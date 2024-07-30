Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares -3

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 30-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 29 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 80,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 372.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 357.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 364.3889p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 105,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,940,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.3889

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 536 371.00 08:45:39 00070791528TRLO0 XLON 216 371.00 08:45:39 00070791529TRLO0 XLON 837 369.50 08:49:11 00070791617TRLO0 XLON 200 368.00 08:56:02 00070791969TRLO0 XLON 537 368.00 08:56:02 00070791970TRLO0 XLON 745 367.50 08:56:02 00070791971TRLO0 XLON 759 366.50 08:56:12 00070791973TRLO0 XLON 806 367.00 09:03:00 00070792212TRLO0 XLON 570 367.50 09:03:00 00070792213TRLO0 XLON 858 367.50 09:03:00 00070792214TRLO0 XLON 23 367.50 09:03:00 00070792215TRLO0 XLON 400 367.00 09:41:45 00070793172TRLO0 XLON 288 367.00 09:41:45 00070793173TRLO0 XLON 765 365.50 09:41:49 00070793175TRLO0 XLON 887 365.00 09:41:54 00070793177TRLO0 XLON 844 365.00 09:41:54 00070793178TRLO0 XLON 688 364.50 09:44:15 00070793236TRLO0 XLON 640 364.50 09:54:04 00070793510TRLO0 XLON 860 363.50 09:54:04 00070793511TRLO0 XLON 751 364.50 10:13:16 00070793920TRLO0 XLON 664 365.50 10:20:04 00070794097TRLO0 XLON 378 367.00 10:22:40 00070794151TRLO0 XLON 472 367.00 10:22:40 00070794152TRLO0 XLON 1073 367.00 10:22:40 00070794153TRLO0 XLON 635 367.00 10:22:40 00070794154TRLO0 XLON 672 367.50 10:45:43 00070794660TRLO0 XLON 954 366.50 10:50:02 00070794764TRLO0 XLON 719 368.50 11:08:11 00070795183TRLO0 XLON 693 368.50 11:08:11 00070795184TRLO0 XLON 755 368.50 11:08:59 00070795209TRLO0 XLON 630 369.50 11:17:14 00070795355TRLO0 XLON 745 369.50 11:17:14 00070795356TRLO0 XLON 266 372.00 11:59:32 00070796113TRLO0 XLON 448 372.00 11:59:32 00070796114TRLO0 XLON 367 372.00 11:59:32 00070796115TRLO0 XLON 1024 372.50 12:02:54 00070796201TRLO0 XLON 201 372.00 12:02:55 00070796202TRLO0 XLON 459 372.00 12:03:01 00070796203TRLO0 XLON 681 371.50 12:04:28 00070796219TRLO0 XLON 649 371.00 12:34:19 00070796757TRLO0 XLON 118 371.00 12:34:19 00070796758TRLO0 XLON 678 369.50 12:49:59 00070797008TRLO0 XLON 115 370.00 12:59:59 00070797140TRLO0 XLON 211 370.00 12:59:59 00070797141TRLO0 XLON 165 370.00 12:59:59 00070797142TRLO0 XLON 230 370.00 12:59:59 00070797143TRLO0 XLON 12 370.00 12:59:59 00070797144TRLO0 XLON 600 369.50 13:02:34 00070797169TRLO0 XLON 131 369.50 13:02:34 00070797170TRLO0 XLON 681 368.50 13:22:42 00070797544TRLO0 XLON 48 369.50 13:32:50 00070797759TRLO0 XLON 999 369.50 13:32:50 00070797760TRLO0 XLON 68 369.50 13:33:50 00070797784TRLO0 XLON 5 369.50 13:33:50 00070797785TRLO0 XLON 200 370.00 13:39:00 00070797928TRLO0 XLON 1025 370.00 13:39:00 00070797929TRLO0 XLON 684 369.50 13:41:12 00070797955TRLO0 XLON 649 369.00 13:41:12 00070797956TRLO0 XLON 620 369.50 13:41:12 00070797957TRLO0 XLON 689 368.00 13:52:00 00070798174TRLO0 XLON 905 367.00 13:52:02 00070798180TRLO0 XLON 817 366.00 13:52:05 00070798188TRLO0 XLON 695 364.50 14:03:58 00070798495TRLO0 XLON 759 364.00 14:08:32 00070798693TRLO0 XLON 911 364.00 14:08:32 00070798694TRLO0 XLON 1070 362.50 14:08:32 00070798695TRLO0 XLON 683 362.00 14:11:45 00070798786TRLO0 XLON

675 361.50 14:11:45 00070798787TRLO0 XLON 711 361.50 14:12:53 00070798821TRLO0 XLON 625 361.50 14:12:53 00070798822TRLO0 XLON 98 362.50 14:13:04 00070798861TRLO0 XLON 200 364.00 14:13:29 00070798868TRLO0 XLON 200 364.00 14:13:29 00070798869TRLO0 XLON 200 364.00 14:13:29 00070798870TRLO0 XLON 854 364.00 14:13:29 00070798871TRLO0 XLON 327 364.00 14:13:29 00070798872TRLO0 XLON 1239 364.50 14:13:29 00070798873TRLO0 XLON 739 365.00 14:13:43 00070798875TRLO0 XLON 707 364.00 14:13:55 00070798886TRLO0 XLON 744 366.00 14:16:01 00070798926TRLO0 XLON 697 366.00 14:16:01 00070798927TRLO0 XLON 656 366.00 14:20:01 00070799034TRLO0 XLON 736 365.50 14:20:12 00070799040TRLO0 XLON 683 366.00 14:30:53 00070799353TRLO0 XLON 695 365.50 14:31:01 00070799357TRLO0 XLON 200 365.00 14:36:08 00070799505TRLO0 XLON 200 365.00 14:36:08 00070799506TRLO0 XLON 230 365.00 14:36:08 00070799507TRLO0 XLON 101 365.00 14:36:08 00070799508TRLO0 XLON 214 365.00 14:36:08 00070799509TRLO0 XLON 98 365.00 14:36:09 00070799513TRLO0 XLON 646 365.50 14:43:11 00070799812TRLO0 XLON 633 365.00 14:48:49 00070800103TRLO0 XLON 770 365.00 14:48:49 00070800104TRLO0 XLON 889 365.50 14:48:49 00070800105TRLO0 XLON 581 365.50 14:48:49 00070800106TRLO0 XLON 694 364.00 15:03:53 00070800779TRLO0 XLON 729 364.00 15:03:53 00070800780TRLO0 XLON 200 364.00 15:03:53 00070800781TRLO0 XLON 581 364.00 15:03:53 00070800782TRLO0 XLON 635 363.50 15:11:46 00070800958TRLO0 XLON 992 363.50 15:11:46 00070800959TRLO0 XLON 630 362.00 15:12:59 00070801001TRLO0 XLON 689 360.50 15:20:01 00070801269TRLO0 XLON 638 361.00 15:20:01 00070801270TRLO0 XLON 92 358.50 15:30:56 00070801601TRLO0 XLON 200 358.50 15:30:56 00070801602TRLO0 XLON 466 358.50 15:30:56 00070801603TRLO0 XLON 772 358.00 15:30:58 00070801605TRLO0 XLON 700 359.50 15:37:53 00070801952TRLO0 XLON 868 359.50 15:37:53 00070801953TRLO0 XLON 125 359.50 15:39:53 00070802041TRLO0 XLON 121 359.50 15:39:53 00070802042TRLO0 XLON 218 359.50 15:39:53 00070802043TRLO0 XLON 681 359.50 15:44:13 00070802264TRLO0 XLON 677 359.00 15:44:13 00070802265TRLO0 XLON 670 359.00 15:51:05 00070802596TRLO0 XLON 47 360.00 15:58:03 00070802934TRLO0 XLON 162 360.00 15:58:03 00070802935TRLO0 XLON 1086 360.00 15:58:03 00070802936TRLO0 XLON 115 359.50 15:58:03 00070802937TRLO0 XLON 200 359.50 15:58:03 00070802938TRLO0 XLON 209 359.50 15:58:03 00070802939TRLO0 XLON 98 359.50 15:58:03 00070802940TRLO0 XLON 20 359.50 15:58:03 00070802941TRLO0 XLON 575 360.00 15:58:03 00070802942TRLO0 XLON 76 360.00 15:58:03 00070802943TRLO0 XLON 865 360.00 15:59:03 00070802978TRLO0 XLON 211 360.00 15:59:03 00070802979TRLO0 XLON 217 360.00 15:59:03 00070802980TRLO0 XLON 73 359.50 16:00:20 00070803083TRLO0 XLON 620 359.50 16:00:20 00070803084TRLO0 XLON 709 358.00 16:03:32 00070803244TRLO0 XLON 200 358.00 16:08:30 00070803429TRLO0 XLON 781 358.00 16:08:30 00070803430TRLO0 XLON 748 357.50 16:08:30 00070803431TRLO0 XLON 700 357.50 16:08:30 00070803432TRLO0 XLON 262 357.50 16:08:30 00070803433TRLO0 XLON 652 358.00 16:12:33 00070803736TRLO0 XLON 781 357.50 16:13:31 00070803784TRLO0 XLON 72 357.50 16:15:31 00070803895TRLO0 XLON 7 357.50 16:15:31 00070803896TRLO0 XLON 74 357.50 16:15:31 00070803897TRLO0 XLON 490 357.50 16:15:31 00070803898TRLO0 XLON 705 357.50 16:16:32 00070803994TRLO0 XLON 699 357.50 16:17:38 00070804074TRLO0 XLON 8 357.50 16:17:40 00070804075TRLO0 XLON 5 357.50 16:17:56 00070804093TRLO0 XLON 200 357.50 16:18:56 00070804157TRLO0 XLON 596 357.50 16:18:56 00070804158TRLO0 XLON 52 357.50 16:19:23 00070804188TRLO0 XLON 116 357.50 16:19:23 00070804189TRLO0 XLON 118 357.50 16:19:23 00070804190TRLO0 XLON 774 358.50 16:21:20 00070804325TRLO0 XLON 200 358.50 16:22:20 00070804362TRLO0 XLON 400 358.50 16:22:20 00070804363TRLO0 XLON 135 358.50 16:22:20 00070804364TRLO0 XLON

200 358.50 16:23:05 00070804432TRLO0 XLON 296 358.50 16:23:05 00070804433TRLO0 XLON 200 358.50 16:23:05 00070804434TRLO0 XLON 57 358.50 16:23:05 00070804435TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

