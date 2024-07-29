

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $51.602 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $76.494 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $70.828 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $1.841 billion from $2.207 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.9 - $2.0 Bln



