

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was beneath expectations for 2.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.23, shy of forecasts for 1.24 - which also would have been unchanged.



The participation rate was 63.7 percent - exceeding expectations for 63.4 percent and up from 63.3 percent in the previous month.



