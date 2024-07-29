DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jul-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 29 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 113.50p Lowest price paid per share: 111.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.4058p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,774,029 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,774,029) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.4058p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 2030 111.00 08:24:00 00070790568TRLO0 XLON 3000 111.50 08:24:00 00070790569TRLO0 XLON 4071 111.50 08:24:00 00070790570TRLO0 XLON 1337 111.50 10:39:30 00070794503TRLO0 XLON 2181 111.50 10:39:30 00070794504TRLO0 XLON 802 113.00 10:39:33 00070794505TRLO0 XLON 6891 113.50 11:58:23 00070796090TRLO0 XLON 6956 113.00 12:06:26 00070796236TRLO0 XLON 7218 113.00 12:06:26 00070796237TRLO0 XLON 7203 113.00 12:53:54 00070797069TRLO0 XLON 7198 113.00 13:21:54 00070797536TRLO0 XLON 7961 113.00 14:34:44 00070799465TRLO0 XLON 16494 113.00 14:34:44 00070799466TRLO0 XLON 6182 112.50 14:51:14 00070800295TRLO0 XLON 3153 112.00 15:20:34 00070801280TRLO0 XLON 3981 112.00 15:20:34 00070801281TRLO0 XLON 7203 112.00 15:28:17 00070801509TRLO0 XLON 2775 112.50 15:31:54 00070801683TRLO0 XLON 1358 112.50 15:31:54 00070801684TRLO0 XLON 1065 112.50 15:31:54 00070801685TRLO0 XLON 2021 112.50 15:31:54 00070801686TRLO0 XLON 6130 112.00 15:40:24 00070802111TRLO0 XLON 495 112.50 15:50:49 00070802576TRLO0 XLON 6543 112.50 15:50:49 00070802577TRLO0 XLON 7460 112.50 15:50:49 00070802578TRLO0 XLON 6533 112.50 15:59:49 00070803011TRLO0 XLON 7246 112.50 16:11:49 00070803683TRLO0 XLON 6934 112.50 16:11:49 00070803684TRLO0 XLON 1748 112.00 16:13:25 00070803780TRLO0 XLON 44008 112.00 16:24:34 00070804520TRLO0 XLON 5962 112.00 16:24:34 00070804521TRLO0 XLON 1297 112.00 16:24:34 00070804522TRLO0 XLON 862 112.00 16:24:34 00070804523TRLO0 XLON 1216 112.00 16:24:34 00070804524TRLO0 XLON 2486 112.00 16:24:34 00070804525TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

