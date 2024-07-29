DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

" I am pleased to report we completed $116 million in investments at a blended cash yield of 7.5% for the second quarter, and have completed approximately $245 million year to date. As we head into the second half of 2024, we remain disciplined in identifying strategic and accretive transactions to further diversify our portfolio while maintaining one of the strongest portfolios in the net lease space," said Mark Manheimer, Chief Executive Officer of NETSTREIT.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

The following table summarizes the Company's select financial results1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change (Unaudited) Net Loss per Diluted Share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) (200 )% Funds from Operations per Diluted Share $ 0.27 $ 0.28 (4 )% Core Funds from Operations per Diluted Share $ 0.31 $ 0.29 7 % Adjusted Funds from Operations per Diluted Share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 7 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change (Unaudited) Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 (300 )% Funds from Operations per Diluted Share $ 0.55 $ 0.56 (2 )% Core Funds from Operations per Diluted Share $ 0.62 $ 0.57 9 % Adjusted Funds from Operations per Diluted Share $ 0.63 $ 0.60 5 % 1. Funds from operations ("FFO"), core funds from operations ("Core FFO"), and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

The following tables summarize the Company's investment, disposition, and loan repayment activities (dollars in thousands) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Number of Investments Amount Number of Investments Amount Investments 28 $ 115,734 70 $ 244,941 Dispositions 6 12,707 18 34,301 Loan Repayments 1 2,324 1 2,324 Net Investment Activity $ 100,703 $ 208,316 Investment Activity Cash Yield 7.5 % 7.5 % % of ABR derived from Investment Grade Tenants 36.4 % 61.9 % % of ABR derived from Investment Grade Profile Tenants 2.7 % 1.3 % Weighted Average Lease Term (years) 16.7 14.0 Disposition Activity Cash Yield 6.8 % 6.8 % Weighted Average Lease Term (years) 10.3 10.3 Loan Repayments Cash Yield 10.3 % 10.3 %

The following table summarizes the Company's ongoing development projects and estimated development costs (dollars in thousands) as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Developments Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Amount Funded During the Quarter $ 12,137 As of June 30, 2024 Number of Developments 12 Amount Funded to Date $ 27,590 Estimated Funding Remaining on Developments 12,047 Total Estimated Development Cost $ 39,637

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The following table summarizes the Company's real estate portfolio (weighted by ABR, dollars in thousands) as of June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024 Number of Investments 649 ABR $ 148,258 States 45 Square Feet 11,701,160 Tenants 90 Industries 26 Occupancy 100.0 % Weighted Average Lease Term (years) 9.5 Investment Grade % 68.9 % Investment Grade Profile % 13.7 %

CAPITAL MARKETS AND BALANCE SHEET

The following tables summarize the Company's leverage, balance sheet, liquidity, ATM sales, and settlement of our forward equity offerings (dollars in thousands, except per share data) as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Leverage As of June 30, 2024 Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 5.3 x Adjusted Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 3.4 x Liquidity Unused Unsecured Revolver Capacity $ 301,850 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 13,726 Net Value of Unsettled Forward Equity 253,579 Total Liquidity $ 569,155 Forward Equity Settlement Activity As of June 30, 2024 Shares Settled During Quarter 4,000,000 Price Per Share $ 16.43 Net Value of Settled Forward Equity $ 65,740 ATM Activity Shares Sold During Quarter 1,635,600 Weighted Average Price Per Share (Gross) $ 17.63 Net Value of Unsettled Forward Equity $ 28,696 2023 ATM Program Initial Capacity $ 300,000 ATM Capacity Remaining as of June 30, 2024 $ 191,871 Unsettled Forward Equity Shares Unsettled as of June 30, 20241 14,766,811 Weighted Average Price Per Share (Net) $ 17.17 Net Value of Unsettled Forward Equity $ 253,579 1. Includes 1,635,600 of forward equity shares sold under ATM Program during the quarter.

OTHER EVENTS

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company was the victim of a criminal scheme involving a business email compromise of an employee that led to two fraudulent transfers totaling $3.3 million to a third-party impersonating one of our development partners. The result was a $2.8 million loss, net of insurance recoveries. With the assistance of third-party experts, the Company determined this isolated event poses no further threat to the Company or its partners. Given the non-recurring nature of the event, the Company has added back this one-time loss to Core FFO per share.

DIVIDEND

On July 23, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share for the third quarter of 2024. On an annualized basis, the dividend of $0.84 per share of common stock represents an increase of $0.02 per share over the prior year annualized dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 13, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2024.

2024 GUIDANCE

The Company is maintaining its full year 2024 AFFO per share guidance range of $1.25 to $1.28. The Company expects cash G&A to be in the range of $13.5 million to $14.5 million (exclusive of transaction costs and severance payments).

The Company's 2024 guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company's control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP because to do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

SUPPLEMENTAL PACKAGE

The Company's supplemental package will be available prior to the conference call in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.investors.netstreit.com.

About NETSTREIT Corp.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Property-Level NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI Estimated Run Rate, Total Property-Level Cash NOI Estimated Run Rate, Net Debt, and Adjusted Net Debt. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, and definitions of each non-GAAP measure, are included below.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning our business and growth strategies, investment, financing and leasing activities, including estimated development costs, and trends in our business, including trends in the market for single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "likely," "will," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore such statements included in this press release may not prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact future results, performance or transactions, see the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 14, 2024 and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release. New risks and uncertainties may arise over time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Many of the risks identified herein and in our periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, interest rates and instability in the banking system. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

NETSTREIT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Real estate, at cost: Land $ 494,654 $ 460,896 Buildings and improvements 1,270,572 1,149,809 Total real estate, at cost 1,765,226 1,610,705 Less accumulated depreciation (122,236 ) (101,210 ) Property under development 16,896 29,198 Real estate held for investment, net 1,659,886 1,538,693 Assets held for sale 68,096 52,451 Mortgage loans receivable, net 129,941 114,472 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,726 29,929 Lease intangible assets, net 162,273 161,354 Other assets, net 64,064 49,337 Total assets $ 2,097,986 $ 1,946,236 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Term loans, net $ 621,869 $ 521,912 Revolving credit facility 98,000 80,000 Mortgage note payable, net 7,869 7,883 Lease intangible liabilities, net 23,876 25,353 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 1,142 1,158 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,368 36,498 Total liabilities 780,124 672,804 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 77,377,679 and 73,207,080 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 773 732 Additional paid-in capital 1,435,577 1,367,505 Distributions in excess of retained earnings (143,734 ) (112,276 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,600 8,943 Total stockholders' equity 1,310,216 1,264,904 Noncontrolling interests 7,646 8,528 Total equity 1,317,862 1,273,432 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,097,986 $ 1,946,236

NETSTREIT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rental revenue (including reimbursable) $ 36,864 $ 29,707 $ 72,053 $ 58,180 Interest income on loans receivable 2,703 1,923 5,187 2,901 Total revenues 39,567 31,630 77,240 61,081 Operating expenses Property 3,982 3,530 8,084 7,467 General and administrative 5,268 5,260 10,978 10,168 Depreciation and amortization 18,544 15,847 36,084 30,795 Provisions for impairment 3,836 2,836 7,498 2,836 Transaction costs 47 15 175 124 Total operating expenses 31,677 27,488 62,819 51,390 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (7,604 ) (5,521 ) (13,784 ) (9,465 ) Gain on sales of real estate, net 8 615 1,006 296 Loss on debt extinguishment - (128 ) - (128 ) Other (expense) income, net (2,588 ) 68 (2,868 ) 220 Total other (expense) income, net (10,184 ) (4,966 ) (15,646 ) (9,077 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (2,294 ) (824 ) (1,225 ) 614 Income tax (expense) benefit (12 ) 32 (29 ) 75 Net (loss) income (2,306 ) (792 ) (1,254 ) 689 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (15 ) (1 ) (8 ) 8 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (2,291 ) $ (791 ) $ (1,246 ) $ 681 Amounts available to common stockholders per common share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares: Basic 73,588,605 61,043,531 73,419,198 59,600,630 Diluted 73,588,605 61,043,531 73,419,198 60,294,734

NETSTREIT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO FFO, CORE FFO AND ADJUSTED FFO

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income $ (2,306 ) $ (792 ) $ (1,254 ) $ 689 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 18,465 15,769 35,926 30,653 Provisions for impairment 3,836 2,836 7,498 2,836 Gain on sales of real estate, net (8 ) (615 ) (1,006 ) (296 ) FFO 19,987 17,198 41,164 33,882 Adjustments: Non-recurring executive transition costs, severance and related charges 624 201 1,481 214 Loss on debt extinguishment and other related costs - 223 - 223 Non-recurring other loss (gain), net (1) 2,778 (35 ) 3,192 (47 ) Core FFO 23,389 17,587 45,837 34,272 Adjustments: Straight-line rent adjustments (538 ) (151 ) (1,080 ) (462 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 558 336 1,115 615 Amortization of above/below-market assumed debt 29 29 57 57 Amortization of loan origination costs and discounts (16 ) 28 23 56 Amortization of lease-related intangibles (98 ) (184 ) (193 ) (397 ) Earned development interest 370 - 703 - Capitalized interest expense (226 ) (150 ) (579 ) (284 ) Non-cash interest expense (979 ) - (1,958 ) - Non-cash compensation expense 1,328 1,252 2,752 2,279 AFFO $ 23,817 $ 18,747 $ 46,677 $ 36,136 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 73,588,605 61,043,531 73,419,198 59,600,630 Operating partnership units outstanding 440,654 507,773 459,520 509,588 Unvested restricted stock units 69,023 152,785 118,790 164,322 Unsettled shares under open forward equity contracts 254,299 - 462,103 20,194 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 74,352,581 61,704,089 74,459,611 60,294,734 FFO per common share, diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 Core FFO per common share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.62 $ 0.57 AFFO per common share, diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.63 $ 0.60

(1) Primarily includes the fraudulent fund transfer loss.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Net (loss) income $ (2,306 ) $ (792 ) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 18,465 15,769 Amortization of lease-related intangibles (98 ) (184 ) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 79 78 Interest expense, net 7,604 5,521 Income tax expense (benefit) 12 (32 ) Amortization of loan origination costs and discounts (16 ) 28 EBITDA 23,740 20,388 Adjustments: Provisions for impairment 3,836 2,836 Gain on sales of real estate, net (8 ) (615 ) EBITDAre 27,568 22,609 Adjustments: Straight-line rent adjustments (538 ) (151 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and other related costs - 223 Non-recurring executive transition costs, severance and related charges 624 201 Non-recurring other loss (gain), net 2,778 (35 ) Other non-recurring expenses, net 210 242 Non-cash compensation expense 1,328 1,252 Adjustment for construction in process (1) 505 334 Adjustment for intraquarter investment activities (2) 1,260 817 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 33,735 $ 25,492 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (3) $ 134,940 Net Debt As of June 30, 2024 Principal amount of total debt $ 731,284 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,726 ) Net Debt 717,558 Less: Net value of unsettled forward equity(4) (253,579 ) Adjusted Net Debt $ 463,979 Leverage Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 5.3 x Adjusted Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 3.4 x

(1) Adjustment reflects the estimated cash yield on developments in process as of June 30, 2024. (2) Adjustment assumes all re-leasing activity, investments in and dispositions of real estate, including developments and interest earning loan activity completed during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 had occurred on April 1, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) We calculate Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre by multiplying Adjusted EBITDAre by four. (4) Reflects 14,766,811 of unsettled forward equity shares at the June 30, 2024 available net settlement price of $17.17.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NOI AND CASH NOI

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income $ (2,306 ) $ (792 ) $ (1,254 ) $ 689 General and administrative 5,268 5,260 10,978 10,168 Depreciation and amortization 18,544 15,847 36,084 30,795 Provisions for impairment 3,836 2,836 7,498 2,836 Transaction costs 47 15 175 124 Interest expense, net 7,604 5,521 13,784 9,465 Gain on sales of real estate, net (8 ) (615 ) (1,006 ) (296 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 12 (32 ) 29 (75 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 128 - 128 Interest income on mortgage loans receivable (2,703 ) (1,923 ) (5,187 ) (2,901 ) Other (expense) income, net 2,588 (68 ) 2,868 (220 ) Property-Level NOI 32,882 26,177 63,969 50,713 Straight-line rent adjustments (538 ) (151 ) (1,080 ) (462 ) Amortization of lease-related intangibles (98 ) (184 ) (193 ) (397 ) Property-Level Cash NOI $ 32,246 $ 25,842 $ 62,696 $ 49,854 Adjustment for intraquarter acquisitions, dispositions and interest earning development (1) 1,139 Property-Level Cash NOI Estimated Run Rate 33,385 Interest income on mortgage loans receivable 2,703 Adjustments for intraquarter mortgage loan activity (2) 121 Total Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate $ 36,209

(1) Adjustment assumes all re-leasing activity, investments in and dispositions of real estate, including interest earning developments completed during the three months ended June 30, 2024, had occurred on April 1, 2024. (2) Adjustment assumes all loan activity completed during the three months ended June 30, 2024, had occurred on April 1, 2024.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), an industry trade group, has promulgated a widely accepted non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance known as FFO. Our FFO is net (loss) income in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) resulting from dispositions of properties, plus depreciation and amortization and impairment charges on depreciable real property.

Core FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as FFO adjusted to remove the effect of unusual and non-recurring items that are not expected to impact our operating performance or operations on an ongoing basis. These include non-recurring executive transition costs, severance and related charges, non-recurring other loss (gain), net, and loss on debt extinguishments and other related costs.

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Core FFO adjusted for GAAP net (loss) income related to non-cash revenues and expenses, such as straight-line rent, amortization of above- and below-market lease-related intangibles, amortization of lease incentives, capitalized interest expense, earned development interest, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of deferred financing costs, amortization of above/below-market assumed debt, and amortization of loan origination costs.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. In fact, real estate values historically have risen or fallen with market conditions. FFO is intended to be a standard supplemental measure of operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation and valuation adjustments from net (loss) income. We consider FFO to be useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions and measuring operating performance.

We further consider FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to be useful in determining funds available for payment of distributions. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not represent net (loss) income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. You should not consider FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net (loss) income as a reliable measure of our operating performance nor should you consider FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund our cash needs, including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as defined by GAAP. Further, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO as disclosed by other REITs might not be comparable to our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

We compute EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. In 2017, NAREIT issued a white paper recommending that companies that report EBITDA also report EBITDAre. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding gains (or losses) from the sales of depreciable property and impairment charges on depreciable real property.

Adjusted EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as EBITDAre further adjusted to exclude straight-line rent, non-cash compensation expense, non-recurring executive transition costs, severance and related charges, loss on debt extinguishment and other related costs, non-recurring other loss (gain), net, other non-recurring expenses (income), lease termination fees, adjustment for construction in process, and adjustment for intraquarter activities.

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre is Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We present EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as they are measures commonly used in our industry. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and analysts because they provide supplemental information concerning our operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. We use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as measures of our operating performance and not as measures of liquidity.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net (loss) income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net (loss) income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, our computation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt

We calculate our Net Debt as our principal amount of total debt outstanding excluding deferred financing costs, net discounts and debt issuance costs less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment. We believe excluding cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment from our principal amount, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate on the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid. We believe these adjustments are additional beneficial disclosures to investors and analysts.

We further adjust Net Debt by the net value of unsettled forward equity as period end to derive Adjusted Net Debt.

Property-Level NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate, and Total Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate

Property-Level NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate, and Total Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate are non-GAAP financial measures which we use to assess our operating results. We compute Property-Level NOI as net (loss) income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding general and administrative expenses, interest expense (or income), income tax expense, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, interest income on mortgage loans receivable, loss on debt extinguishment, lease termination fees, and other expense (income), net. We further adjust Property-Level NOI for non-cash revenue components of straight-line rent and amortization of lease-intangibles to derive Property-Level Cash NOI. We further adjust Property-Level Cash NOI for intraquarter acquisitions, dispositions and completed developments to derive Property-Level Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate. We further adjust Property-Level Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate for interest income on mortgage loans receivable and intraquarter mortgage loan activity to derive Total Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate. We believe Property-Level NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate, and Total Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate provide useful and relevant information because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis.

Property-Level NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI, Property-Level Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate, and Total Cash NOI - Estimated Run Rate are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider our measures as alternatives to net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP.

OTHER DEFINITIONS

ABR is annualized base rent as of June 30, 2024, for all leases that commenced and annualized cash interest on mortgage loans receivable in place as of that date.

Cash Yield is the annualized base rent contractually due from acquired properties and completed developments, and interest income from mortgage loans receivable, divided by the gross investment amount, gross proceeds in the case of dispositions, or loan repayment amount.

Investments are lease agreements in place at owned properties, properties that have leases associated with mortgage loans receivable, developments where rent commenced, or in the case of master lease arrangements each property under the master lease is counted as a separate lease.

Investment Grade are investments, or investments that are subsidiaries of a parent entity, with a credit rating of BBB- (S&P/Fitch), Baa3 (Moody's) or NAIC2 (National Association or Insurance Commissioners) or higher.

Investment Grade Profile are investments with investment grade credit metrics (more than $1.0 billion in annual sales and a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x), but do not carry a published rating from S&P, Fitch, Moody's, or NAIC.

Occupancy is expressed as a percentage, and is the number of economically occupied properties divided by the total number of properties owned, excluding mortgage loans receivable and properties under development.

Weighted Average Lease Term is weighted by the annualized base rent, excluding lease extension options and investments associated with mortgage loans receivable.

