"During the second quarter we delivered on our commitments as we increased our active customer base while improving average order value," said Dave Nielsen, President of Beyond, Inc. "We believe that further calibration of our operating systems, technology, and data analytics, specifically customized to each of our three brands, will yield efficiencies and ultimately the growth and results I expect."

"On a sequential basis, we improved our gross margin profile and continued to reduce our fixed cost base, ultimately delivering a material improvement in adjusted EBITDA," said Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Beyond, Inc. "We are now more than two-thirds of the way through our plan of reducing fixed expenses by $45 million on an annualized basis. We made meaningful progress during the second quarter and expect our financial performance to improve across the balance of the year."

"We have made significant progress in the past 150 days and will continue to execute on our plan to achieve growth and profitability," said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, Inc. "We are building each of our brands to leverage their legacy strengths while leaning into vast white space, which will allow us to incrementally monetize these assets. We intend to utilize our intellectual property, vendor relationships, and technology platforms to generate significant capital returns through strategic and financially accretive partnerships and joint ventures."

Second Quarter 2024 Results*

• Orders delivered of 1.9 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year • Active customers of 6.2 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year • Total net revenue of $398 million, a decrease of 5.7% year-over-year • Gross profit of $80 million, or 20.1% of total net revenue • Net loss of $43 million • Diluted net loss per share of $0.93; Adjusted diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) of $0.76 • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of ($36) million, which represents (9.1)% of net revenue • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $186 million at the end of the second quarter

*Certain terms, such as orders delivered and active customers, are defined under "Supplemental Operational Data" below.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the July 30, 2024 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include without limitation all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of our growth, path to profitability, plan to reduce fixed expenses, refinement of systems, technology, and data analytics, financial results or performance for the year or any other time period, trends, macroeconomic and market conditions, the potential value of our brands and our monetization of their intellectual property and systems, our intention to generate capital returns through strategic and financially accretive partnerships and joint ventures, and the timing of any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors including but not limited to, difficulties we may have with our fulfillment partners, supply chain, access to products, shipping costs, insurance, competition, macroeconomic changes, attraction/retention of employees, search engine optimization results, and/or payment processors. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks arising from changes to our organizational structure, management, or compensation structure, impacts from changing our company name, impacts from our use of the Overstock, Zulily, and Bed Bath & Beyond brands, our ability to generate positive cash flow, impacts from our evolving business practices and expanded product and service offerings, changes to mix of supplier sourced versus directly sourced products, any problems with our infrastructure, including re-location or third-party maintenance of our computer and communication hardware, cyberattacks or data breaches affecting us, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, any restrictions on tracking technologies, any failure to effectively utilize technological advancements or protect our intellectual property, negative economic consequences of global conflict, politics, and whether our partnership with Pelion Venture Partners will achieve its objectives. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and our subsequent filings with the SEC identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

Beyond, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,174 $ 302,605 Restricted cash 168 144 Accounts receivable, net 18,694 19,420 Inventories 12,099 13,040 Prepaids and other current assets 15,071 14,864 Total current assets 232,206 350,073 Property and equipment, net 27,864 27,577 Intangible assets, net 30,918 25,254 Goodwill 6,160 6,160 Equity securities 129,667 155,873 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,950 3,468 Other long-term assets, net 12,551 12,951 Property and equipment, net held for sale 54,466 54,462 Total assets $ 496,782 $ 635,818 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 91,210 $ 106,070 Accrued liabilities 61,306 73,682 Unearned revenue 47,806 49,597 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,723 2,814 Current debt, net held for sale - 232 Total current liabilities 203,045 232,395 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 425 940 Other long-term liabilities 8,738 9,107 Long-term debt, net held for sale 34,220 34,244 Total liabilities 246,428 276,686 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000, issued and outstanding - none - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 52,230 and 51,770 Outstanding shares - 45,750 and 45,414 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,018,619 1,007,649 Accumulated deficit (598,177 ) (481,671 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (498 ) (506 ) Treasury stock at cost - 6,480 and 6,356 (169,595 ) (166,345 ) Total stockholders' equity 250,354 359,132 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 496,782 $ 635,818

Beyond, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 398,104 $ 422,211 $ 780,385 $ 803,351 Cost of goods sold 317,936 314,642 625,858 594,098 Gross profit 80,168 107,569 154,527 209,253 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 66,290 49,242 134,196 96,290 Technology 27,342 27,706 56,923 58,252 General and administrative 18,531 21,673 38,985 42,156 Customer service and merchant fees 15,006 13,197 28,949 25,168 Total operating expenses 127,169 111,818 259,053 221,866 Operating loss (47,001 ) (4,249 ) (104,526 ) (12,613 ) Interest income, net 2,309 3,059 5,026 5,618 Other income (expense), net 2,231 (80,673 ) (16,560 ) (88,062 ) Loss before income taxes (42,461 ) (81,863 ) (116,060 ) (95,057 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 117 (8,370 ) 446 (11,257 ) Net loss $ (42,578 ) $ (73,493 ) $ (116,506 ) $ (83,800 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic $ (0.93 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (2.55 ) $ (1.86 ) Diluted $ (0.93 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (2.55 ) $ (1.86 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 45,742 45,200 45,665 45,134 Diluted 45,742 45,200 45,665 45,134

Beyond, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (116,506 ) $ (83,800 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,355 10,501 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,491 2,554 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 10,035 12,065 (Increase) decrease in deferred tax assets, net 175 (11,502 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets (10,250 ) - Loss from equity method securities 26,206 87,820 Other non-cash adjustments (260 ) (186 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 726 (1,429 ) Inventories 941 213 Prepaids and other current assets (182 ) (907 ) Other long-term assets, net 132 (1,537 ) Accounts payable (14,897 ) 11,992 Accrued liabilities (12,537 ) (3,369 ) Unearned revenue (1,791 ) (1,101 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,575 ) (2,779 ) Other long-term liabilities (565 ) 237 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (110,502 ) 18,772 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the sale of intangible assets 10,250 - Expenditures for property and equipment (7,951 ) (12,048 ) Purchase of intangible assets (6,160 ) (22,832 ) Disbursement for notes receivable - (10,000 ) Other investing activities, net 553 445 Net cash used in investing activities (3,308 ) (44,435 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of employee stock awards (3,250 ) (2,054 ) Other financing activities, net 653 (664 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,597 ) (2,718 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (116,407 ) (28,381 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 302,749 371,457 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 186,342 $ 343,076

Supplemental Operational Data

We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and provide key performance indicators to track our progress. These indicators include changes in customer order patterns and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represent the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

Last twelve months (LTM) net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances, we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period.

The following table provides our key operating metrics:

(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Active customers 6,221 4,621 LTM net revenue per active customer $ 247 $ 361 Orders delivered 1,949 1,803 Average order value $ 204 $ 234 Orders per active customer 1.39 1.56

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including adjusted diluted net loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and, in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity position, in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted diluted net loss per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (net loss) less the income or losses recognized from our equity method securities, net of related tax. We believe that this adjustment to our net income (net loss) before calculating per share amounts for the current period presented provides a useful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (net loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain benefits and expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following tables reflects the reconciliation of adjusted diluted net loss per share to diluted net loss per share (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended June 30, 2024 Diluted EPS Less: equity method income (loss)1 Adjusted Diluted EPS Numerator: Net loss $ (42,578 ) $ (7,753 ) $ (34,825 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 45,742 45,742 45,742 Net loss per share of common stock: Diluted $ (0.93 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.76 )

1 Inclusive of estimated tax impact

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (42,578 ) $ (73,493 ) $ (116,506 ) $ (83,800 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,395 4,516 8,355 10,501 Stock-based compensation 5,259 6,270 10,035 12,065 Interest income, net (2,309 ) (3,059 ) (5,026 ) (5,618 ) Other (income) expense, net (2,231 ) 80,673 16,560 88,062 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 117 (8,370 ) 446 (11,257 ) Special items (see table below) 971 1,697 1,917 1,697 Adjusted EBITDA $ (36,376 ) $ 8,234 $ (84,219 ) $ 11,650 Special items: Brand integration and related costs $ 192 $ 1,086 $ 203 $ 1,086 Restructuring costs1 779 611 1,714 611 $ 971 $ 1,697 $ 1,917 $ 1,697

1 Inclusive of certain severance and lease termination costs.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (in thousands):

Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (110,502 ) $ 18,772 Expenditures for property and equipment (7,951 ) (12,048 ) Free cash flow $ (118,453 ) $ 6,724

