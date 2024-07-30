Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
30.07.24
08:04 Uhr
1,870 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8921,92408:58
Dow Jones News
30.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9040     GBP1.6050 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8940     GBP1.5940 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8981     GBP1.6002

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,012,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
656       1.9040        XDUB     08:50:36      00029115062TRDU1 
1,602      1.9040        XDUB     08:50:36      00029115063TRDU1 
2,338      1.9020        XDUB     08:53:30      00029115069TRDU1 
2,173      1.9020        XDUB     08:53:30      00029115070TRDU1 
2,094      1.8980        XDUB     09:21:11      00029115146TRDU1 
1,869      1.8960        XDUB     09:38:28      00029115308TRDU1 
151       1.8960        XDUB     09:38:28      00029115309TRDU1 
4,401      1.8980        XDUB     10:21:59      00029115458TRDU1 
1,200      1.9000        XDUB     11:16:08      00029115639TRDU1 
1,128      1.9000        XDUB     11:16:08      00029115640TRDU1 
1,890      1.9000        XDUB     11:34:47      00029115647TRDU1 
1,489      1.8980        XDUB     11:49:33      00029115663TRDU1 
2,084      1.8980        XDUB     11:49:33      00029115664TRDU1 
2,084      1.8980        XDUB     11:49:33      00029115665TRDU1 
542       1.8980        XDUB     11:49:33      00029115666TRDU1 
2,222      1.9000        XDUB     12:26:54      00029115749TRDU1 
2,149      1.9020        XDUB     13:14:22      00029115853TRDU1 
4,000      1.9000        XDUB     13:22:55      00029115861TRDU1 
1,983      1.9000        XDUB     14:02:01      00029115982TRDU1 
1,999      1.9000        XDUB     14:02:01      00029115983TRDU1 
1,980      1.9000        XDUB     14:02:01      00029115984TRDU1 
1,947      1.8980        XDUB     14:25:09      00029116031TRDU1 
1,337      1.8980        XDUB     14:25:09      00029116032TRDU1 
608       1.8980        XDUB     14:31:11      00029116051TRDU1 
126       1.8980        XDUB     14:48:11      00029116244TRDU1 
1,952      1.8980        XDUB     14:48:11      00029116245TRDU1 
1,992      1.8980        XDUB     14:48:11      00029116246TRDU1 
2,178      1.8980        XDUB     14:55:42      00029116309TRDU1 
1,948      1.8960        XDUB     15:19:36      00029116531TRDU1 
1,973      1.8960        XDUB     15:19:36      00029116532TRDU1 
1,976      1.8960        XDUB     15:19:36      00029116533TRDU1 
2,325      1.8940        XDUB     15:46:11      00029116742TRDU1 
2,060      1.8940        XDUB     15:46:11      00029116743TRDU1 
1,679      1.8940        XDUB     16:08:05      00029116817TRDU1 
311       1.8940        XDUB     16:09:08      00029116821TRDU1 
3,907      1.8940        XDUB     16:09:08      00029116822TRDU1 
2,008      1.8940        XDUB     16:09:08      00029116823TRDU1 
1,639      1.8960        XDUB     16:22:43      00029116907TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,982      1.6050        XLON     09:00:15      00029115090TRDU1 
2,930      1.6040        XLON     09:38:11      00029115303TRDU1 
357       1.6040        XLON     09:38:11      00029115304TRDU1 
247       1.6040        XLON     09:38:11      00029115305TRDU1 
1,487      1.6040        XLON     09:38:11      00029115306TRDU1 
186       1.6020        XLON     11:45:10      00029115657TRDU1 
1,955      1.6020        XLON     11:49:33      00029115667TRDU1 
49        1.6000        XLON     12:25:37      00029115746TRDU1 
2,299      1.6040        XLON     13:34:28      00029115881TRDU1 
1,200      1.6040        XLON     13:34:28      00029115882TRDU1 
1,725      1.6020        XLON     13:38:45      00029115900TRDU1 
1,735      1.6020        XLON     13:38:45      00029115901TRDU1 
1,731      1.6000        XLON     14:13:15      00029116010TRDU1 
148       1.6000        XLON     14:13:15      00029116011TRDU1 
307       1.5980        XLON     14:31:11      00029116048TRDU1 
823       1.5980        XLON     14:31:11      00029116049TRDU1 
670       1.5980        XLON     14:31:11      00029116050TRDU1 
2,021      1.5980        XLON     15:19:36      00029116528TRDU1 
1,719      1.5960        XLON     15:19:36      00029116529TRDU1 
1,743      1.5960        XLON     15:19:36      00029116530TRDU1 
1,708      1.5940        XLON     15:46:11      00029116741TRDU1 
169       1.5940        XLON     16:22:43      00029116908TRDU1 
2,809      1.5940        XLON     16:22:43      00029116909TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  337190 
EQS News ID:  1956473 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1956473&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.