Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. GAAP revenue for the second quarter was $132.1 million, licensing billings were $61.5 million, product revenue was $56.7 million, and contract and other revenue was $19.0 million. The Company also generated $70.4 million in cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter.

"We delivered solid second quarter results with robust growth in product revenue and excellent cash from operations," said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. "Through continued execution and ongoing investment in our industry-leading product roadmap for data center and AI, we expect a strong third quarter driven again by double-digit sequential chip growth."

Quarterly Financial Review - GAAP Three Months Ended

June 30, (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenue Product revenue $ 56.7 $ 55.0 Royalties 56.4 40.7 Contract and other revenue 19.0 24.1 Total revenue 132.1 119.8 Cost of product revenue 22.8 18.7 Cost of contract and other revenue 1.0 1.3 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue) 3.0 3.6 Total operating expenses (1) 65.0 84.5 Operating income $ 40.3 $ 11.7 Operating margin 31 % 10 % Net income $ 36.1 $ 168.9 Diluted net income per share $ 0.33 $ 1.51 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 70.4 $ 50.4

_________________________________ (1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Quarterly Financial Review - Supplemental Information(1) Three Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 Licensing billings (operational metric) (2) $ 61.5 $ 60.2 Product revenue (GAAP) $ 56.7 $ 55.0 Contract and other revenue (GAAP) $ 19.0 $ 24.1 Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 22.7 $ 18.6 Cost of contract and other revenue (GAAP) $ 1.0 $ 1.3 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 53.4 $ 55.9 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 3.9 $ 1.2 Diluted share count (GAAP) 109 112

_________________________________________ (1) See "Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table included below. (2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $132.1 million. The Company also had licensing billings of $61.5 million, product revenue of $56.7 million, and contract and other revenue of $19.0 million. The Company had total GAAP cost of revenue of $26.8 million and operating expenses of $65.0 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $77.1 million (including non-GAAP cost of revenue of $23.7 million). The Company had GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.33. The Company's basic share count was 108 million shares and its diluted share count was 109 million shares.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024 were $432.9 million, an increase of $41.8 million from March 31, 2024, mainly due to $70.4 million in cash provided by operating activities, offset by $12.5 million paid in connection with a share repurchase program and $11.3 million paid to acquire property, plant and equipment.

2024 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2024 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth the third quarter outlook for other measures.

(In millions) GAAP Non-GAAP (1) Licensing billings (operational metric) (2) $60 - $66 $60 - $66 Product revenue (GAAP) $62 - $68 $62 - $68 Contract and other revenue (GAAP) $17 - $23 $17 - $23 Total operating costs and expenses $97 - $93 $82 - $78 Interest and other income (expense), net $4 $4 Diluted share count 109 109

_________________________________________ (1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates" table included below. (2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $60 million and $66 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $59 million and $65 million, product revenue to be between $62 million and $68 million, and contract and other revenue to be between $17 million and $23 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales and solutions licensing, among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $97 million and $93 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $82 million and $78 million. These expectations also assume a tax rate of 22% and a diluted share count of 109 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense of $12 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $3 million.

Conference Call

The Company's management will discuss the results of the quarter during a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT today. The call, audio and slides will be available online at investor.rambus.com and a replay will be available for the next week at the following numbers: (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or (+1) 929-458-6194 (international) with ID# 295037.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: cost of product revenue, operating expenses and interest and other income (expense), net. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other charges, expense on abandoned operating leases, facility restoration costs, change in fair value of earn-out liability, impairment of assets, and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company's performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense. These expenses primarily relate to employee stock options, employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's results with peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions and the current periods' portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the Company's operations.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company's prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company's core business.

Restructuring and other charges. These charges may consist of severance, contractual retention payments, exit costs and other charges and are excluded because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Expense on abandoned operating leases. Reflects the expense on building leases that were abandoned. The Company excludes these charges because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Facility restoration costs. These charges consist of exit costs associated with our leased office space and are excluded because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Change in fair value of earn-out liability. This change is due to adjustments to acquisition purchase consideration. The Company excludes these adjustments because such adjustments are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Impairment of assets. These charges primarily consist of non-cash charges to property, plant and equipment assets, which are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity.

Income tax adjustments. For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 22 percent and 24 percent for 2024 and 2023, respectively, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company's planning.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies, that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus' expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company's ability to deliver long-term, profitable growth, product and investment strategies, and the Company's outlook and financial guidance for the third quarter of 2024 and related drivers, and the Company's ability to effectively manage market challenges. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company's business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus' periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,578 $ 94,767 Marketable securities 308,306 331,077 Accounts receivable 83,210 82,925 Unbilled receivables 29,493 50,872 Inventories 52,596 36,154 Prepaids and other current assets 11,975 34,850 Total current assets 610,158 630,645 Intangible assets, net 22,279 28,769 Goodwill 286,812 286,812 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,916 67,808 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,760 21,497 Unbilled receivables 4,391 4,423 Deferred tax assets 130,163 127,892 Income taxes receivable 98,683 88,768 Other assets 1,461 1,613 Total assets $ 1,250,623 $ 1,258,227 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,970 $ 18,074 Accrued salaries and benefits 15,880 17,504 Deferred revenue 15,385 17,393 Income taxes payable 1,005 5,099 Operating lease liabilities 5,033 4,453 Other current liabilities 20,761 26,598 Total current liabilities 85,034 89,121 Long-term liabilities: Long-term operating lease liabilities 25,780 26,255 Long-term income taxes payable 92,728 78,947 Deferred tax liabilities 3,949 4,462 Other long-term liabilities 14,240 21,341 Total long-term liabilities 136,697 131,005 Total stockholders' equity 1,028,892 1,038,101 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,250,623 $ 1,258,227

Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product revenue $ 56,692 $ 54,978 $ 107,052 $ 118,753 Royalties 56,380 40,672 103,856 68,841 Contract and other revenue 19,066 24,182 39,101 46,000 Total revenue 132,138 119,832 250,009 233,594 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 22,779 18,743 42,827 45,166 Cost of contract and other revenue 1,000 1,294 1,555 2,985 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,052 3,561 6,108 7,123 Total cost of revenue 26,831 23,598 50,490 55,274 Gross profit 105,307 96,234 199,519 178,320 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,525 41,576 77,884 83,474 Sales, general and administrative 24,402 26,187 50,229 57,151 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 187 382 382 764 Restructuring and other charges - 9,494 - 9,494 Impairment of assets 1,071 - 1,071 - Change in fair value of earn-out liability (1,200 ) 6,900 (500 ) 13,800 Total operating expenses 64,985 84,539 129,066 164,683 Operating income 40,322 11,695 70,453 13,637 Interest income and other income (expense), net 4,400 2,236 8,987 4,397 Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net - - - (240 ) Interest expense (371 ) (376 ) (737 ) (757 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 4,029 1,860 8,250 3,400 Income before income taxes 44,351 13,555 78,703 17,037 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 8,295 (155,325 ) 9,749 (155,124 ) Net income $ 36,056 $ 168,880 $ 68,954 $ 172,161 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 1.55 $ 0.64 $ 1.59 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 1.51 $ 0.63 $ 1.55 Weighted average shares used in per share calculation Basic 107,721 109,039 107,906 108,561 Diluted 109,047 111,601 109,628 111,373

Rambus Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cost of product revenue $ 22,779 $ 18,743 Adjustment: Stock-based compensation expense (122 ) (151 ) Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 22,657 $ 18,592 Total operating expenses $ 64,985 $ 84,539 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (11,528 ) (11,224 ) Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense (12 ) (478 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (187 ) (382 ) Restructuring and other charges - (9,494 ) Expense on abandoned operating leases - (195 ) Facility restoration costs - (10 ) Impairment of assets (1,071 ) - Change in fair value of earn-out liability 1,200 (6,900 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 53,387 $ 55,856 Interest and other income (expense), net $ 4,029 $ 1,860 Adjustments: Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements (118 ) (627 ) Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 3,911 $ 1,233

Rambus Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates (Unaudited) 2024 Third Quarter Outlook Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 (In millions) Low High Forward-looking operating costs and expenses $ 97.0 $ 93.0 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (12.0 ) (12.0 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3.0 ) (3.0 ) Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 82.0 $ 78.0

