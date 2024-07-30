Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
30.07.24
08:04 Uhr
4,300 Euro
-0,200
-4,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
30.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
113 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares -3-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 
30-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 29 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            80,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            372.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            357.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            364.3889p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 105,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,940,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.3889

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
536                371.00      08:45:39          00070791528TRLO0      XLON 
216                371.00      08:45:39          00070791529TRLO0      XLON 
837                369.50      08:49:11          00070791617TRLO0      XLON 
200                368.00      08:56:02          00070791969TRLO0      XLON 
537                368.00      08:56:02          00070791970TRLO0      XLON 
745                367.50      08:56:02          00070791971TRLO0      XLON 
759                366.50      08:56:12          00070791973TRLO0      XLON 
806                367.00      09:03:00          00070792212TRLO0      XLON 
570                367.50      09:03:00          00070792213TRLO0      XLON 
858                367.50      09:03:00          00070792214TRLO0      XLON 
23                367.50      09:03:00          00070792215TRLO0      XLON 
400                367.00      09:41:45          00070793172TRLO0      XLON 
288                367.00      09:41:45          00070793173TRLO0      XLON 
765                365.50      09:41:49          00070793175TRLO0      XLON 
887                365.00      09:41:54          00070793177TRLO0      XLON 
844                365.00      09:41:54          00070793178TRLO0      XLON 
688                364.50      09:44:15          00070793236TRLO0      XLON 
640                364.50      09:54:04          00070793510TRLO0      XLON 
860                363.50      09:54:04          00070793511TRLO0      XLON 
751                364.50      10:13:16          00070793920TRLO0      XLON 
664                365.50      10:20:04          00070794097TRLO0      XLON 
378                367.00      10:22:40          00070794151TRLO0      XLON 
472                367.00      10:22:40          00070794152TRLO0      XLON 
1073               367.00      10:22:40          00070794153TRLO0      XLON 
635                367.00      10:22:40          00070794154TRLO0      XLON 
672                367.50      10:45:43          00070794660TRLO0      XLON 
954                366.50      10:50:02          00070794764TRLO0      XLON 
719                368.50      11:08:11          00070795183TRLO0      XLON 
693                368.50      11:08:11          00070795184TRLO0      XLON 
755                368.50      11:08:59          00070795209TRLO0      XLON 
630                369.50      11:17:14          00070795355TRLO0      XLON 
745                369.50      11:17:14          00070795356TRLO0      XLON 
266                372.00      11:59:32          00070796113TRLO0      XLON 
448                372.00      11:59:32          00070796114TRLO0      XLON 
367                372.00      11:59:32          00070796115TRLO0      XLON 
1024               372.50      12:02:54          00070796201TRLO0      XLON 
201                372.00      12:02:55          00070796202TRLO0      XLON 
459                372.00      12:03:01          00070796203TRLO0      XLON 
681                371.50      12:04:28          00070796219TRLO0      XLON 
649                371.00      12:34:19          00070796757TRLO0      XLON 
118                371.00      12:34:19          00070796758TRLO0      XLON 
678                369.50      12:49:59          00070797008TRLO0      XLON 
115                370.00      12:59:59          00070797140TRLO0      XLON 
211                370.00      12:59:59          00070797141TRLO0      XLON 
165                370.00      12:59:59          00070797142TRLO0      XLON 
230                370.00      12:59:59          00070797143TRLO0      XLON 
12                370.00      12:59:59          00070797144TRLO0      XLON 
600                369.50      13:02:34          00070797169TRLO0      XLON 
131                369.50      13:02:34          00070797170TRLO0      XLON 
681                368.50      13:22:42          00070797544TRLO0      XLON 
48                369.50      13:32:50          00070797759TRLO0      XLON 
999                369.50      13:32:50          00070797760TRLO0      XLON 
68                369.50      13:33:50          00070797784TRLO0      XLON 
5                 369.50      13:33:50          00070797785TRLO0      XLON 
200                370.00      13:39:00          00070797928TRLO0      XLON 
1025               370.00      13:39:00          00070797929TRLO0      XLON 
684                369.50      13:41:12          00070797955TRLO0      XLON 
649                369.00      13:41:12          00070797956TRLO0      XLON 
620                369.50      13:41:12          00070797957TRLO0      XLON 
689                368.00      13:52:00          00070798174TRLO0      XLON 
905                367.00      13:52:02          00070798180TRLO0      XLON 
817                366.00      13:52:05          00070798188TRLO0      XLON 
695                364.50      14:03:58          00070798495TRLO0      XLON 
759                364.00      14:08:32          00070798693TRLO0      XLON 
911                364.00      14:08:32          00070798694TRLO0      XLON 
1070               362.50      14:08:32          00070798695TRLO0      XLON 
683                362.00      14:11:45          00070798786TRLO0      XLON

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares -2- 

675                361.50      14:11:45          00070798787TRLO0      XLON 
711                361.50      14:12:53          00070798821TRLO0      XLON 
625                361.50      14:12:53          00070798822TRLO0      XLON 
98                362.50      14:13:04          00070798861TRLO0      XLON 
200                364.00      14:13:29          00070798868TRLO0      XLON 
200                364.00      14:13:29          00070798869TRLO0      XLON 
200                364.00      14:13:29          00070798870TRLO0      XLON 
854                364.00      14:13:29          00070798871TRLO0      XLON 
327                364.00      14:13:29          00070798872TRLO0      XLON 
1239               364.50      14:13:29          00070798873TRLO0      XLON 
739                365.00      14:13:43          00070798875TRLO0      XLON 
707                364.00      14:13:55          00070798886TRLO0      XLON 
744                366.00      14:16:01          00070798926TRLO0      XLON 
697                366.00      14:16:01          00070798927TRLO0      XLON 
656                366.00      14:20:01          00070799034TRLO0      XLON 
736                365.50      14:20:12          00070799040TRLO0      XLON 
683                366.00      14:30:53          00070799353TRLO0      XLON 
695                365.50      14:31:01          00070799357TRLO0      XLON 
200                365.00      14:36:08          00070799505TRLO0      XLON 
200                365.00      14:36:08          00070799506TRLO0      XLON 
230                365.00      14:36:08          00070799507TRLO0      XLON 
101                365.00      14:36:08          00070799508TRLO0      XLON 
214                365.00      14:36:08          00070799509TRLO0      XLON 
98                365.00      14:36:09          00070799513TRLO0      XLON 
646                365.50      14:43:11          00070799812TRLO0      XLON 
633                365.00      14:48:49          00070800103TRLO0      XLON 
770                365.00      14:48:49          00070800104TRLO0      XLON 
889                365.50      14:48:49          00070800105TRLO0      XLON 
581                365.50      14:48:49          00070800106TRLO0      XLON 
694                364.00      15:03:53          00070800779TRLO0      XLON 
729                364.00      15:03:53          00070800780TRLO0      XLON 
200                364.00      15:03:53          00070800781TRLO0      XLON 
581                364.00      15:03:53          00070800782TRLO0      XLON 
635                363.50      15:11:46          00070800958TRLO0      XLON 
992                363.50      15:11:46          00070800959TRLO0      XLON 
630                362.00      15:12:59          00070801001TRLO0      XLON 
689                360.50      15:20:01          00070801269TRLO0      XLON 
638                361.00      15:20:01          00070801270TRLO0      XLON 
92                358.50      15:30:56          00070801601TRLO0      XLON 
200                358.50      15:30:56          00070801602TRLO0      XLON 
466                358.50      15:30:56          00070801603TRLO0      XLON 
772                358.00      15:30:58          00070801605TRLO0      XLON 
700                359.50      15:37:53          00070801952TRLO0      XLON 
868                359.50      15:37:53          00070801953TRLO0      XLON 
125                359.50      15:39:53          00070802041TRLO0      XLON 
121                359.50      15:39:53          00070802042TRLO0      XLON 
218                359.50      15:39:53          00070802043TRLO0      XLON 
681                359.50      15:44:13          00070802264TRLO0      XLON 
677                359.00      15:44:13          00070802265TRLO0      XLON 
670                359.00      15:51:05          00070802596TRLO0      XLON 
47                360.00      15:58:03          00070802934TRLO0      XLON 
162                360.00      15:58:03          00070802935TRLO0      XLON 
1086               360.00      15:58:03          00070802936TRLO0      XLON 
115                359.50      15:58:03          00070802937TRLO0      XLON 
200                359.50      15:58:03          00070802938TRLO0      XLON 
209                359.50      15:58:03          00070802939TRLO0      XLON 
98                359.50      15:58:03          00070802940TRLO0      XLON 
20                359.50      15:58:03          00070802941TRLO0      XLON 
575                360.00      15:58:03          00070802942TRLO0      XLON 
76                360.00      15:58:03          00070802943TRLO0      XLON 
865                360.00      15:59:03          00070802978TRLO0      XLON 
211                360.00      15:59:03          00070802979TRLO0      XLON 
217                360.00      15:59:03          00070802980TRLO0      XLON 
73                359.50      16:00:20          00070803083TRLO0      XLON 
620                359.50      16:00:20          00070803084TRLO0      XLON 
709                358.00      16:03:32          00070803244TRLO0      XLON 
200                358.00      16:08:30          00070803429TRLO0      XLON 
781                358.00      16:08:30          00070803430TRLO0      XLON 
748                357.50      16:08:30          00070803431TRLO0      XLON 
700                357.50      16:08:30          00070803432TRLO0      XLON 
262                357.50      16:08:30          00070803433TRLO0      XLON 
652                358.00      16:12:33          00070803736TRLO0      XLON 
781                357.50      16:13:31          00070803784TRLO0      XLON 
72                357.50      16:15:31          00070803895TRLO0      XLON 
7                 357.50      16:15:31          00070803896TRLO0      XLON 
74                357.50      16:15:31          00070803897TRLO0      XLON 
490                357.50      16:15:31          00070803898TRLO0      XLON 
705                357.50      16:16:32          00070803994TRLO0      XLON 
699                357.50      16:17:38          00070804074TRLO0      XLON 
8                 357.50      16:17:40          00070804075TRLO0      XLON 
5                 357.50      16:17:56          00070804093TRLO0      XLON 
200                357.50      16:18:56          00070804157TRLO0      XLON 
596                357.50      16:18:56          00070804158TRLO0      XLON 
52                357.50      16:19:23          00070804188TRLO0      XLON 
116                357.50      16:19:23          00070804189TRLO0      XLON 
118                357.50      16:19:23          00070804190TRLO0      XLON 
774                358.50      16:21:20          00070804325TRLO0      XLON 
200                358.50      16:22:20          00070804362TRLO0      XLON 
400                358.50      16:22:20          00070804363TRLO0      XLON 
135                358.50      16:22:20          00070804364TRLO0      XLON

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares -3- 

200                358.50      16:23:05          00070804432TRLO0      XLON 
296                358.50      16:23:05          00070804433TRLO0      XLON 
200                358.50      16:23:05          00070804434TRLO0      XLON 
57                358.50      16:23:05          00070804435TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  337186 
EQS News ID:  1956431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1956431&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
