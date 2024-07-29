SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered third quarter revenue at the top end of our guidance range fueled by software growth and continued growth of our global services offerings," said François Locoh-Donou, F5's President and CEO. "In addition, our continued operating discipline enabled us to deliver earnings per share well above the high end of our guidance."

"F5 is proving itself an invaluable partner as large enterprises across the globe modernize their IT infrastructures and drive IT cost savings," said Locoh-Donou. "F5 is optimizing application security, delivery, management, and performance across hybrid, multicloud environments with enhanced automation and meaningful operational efficiencies. We are also partnering with several large enterprise customers as they begin to ready their IT infrastructure to leverage AI at scale."

Third Quarter Performance Summary

Third quarter fiscal year 2024 revenue totaled $695 million, compared with $703 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Software revenue of $179 million grew 3% from the year-ago period. Systems revenue of $130 million represented a decline of 16% from the prior year. Global services revenue of $387 million grew 3% from the year-ago period.

GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $559 million, representing GAAP gross margin of 80.4%. This compares with GAAP gross profit of $561 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP gross margin of 79.8%. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $578 million, representing non-GAAP gross margin of 83.1%. This compares with non-GAAP gross profit of $579 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP gross margin of 82.5%.

GAAP operating profit for the third quarter was $163 million, representing GAAP operating margin of 23.4%. This compares with GAAP operating profit of $104 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP operating margin of 14.7%. Non-GAAP operating profit for the period was $233 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 33.4%. This compares to non-GAAP operating profit of $233 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP operating margin of 33.2%.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $144 million, or $2.44 per diluted share compared to $89 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $199 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, compared to $194 million, or $3.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Performance Summary Tables

GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Measures ($ in millions except EPS) Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 ($ in millions except EPS) Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 Revenue $ 695 $ 703 Gross profit $ 559 $ 561 Gross profit $ 578 $ 579 Gross margin 80.4% 79.8% Gross margin 83.1% 82.5% Operating profit $ 163 $ 104 Operating profit $ 233 $ 233 Operating margin 23.4% 14.7% Operating margin 33.4% 33.2% Net income $ 144 $ 89 Net income $ 199 $ 194 EPS $ 2.44 $ 1.48 EPS $ 3.36 $ 3.21

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the attached Consolidated Income Statements. Additional information about non-GAAP financial information is included in this release.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, F5 expects to deliver revenue in the range of $720 million to $740 million, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $3.38 to $3.50 per diluted share.

"Based on our visibility to strong fourth quarter software demand, we now expect fiscal year 2024 revenue toward the top end of our prior expectations, at approximately $2.8 billion, or roughly flat with last year," said Locoh-Donou. "As a result of continued operating discipline, and with some tax favorability in our third quarter, we also are raising our earnings growth expectations for the year. We now expect to deliver approximately 12% non-GAAP earnings per share growth compared to fiscal year 2023."

All forward-looking non-GAAP measures included in the Company's business outlook exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of tax regulations (including the impact of income tax reform), non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions, and do not include the impact of any future acquisitions or divestitures, acquisition-related charges and write-downs, restructuring charges, facility exit costs, or other non-recurring charges that may occur in the period. F5 is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings guidance measures to corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the foregoing items that have been excluded. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such as amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each quarter, but the amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Live Webcast and Conference Call

F5 will host a live webcast to review its financial results and outlook today, July 29, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET. The live webcast is accessible from the investor relations page of F5.com. To participate in the live call via telephone in the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (877) 407-0312. Outside the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (201) 389-0899. Please call at least five minutes prior to the call start time. The webcast replay will be archived on the investor relations portion of F5's website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, F5's role as a partner with large enterprises, F5's visibility to strong fourth quarter software demand, the Company's future financial performance including revenue, earnings growth, future customer demand, and the performance and benefits of the Company's products. These, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and other factors that, if they do not fully materialize or prove correct, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: customer acceptance of offerings; continued disruptions to the global supply chain resulting in inability to source required parts for F5's products or the ability to only do so at greatly increased prices thereby impacting our revenues and/or margins; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; F5's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses' products with F5 technologies; the ability of F5's sales professionals and distribution partners to sell new solutions and service offerings; the timely development, introduction and acceptance of additional new products and features by F5 or its competitors; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into F5's markets, and new product and marketing initiatives by our competitors; increased sales discounts; the business impact of the acquisitions and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of completion of acquisitions; uncertain global economic conditions which may result in reduced customer demand for our products and services and changes in customer payment patterns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; potential security flaws in the Company's networks, products or services; cybersecurity attacks on its networks, products or services; natural catastrophic events; a pandemic or epidemic; F5's ability to sustain, develop and effectively utilize distribution relationships; F5's ability to attract, train and retain qualified product development, marketing, sales, professional services and customer support personnel; F5's ability to expand in international markets; the unpredictability of F5's sales cycle; the ability of F5 to execute on its share repurchase program including the timing of any repurchases; future prices of F5's common stock; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K and other documents that we may file or furnish from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in F5's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. F5 assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation

F5's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various operating measures. These measures are generally based on the revenues of its products, services operations, and certain costs of those operations, such as cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses. One such measure is GAAP net income excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization, and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, net of taxes, restructuring charges, and certain non-recurring tax expenses and benefits, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This measure of non-GAAP net income is adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefit that the Company would accrue if it used non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results to calculate the Company's tax liability.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and F5's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation consists of expense for stock options, restricted stock, and employee stock purchases through the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of F5's employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of the Company's core business and to facilitate comparison of the Company's results to those of peer companies.

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. On a non-recurring basis, when certain events or circumstances are present, management may also be required to write down the carrying value of its purchased intangible assets and recognize impairment charges. Management does not believe these charges accurately reflect the performance of the Company's ongoing operations; therefore, they are not considered by management in making operating decisions. However, investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to F5's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to F5's future period revenues as well.

Facility-exit costs. F5 has incurred certain non-recurring right-of-use asset impairment charges, and other related recurring costs in connection with the exit of its leased facilities. These charges are not representative of the ongoing activity or costs to the business. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related charges, net. F5 does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms and scope of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction. F5 excludes acquisition-related charges from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of the Company's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies. Acquisition-related charges consist of planning, execution and integration costs incurred directly as a result of an acquisition.

Restructuring charges. F5 has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and costs associated with exiting facility-lease commitments. F5 excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Management believes that non-GAAP net income per share provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company's core business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company's historical operating results. Although F5's management finds this non-GAAP measure to be useful in evaluating the performance of the core business, management's reliance on this measure is limited because items excluded from such measures could have a material effect on F5's earnings and earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, F5's management will use its non-GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, in conjunction with GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, to address these limitations when evaluating the performance of the Company's core business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP.

F5 believes that presenting its non-GAAP measures of earnings and earnings per share provides investors with an additional tool for evaluating the performance of the Company's core business and is used by management in its own evaluation of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to look at GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance. However, while the GAAP results are more complete, the Company provides investors these supplemental measures since, with reconciliation to GAAP, it may provide additional insight into the Company's operational performance and financial results.

For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section in our attached Condensed Consolidated Income Statements entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About F5

F5 is a multicloud application security and delivery company committed to bringing a better digital world to life.??????? F5 partners with the world's largest, most advanced organizations to secure every app - on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables businesses to continuously stay ahead of threats while delivering exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

You can also follow @F5 on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies. F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

F5, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 934,809 $ 797,163 Short-term investments 812 6,160 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,685 and $3,561 419,986 454,832 Inventories 78,537 35,874 Other current assets 552,023 554,744 Total current assets 1,986,167 1,848,773 Property and equipment, net 154,238 170,422 Operating lease right-of-use assets 185,253 195,471 Long-term investments 7,298 5,068 Deferred tax assets 343,611 295,308 Goodwill 2,312,362 2,288,678 Other assets, net 425,521 444,613 Total assets $ 5,414,450 $ 5,248,333 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 53,618 $ 63,315 Accrued liabilities 259,874 282,890 Deferred revenue 1,142,090 1,126,576 Total current liabilities 1,455,582 1,472,781 Deferred tax liabilities 6,146 4,637 Deferred revenue, long-term 630,494 648,545 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 222,486 239,565 Other long-term liabilities 88,997 82,573 Total long-term liabilities 948,123 975,320 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding - - Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 58,284 and 59,207 shares issued and outstanding 17,898 24,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,257 ) (23,221 ) Retained earnings 3,015,104 2,799,054 Total shareholders' equity 3,010,745 2,800,232 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,414,450 $ 5,248,333

F5, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues Products $ 308,489 $ 328,175 $ 914,510 $ 1,009,314 Services 387,006 374,467 1,154,936 1,096,881 Total 695,495 702,642 2,069,446 2,106,195 Cost of net revenues (1)(2)(3)(4) Products 80,813 87,940 248,834 286,590 Services 55,612 53,743 165,093 165,754 Total 136,425 141,683 413,927 452,344 Gross profit 559,070 560,959 1,655,519 1,653,851 Operating expenses (1)(2)(3)(4) Sales and marketing 205,550 207,202 615,277 673,383 Research and development 124,387 128,765 366,169 412,451 General and administrative 65,950 64,775 197,852 201,802 Restructuring charges 93 56,648 8,655 65,388 Total 395,980 457,390 1,187,953 1,353,024 Income from operations 163,090 103,569 467,566 300,827 Other income, net 8,529 2,896 24,385 10,335 Income before income taxes 171,619 106,465 491,951 311,162 Provision for income taxes 27,540 17,489 90,469 68,348 Net income $ 144,079 $ 88,976 $ 401,482 $ 242,814 Net income per share - basic $ 2.46 $ 1.48 $ 6.82 $ 4.04 Weighted average shares - basic 58,584 59,977 58,832 60,133 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.44 $ 1.48 $ 6.75 $ 4.02 Weighted average shares - diluted 59,147 60,314 59,461 60,463 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income as reported $ 144,079 $ 88,976 $ 401,482 $ 242,814 Stock-based compensation expense 54,206 56,472 165,349 183,385 Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets 13,250 13,876 41,187 39,130 Facility-exit costs 1,264 1,527 2,070 5,066 Acquisiton-related charges 656 1,327 3,847 16,109 Restructuring charges 93 56,648 8,655 65,388 Tax effects related to above items (14,709 ) (25,173 ) (45,861 ) (55,337 ) Net income excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, and restructuring charges, net of tax effects (non-GAAP) - diluted $ 198,839 $ 193,653 $ 576,729 $ 496,555 Net income per share excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, and restructuring charges, net of tax effects (non-GAAP) - diluted $ 3.36 $ 3.21 $ 9.70 $ 8.21 Weighted average shares - diluted 59,147 60,314 59,461 60,463 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 7,189 $ 7,297 $ 22,320 $ 22,516 Sales and marketing 20,783 22,561 63,800 75,171 Research and development 14,752 16,297 46,283 53,528 General and administrative 11,482 10,317 32,946 32,170 $ 54,206 $ 56,472 $ 165,349 $ 183,385 (2) Includes amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 11,699 $ 10,984 $ 34,565 $ 30,902 Sales and marketing 1,405 2,672 6,032 7,451 Research and development 94 - 282 - General and administrative 52 220 308 777 $ 13,250 $ 13,876 $ 41,187 $ 39,130 (3) Includes facility-exit costs as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 125 $ 150 $ 231 $ 501 Sales and marketing 397 481 991 1,630 Research and development 447 542 (37 ) 1,720 General and administrative 295 354 885 1,215 $ 1,264 $ 1,527 $ 2,070 $ 5,066 (4) Includes acquisition-related charges as follows: Cost of net revenues $ - $ 45 $ 20 $ 212 Sales and marketing 29 349 72 2,513 Research and development 501 330 828 5,331 General and administrative 126 603 2,927 8,053 $ 656 $ 1,327 $ 3,847 $ 16,109

F5, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Nine months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 401,482 $ 242,814 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 165,349 183,384 Depreciation and amortization 84,062 83,173 Non-cash operating lease costs 24,776 29,977 Deferred income taxes (47,237 ) (85,091 ) Impairment of assets - 3,455 Other (3,059 ) 2,137 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effects of the acquisition of businesses): Accounts receivable 34,700 31,507 Inventories (42,663 ) 22,263 Other current assets 3,246 (47,488 ) Other assets (17,513 ) 13,231 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (22,353 ) (79,608 ) Deferred revenue (2,537 ) 98,054 Lease liabilities (32,339 ) (34,200 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 545,914 463,608 Investing activities Purchases of investments (1,600 ) (1,789 ) Maturities of investments 5,420 103,513 Sales of investments - 16,085 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (32,939 ) (35,049 ) Purchases of property and equipment (24,352 ) (38,802 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (53,471 ) 43,958 Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and purchases of stock under employee stock purchase plan 54,868 59,497 Payments for repurchase of common stock (400,047 ) (290,041 ) Payments on term debt agreement - (350,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (9,952 ) (11,369 ) Net cash used in financing activities (355,131 ) (591,913 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 137,312 (84,347 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 376 3,729 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 800,835 762,207 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 938,523 $ 681,589 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 38,193 $ 40,619 Cash paid for interest on long-term debt - 2,970 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 11,772 $ 10,544

