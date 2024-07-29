BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Highlights of the second quarter include:
- Net income of $159.5 million or $1.51 per share
- Industry-leading AFFO per share of $3.29
- Industry-leading Tower Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA margins
- Quarter-ending Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 6.4x
In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable September 18, 2024 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2024.
"We posted solid financial results for the second quarter in line with our expectations," commented Brendan Cavanagh, President and Chief Executive Officer. "New business execution in the US continued at a similar pace to the levels we have experienced the last few quarters, and internationally we saw a pick-up in new leasing activity that will increase the full year revenue contribution from new leases and amendments. Across our markets mobile network operators continue to have meaningful network needs that we are confident will support continued investment for years to come. During the second quarter, we also continued a balanced approach to capital allocation with a mix of portfolio expansion, stock repurchases, dividends and debt reduction. We ended the quarter with a net debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 6.4x and today have an outstanding balance of only $30 million on our $2 billion revolver. I anticipate that we will continue to take a balanced approach to capital allocation for the rest of the year, but also reserving the flexibility to opportunistically take advantage of material value enhancing investment opportunities if they arise. Our business remains very strong, and we are well positioned to capture growth from our customers' many network needs."
Operating Results
The table below details select financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and comparisons to the prior year period.
% Change
excluding
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$ Change
% Change
FX (1)
Consolidated
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Site leasing revenue
$
626.5
$
626.1
$
0.4
0.1
%
1.2
%
Site development revenue
34.0
52.4
(18.4
)
(35.0
%)
(35.0
%)
Tower cash flow (1)
503.9
503.5
0.4
0.1
%
1.0
%
Net income
159.5
202.0
(42.5
)
(21.0
%)
30.4
%
Earnings per share - diluted
1.51
1.87
(0.36
)
(19.1
%)
32.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
467.1
471.7
(4.6
)
(1.0
%)
(0.1
%)
AFFO (1)
354.3
352.7
1.6
0.4
%
1.5
%
AFFO per share (1)
3.29
3.24
0.05
1.5
%
2.8
%
(1)
See the reconciliations and other disclosures under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this press release.
Total revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $660.5 million compared to $678.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 2.7%. Site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2024 of $626.5 million was comprised of domestic site leasing revenue of $463.2 million and international site leasing revenue of $163.3 million. Domestic cash site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $457.4 million compared to $450.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 1.6%. International cash site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $163.6 million compared to $168.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 2.9%, or an increase of 1.3% on a constant currency basis. Site development revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $34.0 million compared to $52.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 35.0%.
Site leasing operating profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $512.3 million, an increase of 0.2% over the prior year period. Site leasing contributed 98.7% of the Company's total operating profit in the second quarter of 2024. Domestic site leasing segment operating profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $397.7 million, an increase of 1.4% over the prior year period. International site leasing segment operating profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $114.6 million, a decrease of 3.5% from the prior year period.
Tower Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2024 of $503.9 million was comprised of Domestic Tower Cash Flow of $388.2 million and International Tower Cash Flow of $115.6 million. Domestic Tower Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2024 increased 0.8% over the prior year period and International Tower Cash Flow decreased 2.4% over the prior year period, or increased 1.5% on a constant currency basis. Tower Cash Flow Margin was 81.1% in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 81.4% for the prior year period.
Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $159.5 million, or $1.51 per share, and included a $66.2 million loss, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries which are denominated in a currency other than the subsidiaries' functional currencies. Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $202.0 million, or $1.87 per share, and included a $27.8 million gain, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries which are denominated in a currency other than the subsidiaries' functional currencies.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was $467.1 million, a 1.0% decrease over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 71.3% compared to 70.3% in the prior year period.
Net Cash Interest Expense in the second quarter of 2024 was $90.5 million compared to $96.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 6.3%.
AFFO in the second quarter of 2024 was $354.3 million, a 0.4% increase from the prior year period. AFFO per share in the second quarter of 2024 was $3.29, a 1.5% increase over the prior year period, or 2.8% on a constant currency basis.
Investing Activities
During the second quarter of 2024, SBA acquired 117 communication sites for total cash consideration of $26.5 million. SBA also built 100 towers during the second quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2024, SBA owned or operated 39,744 communication sites, 17,461 of which are located in the United States and its territories and 22,283 of which are located internationally. In addition, the Company spent $13.3 million to purchase land and easements and to extend lease terms. Total cash capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 were $91.6 million, consisting of $13.1 million of non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (tower maintenance and general corporate) and $78.5 million of discretionary cash capital expenditures (new tower builds, tower augmentations, acquisitions, and purchasing land and easements).
Subsequent to the second quarter of 2024, the Company purchased or is under contract to purchase 106 communication sites for an aggregate consideration of $49.3 million in cash that it expects to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.
Financing Activities and Liquidity
SBA ended the second quarter of 2024 with $12.4 billion of total debt, $9.4 billion of total secured debt, $309.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash, and short-term investments, and $12.0 billion of Net Debt. SBA's Net Debt and Net Secured Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratios were 6.4x and 4.8x, respectively.
As of the date of this press release, the Company had $30.0 million outstanding under its $2.0 billion Revolving Credit Facility.
As reported in the Company's first quarter earnings release, in April of 2024, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its Class A common stock for $93.9 million at an average price per share of $213.30 under its $1 billion stock repurchase plan. No additional purchases were made during the second quarter. After these repurchases, the Company had $204.7 million of authorization remaining under the plan. Shares repurchased were retired.
In the second quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $105.3 million.
Outlook
The Company is updating its full year 2024 Outlook for anticipated results. The Outlook provided is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at the time of this press release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company's full year 2024 Outlook assumes the acquisitions of only those communication sites under contract which are expected to close prior to year-end at the time of this press release. The Company may spend additional capital in 2024 on acquiring revenue producing assets not yet identified or under contract, the impact of which is not reflected in the 2024 guidance. The Outlook also does not contemplate any additional repurchases of the Company's stock or new debt financings during 2024 (other than the refinancing of the 2014-2C Tower Securities as discussed below), although the Company may ultimately spend capital to repurchase stock or issue new debt during the remainder of the year.
The Company's Outlook assumes an average foreign currency exchange rate of 5.65 Brazilian Reais to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 1.38 Canadian Dollars to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 2,690 Tanzanian shillings to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, and 18.50 South African Rand to 1.0 U.S. Dollar throughout the last two quarters of 2024.
Change from
Change from
April 29, 2024
April 29, 2024
Outlook
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Full Year 2024
Outlook (8)
Excluding FX
Site leasing revenue (1)
$
2,507.0
to
$
2,527.0
$
(10.0
)
$
9.0
Site development revenue
$
135.0
to
$
145.0
$
(10.0
)
$
(10.0
)
Total revenues
$
2,642.0
to
$
2,672.0
$
(20.0
)
$
(1.0
)
Tower Cash Flow (2)
$
2,029.0
to
$
2,049.0
$
(12.0
)
$
2.0
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
1,876.0
to
$
1,896.0
$
(13.0
)
$
1.0
Net cash interest expense (3)(4)
$
357.5
to
$
362.5
$
(5.5
)
$
(5.0
)
Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (5)
$
51.0
to
$
61.0
$
-
$
-
AFFO (2)
$
1,410.0
to
$
1,450.0
$
(5.0
)
$
8.5
AFFO per share (2) (6)
$
13.06
to
$
13.43
$
(0.03
)
$
0.09
Discretionary cash capital expenditures (7)
$
335.0
to
$
355.0
$
-
$
6.5
(1)
The Company's Outlook for site leasing revenue includes revenue associated with pass through reimbursable expenses.
(2)
See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure presented below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(3)
Net cash interest expense is defined as interest expense less interest income. Net cash interest expense does not include amortization of deferred financing fees or non-cash interest expense.
(4)
For purposes of the Outlook, the Company has assumed that the $620.0 million 2014-2C Tower Securities (which have an anticipated repayment date of October 8, 2024) would be refinanced on September 1, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.000%.
(5)
Consists of tower maintenance and general corporate capital expenditures.
(6)
Outlook for AFFO per share is calculated by dividing the Company's outlook for AFFO by an assumed weighted average number of diluted common shares of 108.0 million. Outlook does not include the impact of any potential future repurchases of the Company's stock during 2024.
(7)
Consists of new tower builds, tower augmentations, communication site acquisitions and ground lease purchases. Does not include easements or payments to extend lease terms and expenditures for acquisitions of revenue producing assets not under contract at the date of this press release.
(8)
Changes from prior outlook are measured based on the midpoint of outlook ranges provided.
About SBA Communications Corporation
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 15 markets throughout the Americas, Africa, and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months
For the six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Site leasing
$
626,457
$
626,143
$
1,254,733
$
1,243,411
Site development
34,020
52,357
63,606
110,605
Total revenues
660,477
678,500
1,318,339
1,354,016
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, accretion,
and amortization shown below):
Cost of site leasing
114,131
115,014
228,944
235,133
Cost of site development
27,137
39,236
50,315
83,421
Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1)
62,376
63,383
131,074
135,592
Acquisition and new business initiatives related
adjustments and expenses
6,574
4,953
13,991
11,010
Asset impairment and decommission costs
31,610
32,867
75,258
59,257
Depreciation, accretion, and amortization
64,179
181,820
140,929
364,235
Total operating expenses
306,007
437,273
640,511
888,648
Operating income
354,470
241,227
677,828
465,368
Other income (expense):
Interest income
7,046
4,683
14,360
7,498
Interest expense
(97,530
)
(101,288
)
(193,921
)
(202,514
)
Non-cash interest expense
(7,080
)
(7,518
)
(15,523
)
(21,757
)
Amortization of deferred financing fees
(4,932
)
(5,044
)
(10,221
)
(10,032
)
Loss from extinguishment of debt, net
-
-
(4,428
)
-
Other (expense) income, net
(104,859
)
40,732
(149,511
)
78,293
Total other expense, net
(207,355
)
(68,435
)
(359,244
)
(148,512
)
Income before income taxes
147,115
172,792
318,584
316,856
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
12,337
29,178
(4,590
)
(14,331
)
Net income
159,452
201,970
313,994
302,525
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,378
1,678
3,378
2,340
Net income attributable to SBA Communications
Corporation
$
162,830
$
203,648
$
317,372
$
304,865
Net income per common share attributable to SBA
Communications Corporation:
Basic
$
1.52
$
1.88
$
2.94
$
2.82
Diluted
$
1.51
$
1.87
$
2.93
$
2.79
Weighted-average number of common shares
Basic
107,462
108,355
107,782
108,244
Diluted
107,679
108,884
108,148
109,078
(1)
Includes non-cash compensation of $17,872 and $17,566 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $38,645 and $43,094 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par values)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
220,508
$
208,547
Restricted cash
58,474
38,129
Accounts receivable, net
88,650
182,746
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
19,810
16,252
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
72,564
38,593
Total current assets
460,006
484,267
Property and equipment, net
2,719,810
2,711,719
Intangible assets, net
2,314,238
2,455,597
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
2,129,244
2,240,781
Acquired and other right-of-use assets, net
1,376,941
1,473,601
Other assets
785,939
812,476
Total assets
$
9,786,178
$
10,178,441
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS,
AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
50,738
$
42,202
Accrued expenses
76,319
92,622
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,806,304
643,145
Deferred revenue
191,325
235,668
Accrued interest
57,928
57,496
Current lease liabilities
262,781
273,464
Other current liabilities
14,170
18,662
Total current liabilities
2,459,565
1,363,259
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
10,473,739
11,681,170
Long-term lease liabilities
1,755,101
1,865,686
Other long-term liabilities
373,697
404,161
Total long-term liabilities
12,602,537
13,951,017
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
40,817
35,047
Shareholders' deficit:
Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock - Class A, par value $0.01, 400,000 shares authorized, 107,471 shares and
108,050 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively
1,075
1,080
Additional paid-in capital
2,930,332
2,894,060
Accumulated deficit
(7,546,370
)
(7,450,824
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(701,778
)
(615,198
)
Total shareholders' deficit
(5,316,741
)
(5,170,882
)
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' deficit
$
9,786,178
$
10,178,441
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited) (in thousands)
For the three months
ended June 30,
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
159,452
$
201,970
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, accretion, and amortization
64,179
181,820
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of U.S. denominated intercompany loans
101,494
(43,336
)
Non-cash compensation expense
18,598
18,252
Non-cash asset impairment and decommission costs
25,948
25,367
Deferred and non-cash income tax benefit
(21,409
)
(36,578
)
Other non-cash items reflected in the Statements of Operations
15,336
20,206
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable and costs and estimated earnings in excess of
billings on uncompleted contracts, net
29,266
40,463
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,949
)
(13,753
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
35,351
37,774
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,980
)
(15,600
)
Accrued interest
25,426
27,024
Long-term lease liabilities
(35,968
)
(34,492
)
Other liabilities
15,849
77,816
Net cash provided by operating activities
425,593
486,933
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisitions
(41,617
)
(19,808
)
Capital expenditures
(49,973
)
(63,448
)
Purchase investments, net
(28,719
)
(20,141
)
Other investing activities
(899
)
(8,188
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(121,208
)
(111,585
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net repayments under Revolving Credit Facility
(75,000
)
(225,000
)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(93,862
)
-
Payment of dividends on common stock
(105,329
)
(92,137
)
Other financing activities
(2,332
)
2,977
Net cash used in financing activities
(276,523
)
(314,160
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(9,050
)
1,139
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
18,812
62,327
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:
Beginning of period
264,332
193,182
End of period
$
283,144
$
255,509
Selected Capital Expenditure Detail
For the three
For the six
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
(in thousands)
Construction and related costs
$
23,102
$
57,884
Augmentation and tower upgrades
13,777
26,841
Non-discretionary capital expenditures:
Tower maintenance
11,942
20,800
General corporate
1,152
2,319
Total non-discretionary capital expenditures
13,094
23,119
Total capital expenditures
$
49,973
$
107,844
Communication Site Portfolio Summary
Domestic
International
Total
Sites owned at March 31, 2024
17,478
22,160
39,638
Sites acquired during the second quarter
11
106
117
Sites built during the second quarter
5
95
100
Sites decommissioned/reclassified/sold during the second quarter
(33
)
(78
)
(111
)
Sites owned at June 30, 2024
17,461
22,283
39,744
Segment Operating Profit and Segment Operating Profit Margin
Domestic site leasing and International site leasing are the two segments within our site leasing business. Segment operating profit is a key business metric and one of our two measures of segment profitability. The calculation of Segment operating profit for each of our segments is set forth below.
Domestic Site Leasing
Int'l Site Leasing
Site Development
For the three months
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Segment revenue
$
463,204
$
456,754
$
163,253
$
169,389
$
34,020
$
52,357
Segment cost of revenues (excluding
depreciation, accretion, and amort.)
(65,489
)
(64,434
)
(48,642
)
(50,580
)
(27,137
)
(39,236
)
Segment operating profit
$
397,715
$
392,320
$
114,611
$
118,809
$
6,883
$
13,121
Segment operating profit margin
85.9
%
85.9
%
70.2
%
70.1
%
20.2
%
25.1
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures including (i) Cash Site Leasing Revenue, Tower Cash Flow, and Tower Cash Flow Margin; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, Annualized Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin; (iii) Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), and AFFO per share; (iv) Net Debt, Net Secured Debt, Leverage Ratio, and Secured Leverage Ratio (collectively, our "Non-GAAP Debt Measures"); and (v) certain financial metrics after eliminating the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, our "Constant Currency Measures").
We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they provide investors additional tools in understanding our financial performance and condition.
Specifically, we believe that:
(1) Cash Site Leasing Revenue and Tower Cash Flow are useful indicators of the performance of our site leasing operations;
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary measure used by management (1) to evaluate the economic productivity of our operations and (2) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, our operations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations (1) from period to period and (2) to our competitors, by excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) from our financial results. Management also believes Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors or other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is similar to the measure of current financial performance generally used in our debt covenant calculations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance;
(3) FFO, AFFO and AFFO per share, which are metrics used by our public company peers in the communication site industry, provide investors useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and permit investors an additional tool to evaluate the performance of our business against those of our two principal competitors. FFO, AFFO, and AFFO per share are also used to address questions we receive from analysts and investors who routinely assess our operating performance on the basis of these performance measures, which are considered industry standards. We believe that FFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate financial performance by excluding the impact of our asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion and asset impairment and decommission costs). We believe that AFFO and AFFO per share help investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate our financial performance as they include (1) the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense on our outstanding debt) and (2) sustaining capital expenditures and exclude the impact of (1) our asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion and asset impairment and decommission costs) and (2) certain non-cash items, including straight-lined revenues and expenses related to fixed escalations and rent free periods and the non-cash portion of our reported tax provision. GAAP requires rental revenues and expenses related to leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. In accordance with GAAP, if payment terms call for fixed escalations, or rent free periods, the revenue or expense is recognized on a straight-lined basis over the fixed, non-cancelable term of the contract. We only use AFFO as a performance measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations or as residual cash flow available for discretionary investment. We believe our definition of FFO is consistent with how that term is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and that our definition and use of AFFO and AFFO per share is consistent with those reported by the other communication site companies;
(4) Our Non-GAAP Debt Measures provide investors a more complete understanding of our net debt and leverage position as they include the full principal amount of our debt which will be due at maturity and, to the extent that such measures are calculated on Net Debt are net of our cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash, and short-term investments; and
(5) Our Constant Currency Measures provide management and investors the ability to evaluate the performance of the business without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
In addition, Tower Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and our Non-GAAP Debt Measures are components of the calculations used by our lenders to determine compliance with certain covenants under our Senior Credit Agreement and indentures relating to our 2020 Senior Notes and 2021 Senior Notes. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be an alternative to any of the financial measures provided in our results of operations or our balance sheet as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Financial Metrics after Eliminating the Impact of Changes In Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
We eliminate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates for each of the financial metrics listed in the table below by dividing the current period's financial results by the average monthly exchange rates of the prior year period, and by eliminating the impact of the remeasurement of our intercompany loans. The table below provides the reconciliation of the reported growth rate year-over-year of each of such measures to the growth rate after eliminating the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates to such measure.
Second quarter
2024 year
Foreign
Growth excluding
over year
currency
foreign
growth rate
impact
currency impact
Total site leasing revenue
0.1%
(1.1%)
1.2%
Total cash site leasing revenue
0.4%
(1.1%)
1.5%
Int'l cash site leasing revenue
(2.9%)
(4.2%)
1.3%
Total site leasing segment operating profit
0.2%
(0.9%)
1.1%
Int'l site leasing segment operating profit
(3.5%)
(3.8%)
0.3%
Total site leasing tower cash flow
0.1%
(0.9%)
1.0%
Int'l site leasing tower cash flow
(2.4%)
(3.9%)
1.5%
Net income
(21.0%)
(51.4%)
30.4%
Earnings per share - diluted
(19.1%)
(51.4%)
32.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
(1.0%)
(0.9%)
(0.1%)
AFFO
0.4%
(1.1%)
1.5%
AFFO per share
1.5%
(1.3%)
2.8%
Cash Site Leasing Revenue, Tower Cash Flow, and Tower Cash Flow Margin
The table below sets forth the reconciliation of Cash Site Leasing Revenue and Tower Cash Flow to their most comparable GAAP measurement and Tower Cash Flow Margin, which is calculated by dividing Tower Cash Flow by Cash Site Leasing Revenue.
Domestic Site Leasing
Int'l Site Leasing
Total Site Leasing
For the three months
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Site leasing revenue
$
463,204
$
456,754
$
163,253
$
169,389
$
626,457
$
626,143
Non-cash straight-line leasing revenue
(5,774
)
(6,475
)
308
(1,005
)
(5,466
)
(7,480
)
Cash site leasing revenue
457,430
450,279
163,561
168,384
620,991
618,663
Site leasing cost of revenues (excluding
depreciation, accretion, and amortization)
(65,489
)
(64,434
)
(48,642
)
(50,580
)
(114,131
)
(115,014
)
Non-cash straight-line ground lease expense
(3,701
)
(814
)
713
654
(2,988
)
(160
)
Tower Cash Flow
$
388,240
$
385,031
$
115,632
$
118,458
$
503,872
$
503,489
Tower Cash Flow Margin
84.9
%
85.5
%
70.7
%
70.3
%
81.1
%
81.4
%
Forecasted Tower Cash Flow for Full Year 2024
The table below sets forth the reconciliation of forecasted Tower Cash Flow set forth in the Outlook section to its most comparable GAAP measurement for the full year 2024:
Full Year 2024
(in millions)
Site leasing revenue
$
2,507.0
to
$
2,527.0
Non-cash straight-line leasing revenue
(8.5
)
to
(3.5
)
Cash site leasing revenue
2,498.5
to
2,523.5
Site leasing cost of revenues (excluding
depreciation, accretion, and amortization)
(455.0
)
to
(465.0
)
Non-cash straight-line ground lease expense
(14.5
)
to
(9.5
)
Tower Cash Flow
$
2,029.0
to
$
2,049.0
Adjusted EBITDA, Annualized Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The table below sets forth the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measurement.
For the three months
ended June 30,
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Net income
$
159,452
$
201,970
Non-cash straight-line leasing revenue
(5,466
)
(7,480
)
Non-cash straight-line ground lease expense
(2,988
)
(160
)
Non-cash compensation
18,598
18,252
Other expense (income), net
104,859
(40,732
)
Acquisition and new business initiatives related adjustments and expenses
6,574
4,953
Asset impairment and decommission costs
31,610
32,867
Interest income
(7,046
)
(4,683
)
Total interest expense (1)
109,542
113,850
Depreciation, accretion, and amortization
64,179
181,820
Benefit for taxes (2)
(12,250
)
(28,937
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
467,064
$
471,720
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
1,868,256
$
1,886,880
(1)
Total interest expense includes interest expense, non-cash interest expense, and amortization of deferred financing fees.
(2)
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, these amounts included $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of franchise and gross receipts taxes reflected in the Statements of Operations in selling, general and administrative expenses.
(3)
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent quarter multiplied by four.
The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin is as follows:
For the three months
ended June 30,
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Total revenues
$
660,477
$
678,500
Non-cash straight-line leasing revenue
(5,466
)
(7,480
)
Total revenues minus non-cash straight-line leasing revenue
$
655,011
$
671,020
Adjusted EBITDA
$
467,064
$
471,720
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
71.3
%
70.3
%
Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA for Full Year 2024
The table below sets forth the reconciliation of the forecasted Adjusted EBITDA set forth in the Outlook section to its most comparable GAAP measurement for the full year 2024:
Full Year 2024
(in millions)
Net income
$
768.5
to
$
813.5
Non-cash straight-line leasing revenue
(8.5
)
to
(3.5
)
Non-cash straight-line ground lease expense
(14.5
)
to
(9.5
)
Non-cash compensation
76.5
to
71.5
Loss from extinguishment of debt, net
4.5
to
4.5
Other expense, net
166.5
to
166.5
Acquisition and new business initiatives related adjustments and
expenses
27.5
to
22.5
Asset impairment and decommission costs
138.0
to
133.0
Interest income
(30.5
)
to
(25.5
)
Total interest expense (1)
446.5
to
436.5
Depreciation, accretion, and amortization
271.0
to
261.0
Provision for taxes (2)
30.5
to
25.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,876.0
to
$
1,896.0
(1)
Total interest expense includes interest expense, non-cash interest expense, and amortization of deferred financing fees.
(2)
Includes projections for franchise taxes and gross receipts taxes, which will be reflected in the Statement of Operations in Selling, general, and administrative expenses.
Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), and AFFO per share
The tables below set forth the reconciliations of FFO, AFFO, and AFFO per share to their most comparable GAAP measurement.
For the three months
ended June 30,
2024
2023
(in thousands)
($ per share)
(in thousands)
($ per share)
Net income
$
159,452
$
1.48
$
201,970
$
1.85
Real estate related depreciation, amortization, and accretion
62,213
0.58
180,118
1.65
Asset impairment and decommission costs
31,610
0.29
32,867
0.30
FFO
$
253,275
$
2.35
$
414,955
$
3.80
Adjustments to FFO:
Non-cash straight-line leasing revenue
(5,466
)
(0.05
)
(7,480
)
(0.07
)
Non-cash straight-line ground lease expense
(2,988
)
(0.03
)
(160
)
-
Non-cash compensation
18,598
0.17
18,252
0.17
Adjustment for non-cash portion of tax benefit
(21,409
)
(0.20
)
(36,578
)
(0.34
)
Non-real estate related depreciation,
amortization, and accretion
1,966
0.02
1,702
0.02
Amortization of deferred financing costs and
debt discounts and non-cash interest expense
12,012
0.11
12,562
0.12
Other expense (income), net
104,859
0.98
(40,732
)
(0.37
)
Acquisition and new business initiatives related adjustments
and expenses
6,574
0.06
4,953
0.05
Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures
(13,094
)
(0.12
)
(14,734
)
(0.14
)
AFFO
$
354,327
$
3.29
$
352,740
$
3.24
Adjustments for joint venture partner interest
(1,251
)
(0.01
)
(1,829
)
(0.02
)
AFFO attributable to SBA Communications
Corporation
$
353,076
$
3.28
$
350,911
$
3.22
Diluted weighted average number of common shares
107,679
108,884
Forecasted AFFO for the Full Year 2024
The tables below set forth the reconciliations of the forecasted AFFO and AFFO per share set forth in the Outlook section to their most comparable GAAP measurements for the full year 2024:
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Full Year 2024
(in millions)
($ per share)
Net income
$
768.5
to
$
813.5
$
7.12
to
$
7.53
Real estate related depreciation, amortization,
and accretion
258.5
to
253.5
2.39
to
2.35
Asset impairment and decommission costs
138.0
to
133.0
1.28
to
1.23
FFO
$
1,165.0
to
$
1,200.0
$
10.79
to
$
11.11
Adjustments to FFO:
Non-cash straight-line leasing revenue
(8.5
)
to
(3.5
)
(0.08
)
to
(0.03
)
Non-cash straight-line ground lease expense
(14.5
)
to
(9.5
)
(0.13
)
to
(0.09
)
Non-cash compensation
76.5
to
71.5
0.71
to
0.66
Adjustment for non-cash portion of tax benefit
(12.0
)
to
(12.0
)
(0.11
)
to
(0.11
)
Non-real estate related depreciation,
amortization, and accretion
12.5
to
7.5
0.12
to
0.07
Amortization of deferred financing costs and
debt discounts and non-cash interest expense
53.5
to
53.5
0.50
to
0.50
Loss from extinguishment of debt, net
4.5
to
4.5
0.04
to
0.04
Other expense, net
166.5
to
166.5
1.54
to
1.54
Acquisition and new business initiatives related
adjustments and expenses
27.5
to
22.5
0.25
to
0.21
Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures
(61.0
)
to
(51.0
)
(0.57
)
to
(0.47
)
AFFO
$
1,410.0
to
$
1,450.0
$
13.06
to
$
13.43
Adjustments for joint venture partner interest
(5.0
)
to
(5.0
)
(0.05
)
to
(0.05
)
AFFO attributable to SBA Communications
Corporation
$
1,405.0
to
$
1,445.0
$
13.01
to
$
13.38
Diluted weighted average number of common shares (1)
108.0
to
108.0
(1)
Our assumption for weighted average number of common shares does not contemplate any additional repurchases of the Company's stock during 2024.
Net Debt, Net Secured Debt, Leverage Ratio, and Secured Leverage Ratio
Net Debt is calculated using the notional principal amount of outstanding debt. Under GAAP policies, the notional principal amount of the Company's outstanding debt is not necessarily reflected on the face of the Company's financial statements.
The Net Debt and Leverage calculations are as follows:
June 30,
2024
(in thousands)
2014-2C Tower Securities
$
620,000
2019-1C Tower Securities
1,165,000
2020-1C Tower Securities
750,000
2020-2C Tower Securities
600,000
2021-1C Tower Securities
1,165,000
2021-2C Tower Securities
895,000
2021-3C Tower Securities
895,000
2022-1C Tower Securities
850,000
Revolving Credit Facility
120,000
2024 Term Loan
2,294,250
Total secured debt
9,354,250
2020 Senior Notes
1,500,000
2021 Senior Notes
1,500,000
Total unsecured debt
3,000,000
Total debt
$
12,354,250
Leverage Ratio
Total debt
$
12,354,250
Less: Cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash and short-term investments
(309,382
)
Net debt
$
12,044,868
Divided by: Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,868,256
Leverage Ratio
6.4x
Secured Leverage Ratio
Total secured debt
$
9,354,250
Less: Cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash and short-term investments
(309,382
)
Net Secured Debt
$
9,044,868
Divided by: Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,868,256
Secured Leverage Ratio
4.8x
