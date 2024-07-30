Experian, a global leader in data and technology, announced its inclusion in the esteemed list of 'Top Employers for Tech Talent' in India (Top 25), and the United States (Top 40) by Everest Group for the second consecutive year. This recognition marks another significant achievement following 'Experian India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2024: Top 10' award by Great Place to Work in June 2024, in addition to Experian North America being named to Fortune's 2024 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year.

Everest Group, a renowned research firm known for guiding business leaders in making confident decisions, comprehensively evaluated over 420+ leading tech employers across India, the United States, and the United Kingdom. In the Indian market, they meticulously assessed the top 140 employers for tech talent. Among them, only 25 were recognised as Top Employers, with Experian securing an impressive position in this elite group. In the United States a select group of 40 companies were recognized as Top Employers for tech talent, with Experian earning an employee satisfaction ranking of grade "A" on the list.

Experian has achieved a highly favourable ranking in key areas such as the work environment, career development, employee satisfaction, diversity, and inclusion. It has also received a favourable rating in terms of attrition, compensation, and benefits. Experian's best-in-class tech adoption, work-life balance, and employee-friendly approach are a testament to its dedication to being a top employer in the tech talent market.

"This significant achievement underlines our commitment to cultivating a highly accomplished and dynamic workforce. We aim to attract and retain top tech talent, empowering them to thrive and deliver exceptional solutions that elevate operational and financial performance for our esteemed clients across the globe. This award reaffirms our all-inclusive approach to nurturing talent and further strengthens our determination to lead in the ever-evolving tech landscape," says Manish Jain, Country Managing Director, Experian India.

"We're honoured to be acknowledged for our dedication to attracting and keeping top tech talent. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering ongoing growth, learning, and innovation, all aimed at delivering outstanding value to our clients. We extend a big 'thank you' to everyone who has played a part in achieving this important validation," says Joe Manna, Group President Global Technology, EITS, Experian.

This recognition underscores Experian's unwavering commitment to nurturing a positive and supportive work culture. Our dedication to promoting innovation sets us apart as a prominent player in the field. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to excellence and our vision to continue being a leading force in the tech industry.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover, and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics, and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729915942/en/

Contacts:

Amit Thakurel

amit.thakurel@experian.com

7506048444

Divya Talwar

divya.t@conceptpr.com

9920213090