

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending June, and at an accelerated pace, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product grew 1.5 percent in the June quarter from last year, following a 1.1 percent rise in the previous quarter. That was below the expected growth rate of 2.0 percent.



Further, this was the quickest growth since the third quarter of 2022.



The main contributors to the increase in economic performance were construction and real estate activities, as well as the balance of product taxes and subsidies, the agency said.



On an adjusted basis, GDP also rose at a faster pace of 1.6 percent in the second quarter versus a 1.3 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy shrank 0.2 percent after expanding 0.7 percent in the March quarter.



