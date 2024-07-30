

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemical firm Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit after taxes climbed 40.1 percent to 577.1 million Swiss Francs from last year's 411.9 million francs.



Earnings per share grew 38.6 percent to 3.59 francs from prior year's 2.59 francs.



Operating profit before depreciation and amortization or EBITDA climbed 24 percent from last year to 1.09 billion francs, and EBITDA margin jumped to 18.7 percent from 16.5 percent a year ago.



Net sales increased 9.2 percent to 5.83 billion francs from 5.35 billion francs last year. Sales increased 12.8 percent in local currencies.



Looking ahead for 2024, Sika expects sales growth in local currencies of 6 percent to 9 percent as well as an over-proportional increase in EBITDA.



Regarding its Strategy 2028, the company further confirmed 2028 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth.



