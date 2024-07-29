STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crane Company ("Crane," NYSE: CR) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and updated its full-year outlook.

Max Mitchell, Crane's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: " Our Crane team delivered 18% adjusted EPS growth in the quarter, driven by 9% core sales growth and solid core operating leverage of 40%. Our results in the quarter reflect benefits from our strategic investments in growth and commercial excellence, which continue to add value for our customers and drive above market core sales growth across both Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies."

Mr. Mitchell concluded: " With a strong first half of 2024 behind us, we have incredible momentum across our key verticals. Our balance sheet provides significant optionality to invest in both organic opportunities and strategic acquisitions to further amplify growth. Coupled with the solid order growth and strong backlog, we are raising the midpoint of our full-year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.15 and narrowing our adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.95 to $5.15, from $4.75 to $5.05."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter 2024 GAAP EPS of $1.23 compared to $0.75 in the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.30 compared to $1.10 in the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter sales increased 14%, with 9% core sales growth and a 6% contribution from acquisitions, partially offset by a slight headwind from unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating profit of $97 million increased 53% compared to last year, and adjusted operating profit of $103 million increased 22% compared to last year, in both cases primarily reflecting the impact from productivity, favorable volumes and net price, partially offset by unfavorable mix.

Summary of Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter Change (unaudited, dollars in millions) 2024 2023 $ % Net sales $581 $510 $ 72 14 % Core sales 44 9 % Acquisitions 29 6 % Foreign exchange (1 ) 0 % Operating profit $97 $63 $ 34 53 % Adjusted operating profit* $103 $84 $ 19 22 % Operating profit margin 16.6% 12.4% 420bps Adjusted operating profit margin* 17.7% 16.5% 120bps *Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables

Cash Flow, Financing Activities and Other Financial Metrics

During the second quarter of 2024, cash provided by operating activities was $62 million, capital expenditures were $7 million, and free cash flow (cash provided by operating activities less capital spending) was $55 million. Adjusted free cash flow (free cash flow excluding transaction related cash outflows) was $57 million. (Please see the attached non-GAAP Financial Measures tables.)

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's cash balance was $229 million with total debt of $377 million.

Rich Maue, Crane's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added: " We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and leverage remains low, providing us with significant capital deployment optionality."

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Results

All comparisons detailed in this section refer to operating results for the second quarter 2024 versus the second quarter 2023.

Aerospace & Electronics

Second Quarter Change (unaudited, dollars in millions) 2024 2023 $ % Net sales $ 231 $ 189 $ 42 22 % Core sales 31 16 % Acquisitions 11 6 % Operating profit $ 53 $ 38 $ 14 38 % Adjusted operating profit* $ 55 $ 38 $ 17 43 % Operating profit margin 22.8 % 20.2 % 260bps Adjusted operating profit margin* 23.8 % 20.2 % 360bps *Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables

Sales of $231 million increased 22% compared to the prior year, driven by 16% core sales growth and a 6% benefit from the previously announced Vian acquisition. Operating profit margin of 22.8% increased 260 basis points from last year, primarily reflecting the impact of higher volumes and productivity. Adjusted operating profit margin of 23.8% increased 360 basis points from last year. Aerospace & Electronics' order backlog was $815 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $701 million as of December 31, 2023, and $675 million as of June 30, 2023.

Process Flow Technologies

Second Quarter Change (unaudited, dollars in millions) 2024 2023 $ % Net sales $ 298 $ 263 $ 35 13 % Core sales 17 7 % Foreign exchange (1 ) 0 % Acquisitions 18 7 % Operating profit $ 60 $ 51 $ 9 18 % Adjusted operating profit* $ 61 $ 53 $ 8 16 % Operating profit margin 20.0 % 19.2 % 80bps Adjusted operating profit margin* 20.5 % 20.0 % 50bps *Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables

Sales of $298 million increased 13% compared to the prior year, driven by 7% core sales growth and a 7% benefit from the previously announced Baum and CryoWorks acquisitions. Operating profit margin expanded 80 basis points to 20.0% primarily due to the impact from productivity, favorable net price, and higher volumes, partially offset by unfavorable mix. Adjusted operating profit margin expanded 50 basis points to 20.5% from last year. Process Flow Technologies order backlog was $400 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $379 million as of December 31, 2023, and $353 million as of June 30, 2023.

Engineered Materials

Second Quarter Change (unaudited, dollars in millions) 2024 2023 $ % Net sales $ 53 $ 57 $ (5 ) (8 %) Operating profit $ 7 $ 10 $ (3 ) (26 %) Adjusted operating profit* $ 7 $ 10 $ (2 ) (23 %) Operating profit margin 13.9 % 17.1 % (320bps) Adjusted operating profit margin* 13.9 % 16.6 % (270bps) *Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables

Sales of $53 million decreased 8% compared to the prior year. Operating profit margin declined 320 basis points to 13.9%, and adjusted operating profit margin declined 270 basis points to 13.9%, primarily driven by lower volumes.

Updating 2024 Guidance

We are raising the midpoint of our full-year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.15 and narrowing the adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $4.95 to $5.15, from the prior range of $4.75 to $5.05.

Key assumptions for our revised guidance include:

Total sales growth of approximately 11% (prior 10%) driven by core sales growth of approximately 5% to 7% (prior 4% to 6%) and an acquisition benefit of approximately 5% (unchanged).

Adjusted segment operating margin of ~20.7% (prior 20.5%).

Corporate cost of $80 million (prior $75 million).

Net non-operating expense of $20 million (prior $23 million).

Adjusted tax rate of 23.0% (prior 23.5%).

Diluted shares of ~58 million (unchanged).

Additional details of our outlook and guidance are included in the presentation that accompanies this earnings release available on our website at www.craneco.com in the "investors" section.

Additional Information

References to changes in "core sales" or "core growth" in this report include the change in sales excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisitions and divestitures from closing up to the first anniversary of such acquisitions or divestitures.

Crane operated as part of Crane Holdings, Co. for the entire first quarter of 2023 prior to completion of the separation transaction on April 3, 2023. First quarter 2023 results, as initially reported in May 2023, were derived from Crane Holdings, Co.'s accounting records and were presented on a carve-out basis. All of Crane's subsequent financial disclosures for pre-separation periods show the financial results of Crane Holdings, Co. (now renamed Crane NXT, Co.) with the Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment presented as discontinued operations.

As a result of the change in accounting presentation required by GAAP, first quarter 2023 GAAP EPS was reported as $1.08 when initially reported on a carve-out basis, and in subsequent reports, reported as $0.98 with the Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment presented as discontinued operations. First quarter 2023 Adjusted EPS on a carve-out basis was reported as $1.25, and $1.26 with the Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment presented as discontinued operations. Segment operating profit was the same under both accounting methodologies.

About Crane Company

Crane Company has delivered innovation and technology-led solutions for customers since its founding in 1855. Today, Crane is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered components for challenging, mission-critical applications focused on the aerospace, defense, space and process industry end markets. The Company has two strategic growth platforms: Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies. Crane has approximately 7,500 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

CRANE COMPANY Condensed Statements of Operations Data (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales: Aerospace & Electronics $ 230.9 $ 189.2 $ 456.8 $ 369.3 Process Flow Technologies 297.7 263.2 582.0 534.6 Engineered Materials 52.6 57.2 107.7 119.5 Total net sales $ 581.2 $ 509.6 $ 1,146.5 $ 1,023.4 Operating profit: Aerospace & Electronics $ 52.7 $ 38.3 $ 101.0 $ 75.9 Process Flow Technologies 59.5 50.6 116.4 113.9 Engineered Materials 7.3 9.8 15.4 21.2 Corporate (22.9 ) (35.6 ) (46.8 ) (70.4 ) Total operating profit $ 96.6 $ 63.1 $ 186.0 $ 140.6 Interest income $ 1.3 $ 0.8 $ 2.5 $ 1.7 Interest expense (7.4 ) (5.3 ) (14.6 ) (11.8 ) Miscellaneous income (expense), net 1.1 (1.3 ) (0.2 ) (1.9 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 91.6 57.3 173.7 128.6 Provision for income taxes 20.0 14.0 37.3 29.4 Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders 71.6 43.3 136.4 99.2 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 2.3 - 52.1 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 71.6 $ 45.6 $ 136.4 $ 151.3 Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $ 1.23 $ 0.75 $ 2.34 $ 1.73 Earnings per diluted share from discontinued operations - 0.04 - 0.91 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.23 $ 0.79 $ 2.34 $ 2.64 Average diluted shares outstanding 58.3 57.4 58.2 57.4 Average basic shares outstanding 57.2 56.7 57.1 56.6 Supplemental data: Cost of sales $ 357.3 $ 308.5 $ 702.1 $ 615.4 Selling, general & administrative 127.3 138.0 258.4 267.4 Transaction related expenses (a) 5.9 19.2 12.7 32.2 Repositioning related charges, net (a) 0.1 1.7 0.5 2.0 Depreciation and amortization (a) 13.8 9.8 26.7 19.0 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 6.9 8.4 13.5 14.0 (a) Amounts included within Cost of sales and/or Selling, general & administrative costs.

CRANE COMPANY Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 229.3 $ 329.6 Accounts receivable, net 370.9 306.4 Inventories, net 389.6 353.1 Other current assets 119.4 101.7 Total current assets 1,109.2 1,090.8 Property, plant and equipment, net 273.6 270.5 Other assets 299.8 224.6 Goodwill 824.1 747.7 Total assets $ 2,506.7 $ 2,333.6 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 130.0 $ - Accounts payable 157.4 179.1 Accrued liabilities 229.3 273.7 Income taxes 3.9 14.3 Total current liabilities 520.6 467.1 Long-term debt 246.9 248.5 Long-term deferred tax liability 49.1 37.1 Other liabilities 214.4 220.6 Total liabilities 1,031.0 973.3 Total equity 1,475.7 1,360.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,506.7 $ 2,333.6

CRANE COMPANY Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 71.6 $ 45.6 $ 136.4 $ 151.3 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 2.3 - 52.1 Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders 71.6 43.3 136.4 99.2 Depreciation and amortization 13.8 9.8 26.7 19.0 Stock-based compensation expense 6.9 8.4 13.5 14.0 Defined benefit plans and postretirement cost 1.0 1.9 1.9 4.8 Deferred income taxes (0.1 ) (5.3 ) - (3.7 ) Cash (used for) provided by operating working capital (24.0 ) 1.3 (186.4 ) (183.3 ) Defined benefit plans and postretirement contributions (5.4 ) (5.4 ) (6.0 ) (5.7 ) Environmental payments, net of reimbursements (1.4 ) (0.6 ) (2.8 ) (1.9 ) Other (0.4 ) (1.0 ) (1.2 ) 4.6 Total provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations 62.0 52.4 (17.9 ) (53.0 ) Investing activities: Payment for acquisition - net of cash acquired (60.7 ) - (166.3 ) - Capital expenditures (7.4 ) (11.6 ) (16.5 ) (20.5 ) Other investing activities 5.5 (0.5 ) 5.7 (0.3 ) Total used for investing activities from continuing operations (62.6 ) (12.1 ) (177.1 ) (20.8 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (11.7 ) (10.2 ) (23.4 ) (36.8 ) Net proceeds (payments) related to employee stock plans 3.4 0.8 (5.1 ) 13.7 Debt issuance costs - (3.4 ) - (7.5 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 50.0 300.0 190.0 300.0 Proceeds from term facility of discontinued operations - - - 350.0 Repayments of long-term debt (30.0 ) (36.9 ) (61.9 ) (436.9 ) Distribution of Crane NXT, Co. - (578.1 ) - (578.1 ) Total provided by (used for) financing activities from continuing and discontinued operations 11.7 (327.8 ) 99.6 (395.6 ) Discontinued operations: Total provided by operating activities - - - 34.6 Total used for investing activities - - - (4.1 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations - - - 30.5 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (1.2 ) (3.8 ) (4.9 ) 0.2 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9.9 (291.3 ) (100.3 ) (438.7 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (a) 219.4 510.2 329.6 657.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 229.3 $ 218.9 $ 229.3 $ 218.9 (a) 2023 Includes cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations.

CRANE COMPANY Order Backlog (unaudited, in millions) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Aerospace & Electronics (a) $ 814.9 $ 791.8 $ 700.9 $ 677.9 $ 675.1 Process Flow Technologies(b) (c) 399.9 393.3 379.0 352.9 352.9 Engineered Materials 11.0 12.8 11.3 14.6 14.5 Total backlog $ 1,225.8 $ 1,197.9 $ 1,091.2 $ 1,045.4 $ 1,042.5

(a) Includes $62.3 million and $53.5 million of backlog as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, pertaining to the Vian acquisition.

(b) Includes $11.6 million of backlog as of June 30, 2024 pertaining to the CryoWorks acquisition.

(c) Includes $6.4 million, $8.3 million and $11.5 million of backlog as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, pertaining to the Baum acquisition.

CRANE COMPANY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change $ Per Share $ Per Share (on $) Net sales (GAAP) $ 581.2 $ 509.6 14.1 % Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit Margin Operating profit (GAAP) $ 96.6 $ 63.1 53.1 % Operating profit margin (GAAP) 16.6 % 12.4 % Special items impacting operating profit: Transaction related expenses(a)(b) 5.9 19.2 Repositioning related charges, net 0.1 1.7 Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 102.6 $ 84.0 22.1 % Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP) 17.7 % 16.5 % Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 71.6 $ 1.23 $ 43.3 $ 0.75 65.4 % Transaction related expenses(a)(b) 5.3 0.09 19.2 0.33 Repositioning related charges, net 0.1 - 1.7 0.03 Impact of pension non-service costs (0.3 ) - 1.5 0.03 Tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments (1.2 ) (0.02 ) (2.3 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 75.5 $ 1.30 $ 63.4 $ 1.10 19.1 % Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net income (GAAP) $ 71.6 $ 43.3 65.4 % Net income margin (GAAP) 12.3 % 8.5 % Adjustments to net income: Interest expense, net 6.1 4.5 Income tax expense 20.0 14.0 Depreciation 9.5 8.0 Amortization 4.3 1.8 Miscellaneous (income) expense, net (1.1 ) 1.3 Repositioning related charges, net 0.1 1.7 Transaction related expenses(a)(b) 2.5 19.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 113.0 $ 93.8 20.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 19.4 % 18.4 % (a) 2024 transaction-related expenses primarily associated with the Vian and CryoWorks acquisitions. (b) 2023 transaction-related expenses primarily associated with the separation. Totals may not sum due to rounding

CRANE COMPANY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change $ Per Share $ Per Share (on $) Net sales (GAAP) $ 1,146.5 $ 1,023.4 12.0 % Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit Margin Operating profit (GAAP) $ 186.0 $ 140.6 32.3 % Operating profit margin (GAAP) 16.2 % 13.7 % Special items impacting operating profit: Transaction related expenses(a)(b) 12.7 32.2 Repositioning related charges, net 0.5 2.0 Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 199.2 $ 174.8 14.0 % Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP) 17.4 % 17.1 % Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 136.4 $ 2.34 $ 99.2 $ 1.73 37.5 % Transaction related expenses(a)(b) 12.1 0.21 32.2 0.56 Repositioning related charges, net 0.5 0.01 2.0 0.03 Impact of pension non-service costs 0.3 - 2.9 0.05 Interest expense - - 5.9 0.10 Tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments (2.7 ) (0.04 ) (6.6 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 146.6 $ 2.52 $ 135.6 $ 2.36 8.1 % Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net income (GAAP) $ 136.4 $ 99.2 37.5 % Net income margin (GAAP) 11.9 % 9.7 % Adjustments to net income: Interest expense, net 12.1 10.2 Income tax expense 37.3 29.4 Depreciation 18.5 16.0 Amortization 8.2 3.0 Miscellaneous expense, net 0.2 1.8 Repositioning related charges, net 0.5 2.0 Transaction related expenses(a)(b) 9.3 32.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 222.5 $ 193.8 14.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 19.4 % 18.9 % (a) 2024 transaction-related expenses are primarily associated with the Vian and CryoWorks acquisitions. (b) 2023 transaction-related expenses are primarily associated with the separation. Totals may not sum due to rounding

CRANE COMPANY Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Segment (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Aerospace & Electronics Process Flow Technologies Engineered Materials Corporate Total Company Net sales $ 230.9 $ 297.7 $ 52.6 $ - $ 581.2 Operating profit (GAAP) $ 52.7 $ 59.5 $ 7.3 $ (22.9 ) $ 96.6 Operating profit margin (GAAP) 22.8 % 20.0 % 13.9 % 16.6 % Special items impacting operating profit: Transaction related expenses(a) 2.2 1.3 - 2.4 5.9 Repositioning related charges, net - 0.1 - - 0.1 Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 54.9 $ 60.9 $ 7.3 $ (20.5 ) $ 102.6 Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP) 23.8 % 20.5 % 13.9 % 17.7 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 189.2 $ 263.2 $ 57.2 $ - $ 509.6 Operating profit (GAAP) $ 38.3 $ 50.6 $ 9.8 $ (35.6 ) $ 63.1 Operating profit margin (GAAP) 20.2 % 19.2 % 17.1 % 12.4 % Special items impacting operating profit: Transaction related expenses(b) - - - 19.2 19.2 Repositioning related charges, net - 2.0 (0.3 ) - 1.7 Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 38.3 $ 52.6 $ 9.5 $ (16.4 ) $ 84.0 Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP) 20.2 % 20.0 % 16.6 % 16.5 % (a) 2024 transaction-related expenses are primarily associated with the Vian and CryoWorks acquisitions. (b) 2023 transaction-related expenses are primarily associated with the separation. Totals may not sum due to rounding

CRANE COMPANY Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Segment (in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Aerospace & Electronics Process Flow Technologies Engineered Materials Corporate Total Company Net sales $ 456.8 $ 582.0 $ 107.7 $ - $ 1,146.5 Operating profit (GAAP) $ 101.0 $ 116.4 $ 15.4 $ (46.8 ) $ 186.0 Operating profit margin (GAAP) 22.1 % 20.0 % 14.3 % 16.2 % Special items impacting operating profit: Transaction related expenses(a) 4.6 3.2 - 4.9 12.7 Repositioning related charges, net - 0.5 - - 0.5 Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 105.6 $ 120.1 $ 15.4 $ (41.9 ) $ 199.2 Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP) 23.1 % 20.6 % 14.3 % 17.4 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 369.3 $ 534.6 $ 119.5 $ - $ 1,023.4 Operating profit (GAAP) $ 75.9 $ 113.9 $ 21.2 $ (70.4 ) $ 140.6 Operating profit margin (GAAP) 20.6 % 21.3 % 17.7 % 13.7 % Special items impacting operating profit: Transaction related expenses(b) - - - 32.2 32.2 Repositioning related charges, net - 2.3 (0.3 ) - 2.0 Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 75.9 $ 116.2 $ 20.9 $ (38.2 ) $ 174.8 Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP) 20.6 % 21.7 % 17.5 % 17.1 % (a) 2024 transaction-related expenses are primarily associated with the Vian and CryoWorks acquisitions. (b) 2023 transaction-related expenses are primarily associated with the separation. Totals may not sum due to rounding

CRANE COMPANY Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Cash Flow Items 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations $ 62.0 $ 52.4 $ (17.9 ) $ (53.0 ) Less: Capital expenditures (7.4 ) (11.6 ) (16.5 ) (20.5 ) Free cash flow $ 54.6 $ 40.8 $ (34.4 ) $ (73.5 ) Adjustments: Transaction-related expenses $ 2.4 $ 19.2 $ 5.1 $ 32.2 Adjusted free cash flow $ 57.0 $ 60.0 $ (29.3 ) $ (41.3 )

Crane Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results (including on a forward-looking or projected basis) provide useful supplemental information to investors about Crane Company. Our management uses certain forward looking non-GAAP measures to evaluate projected financial and operating results. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore our non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of certain forward-looking and projected non-GAAP measures for Crane Company, including Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted segment margin to the closest corresponding GAAP measure are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures, which could have a potentially significant impact on our future GAAP results. For Crane Company, these forward looking and projected non-GAAP measures are calculated as follows:

"Adjusted operating margin" is calculated as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. Adjusted operating profit is calculated as operating profit before Special Items which include transaction related expenses such as professional fees, and incremental costs related to the separation; and repositioning related charges. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these items provide investors with an alternative metric that can assist in predicting future earnings and profitability that are complementary to GAAP metrics.

"Adjusted EPS" is calculated as adjusted net income divided by diluted shares. Adjusted net income is calculated as net income adjusted for Special Items which include transaction related expenses such as professional fees, and incremental costs related to the separation; repositioning related charges; and, the impact of pension non-service costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for these items provide investors with an alternative metric that can assist in predicting future earnings and profitability that are complementary to GAAP metrics.

We believe that each of the following non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial conditions and operations:

"Adjusted Operating Profit" and "Adjusted Operating Margin" add back to Operating Profit items which are outside of our core performance, some of which may or may not be non-recurring, and which we believe may complicate the interpretation of the Company's underlying earnings and operational performance. These items include income and expense such as: transaction related expenses and repositioning related (gains) charges. These items are not incurred in all periods, the size of these items is difficult to predict, and none of these items are indicative of the operations of the underlying businesses. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these items provide investors with an alternative metric that can assist in predicting future earnings and profitability that are complementary to GAAP metrics.

"Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" exclude items which are outside of our core performance, some of which may or may not be non-recurring, and which we believe may complicate the presentation of the Company's underlying earnings and operational performance. These measures include income and expense items that impacted Operating Profit such as: transaction related expenses and repositioning related (gains) charges. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures exclude income and expense items that impacted Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share such as the impact of pension non-service costs. These items are not incurred in all periods, the size of these items is difficult to predict, and none of these items are indicative of the operations of the underlying businesses. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these items provide investors with an alternative metric that can assist in predicting future earnings and profitability that are complementary to GAAP metrics.

"Adjusted EBITDA" adds back to net income: net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, miscellaneous (income) expense, net, and Special Items including transaction related expenses. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin provide investors with an alternative metric that may be a meaningful indicator of our performance and provides useful information to investors regarding our financial conditions and results of operations that is complementary to GAAP metrics.

"Free Cash Flow" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing the Company's ability to generate liquidity from its operating activities. The measure of free cash flow does not take into consideration certain other non-discretionary cash requirements such as, for example, mandatory principal payments on the Company's long-term debt. Free Cash Flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital spending. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated as Free Cash Flow adjusted for certain cash items which we believe may complicate the interpretation of the Company's underlying free cash flow performance such as certain transaction related cash flow items related to the separation transaction. These items are not incurred in all periods, the size of these items is difficult to predict, and none of these items are indicative of the operations of the underlying businesses. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these items provide investors with an alternative metric that can assist in predicting future cash flows that are complementary to GAAP metrics.

