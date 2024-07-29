

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $36.056 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $168.880 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $132.138 million from $119.832 million last year.



Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $36.056 Mln. vs. $168.880 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $132.138 Mln vs. $119.832 Mln last year.



