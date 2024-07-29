The Emirati Police Support Team initiated its mission to assist French Police in securing the Paris 2024 Olympics, launched on Friday by French President Emmauel Macron. The UAE participation in securing the Olympic Games, dubbed as "the biggest sporting event ever", underscores its commitment to international cooperation and support for large scale events, to ensure security, safety, and stability of global communities. It also marks a strategic pillar in the UAE's vision to advancing international peace and security.

Emirati police team members underwent extensive training ahead of their deployment to Paris, as they assist French Police in securing stadiums, access roads and gathering sites of teams and large crowds expected to attend the 2024 Olympic Games, which brings together people from all over the world.

Police dog units (K9) inspected the designated areas, based on intensive training and thorough mapping of the areas. Specialized teams carried out foot patrols across various parts of Paris, as part of their assigned duties, which reflects the deep bilateral cooperation and distinguished relations between the UAE and France.

The UAE's involvement in securing the Paris Olympics 2024 underscores the efficiency and professionalism of Emirati police personnel, under the guidance and support of the higher leadership, which provides its forces with advanced equipment and world-class training to enhance their skills as per the highest international standards. This will allow the UAE police forces to exchange expertise and best practices with their international counterparts, and further boost their capabilities in various fields.

The Emirati Police Support Team consists of experienced female officers from the Ministry of Interior and qualified and trained specialists representing the various police sectors, police dog units (K9), and security support teams. Their participation will help to consolidate the UAE's good reputation and its leading role in joint international cooperation and action.

