      16:24:34          00070804520TRLO0      XLON 
5962               112.00      16:24:34          00070804521TRLO0      XLON 
1297               112.00      16:24:34          00070804522TRLO0      XLON 
862                112.00      16:24:34          00070804523TRLO0      XLON 
1216               112.00      16:24:34          00070804524TRLO0      XLON 
2486               112.00      16:24:34          00070804525TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  337184 
EQS News ID:  1956419 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1956419&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2024 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.