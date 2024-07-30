Metavista3D Inc.: Metavista3D Announces Closing of Business Combination Agreement and Financing

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Metavista3D Inc. (formerly 1344340 B.C. Ltd.) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of July 12, 2024 it has closed a business combination agreement (the "BCA") among the Company and 1448125 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco").

Pursuant to the BCA, Finco and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company were amalgamated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which all Finco shareholders exchanged their Finco Shares held for Company, on a one-for-one basis. Finco, prior to closing of the BCA, Finco completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,260,063 common shares in the capital of Finco (the "Finco Shares") at a price of $0.45 per Finco Share for aggregate gross proceeds to Finco of up to CAD$567,028.35 (the "Finco Financing").

About Metavista3D Inc.

Metavista3D Inc. is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta that is seeking to develop or acquire viable commercial assets in the technology sector.

