

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy major BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported Tuesday a replacement cost or RC loss in its second quarter, compared to prior year's profit.



The second-quarter RC loss was $16 million, compared to profit of $2.34 billion last year.



Loss for the period attributable to bp shareholders was $129 million, compared to profit of $1.79 billion last year. Loss per ADS was $0.05, compared to profit of $0.60 per ADS a year earlier.



Underlying RC profit was $2.76 billion, compared to $2.59 billion last year. Underlying RC profit per ordinary share was 16.61 US cents, compared to 14.77 US cents a year ago.



Underlying RC profit per ADS was $1.00, compared to $0.89 last year.



Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues and other income dropped to $48.25 billion from last year's $49.48 billion. Sales and other operating revenues were $47.30 billion, down from $48.54 billion a year ago.



The Street was looking for revenues of $52.92 billion for the quarter.



Total hydrocarbons production dropped to 899 mboe/d from 903 mboe/d last year.



Further, bp said it intends to execute a $1.75 billion share buyback prior to reporting the third quarter results. Furthermore, bp is committed to announcing $3.5 billion for the second half of 2024.



Looking ahead, bp expects third-quarter reported upstream production to be lower compared with second-quarter 2024, including in higher margin regions.



For fiscal 2024, bp continues to expect both reported and underlying upstream production to be slightly higher compared with 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX