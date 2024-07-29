DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (all comparisons to the 2023 second quarter, unless otherwise noted)

Reported EPS of $0.55 and Adjusted EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.39 and $0.52, respectively Second quarter 2024 Reported EPS includes after-tax adjusted expenses of $23.7 million, comprised of realignment charges and write-down of investment among other items

Total bookings were $1.25 billion, up $135.1 million or 12.2%. On a constant currency basis 5 , total bookings were up $144.2 million or 13.0% Original equipment bookings were $632.1 million, up $112.0 million or 21.5%. On a constant currency basis, original equipment bookings were up $115.2 million or 22.2% Aftermarket bookings were $614.0 million, up $23.1 million or 3.9%. On a constant currency basis, aftermarket bookings were up $29.0 million or 4.9%

, total bookings were up $144.2 million or 13.0% Sales were $1.16 billion, up $76.5 million or 7.1%. On a constant currency basis, sales were up $83.7 million or 7.7% Original equipment sales were $566.4 million, up $48.5 million or 9.4%. On a constant currency basis, original equipment sales were up $51.0 million or 9.8% Aftermarket sales were $590.5 million, up $28.0 million or 5.0%. On a constant currency basis, aftermarket sales were up $32.7 million or 5.8%

Reported gross and operating margins were 31.6% and 10.5%, respectively, up 170 basis points and 160 basis points, respectively Adjusted gross and operating margins were 32.3% and 12.5%, respectively, up 200 basis points and 210 basis points, respectively

Backlog of $2.7 billion was up 2.8% sequentially with a second quarter book-to-bill of 1.08x

"Our second quarter results further solidify the momentum we have generated over the last several quarters. We delivered meaningful sequential and year-over-year improvements in bookings, revenue and margins driven by our operational excellence program and the effectiveness of organizational design changes implemented last year. We achieved significant bookings of $1.25 billion during the quarter, which included a healthy mix of record quarterly aftermarket bookings and large project bookings," said Scott Rowe, Flowserve's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With accelerating operational performance, our constructive end markets, and a renewed focus on product management, we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our long-term targets."

Rowe concluded, "With our strong financial and operating performance year-to-date, combined with our outlook for the rest of the year and confidence in our execution, we have increased our full-year Adjusted EPS guidance for 2024. Our 3D strategy continues to accelerate our growth, and we remain committed to further capitalizing on opportunities that will deliver long-term value creation for our customers, associates, and shareholders."

Revised 2024 Guidance4

Flowserve is raising its Adjusted EPS guidance metrics for 2024 and reaffirmed most other financial targets, as shown in the table below:

Prior Target Range6 Revised Target Range Revenue Growth Up 4.0% to 6.0% Reaffirmed Reported Earnings Per Share $2.25 - $2.45 Reaffirmed Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.50 - $2.70 $2.60 - $2.75 Net Interest Expense $60 to $65 million Reaffirmed Adjusted Tax Rate ~20% ~21% Capital Expenditures $75 - $85 million Reaffirmed

Flowserve's 2024 Adjusted EPS target range excludes expected adjusted items including realignment charges of approximately $45 million, as well as the potential impact of below-the-line foreign currency effects and certain other discrete items which may arise during the course of the year.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

1 See Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) and Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures. 2 Adjusted EPS excludes identified realignment expenses, the impact from other specific discrete items and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes the then-applicable foreign exchange rates and approximately 132 million fully diluted shares. 3 Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) and Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) tables for a detailed reconciliation. 4 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes realignment expenses as well as the impact of below-the-line foreign currency effects and certain other discrete items which may arise during the year and utilizes June 2024 foreign exchange rates and approximately 132 million fully diluted shares. 5 Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have calculated constant currency amounts and the associated currency effects on operations by translating current year results on a monthly basis at prior year exchange rates for the same periods. 6 Prior target range was provided as of April 29, 2024.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Sales $ 1,156,892 $ 1,080,376 Cost of sales (790,796 ) (757,616 ) Gross profit 366,096 322,760 Selling, general and administrative expense (238,627 ) (230,082 ) Loss on sale of business (12,981 ) - Net earnings from affiliates 6,816 3,970 Operating income 121,304 96,648 Interest expense (16,917 ) (16,554 ) Interest income 1,174 1,907 Other income (expense), net (5,263 ) (5,543 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 100,298 76,458 Provision for income taxes (23,846 ) (21,304 ) Net earnings (loss), including noncontrolling interests 76,452 55,154 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,836 ) (3,951 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 72,616 $ 51,203 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.39 Diluted 0.55 0.39 Weighted average shares - basic 131,656 131,171 Weighted average shares - diluted 132,415 131,810

Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Loss on Sale of Business Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes Net Earnings (Loss) Effective Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 366,096 $ 238,627 $ 12,981 $ 121,304 $ (5,263 ) $ 23,846 $ 72,616 23.8 % 0.55 Reported as a percent of sales 31.6 % 20.6 % 1.1 % 10.5 % -0.5 % 2.1 % 6.3 % Realignment charges (a) 7,521 267 (12,981 ) 20,235 - 1,558 18,677 7.7 % 0.14 Discrete items (b) - (1,100 ) - 1,100 - 259 841 23.5 % 0.01 Discrete asset write-downs (c)(d) - (1,795 ) - 1,795 3,567 1,342 4,020 25.0 % 0.03 Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (e) - - - - 207 29 178 13.9 % 0.00 Adjusted $ 373,617 $ 235,999 $ - $ 144,434 $ (1,489 ) $ 27,034 $ 96,332 21.3 % 0.73 Adjusted as a percent of sales 32.3 % 20.4 % 0.0 % 12.5 % -0.1 % 2.3 % 8.3 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding (a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $19,200 is non-cash. (b) Charge represents costs associated with merger and acquisition activity. (c) Charge represents a $1,795 non-cash write-down of a software asset. (d) Charge represents a $3,567 non-cash write-down of a debt investment. (e) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site's respective functional currency. Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes Net Earnings (Loss) Effective Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 322,760 $ 230,082 $ 96,648 $ (5,543 ) $ 21,304 $ 51,203 27.9 % 0.39 Reported as a percent of sales 29.9 % 21.3 % 8.9 % -0.5 % 2.0 % 4.7 % Realignment charges (a) 4,106 (7,445 ) 11,551 - 2,982 8,569 25.8 % 0.07 Acquisition related (b) - (2,856 ) 2,856 - 732 2,124 25.6 % 0.02 Discrete asset write-downs (c) 796 (1,038 ) 1,834 - 479 1,355 26.1 % 0.01 Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (d) - - - 4,758 (156 ) 4,914 -3.3 % 0.04 Adjusted $ 327,662 $ 218,743 $ 112,889 $ (785 ) $ 25,341 $ 68,165 26.0 % 0.52 Adjusted as a percent of sales 30.3 % 20.2 % 10.4 % -0.1 % 2.3 % 6.3 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding (a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash. (b) Charges represent costs associated with a terminated acquisition. (c) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially adjusted out of Non-GAAP measures in 2017. (d) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site's respective functional currency.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) FLOWSERVE PUMPS DIVISION Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2024 2023 Bookings $ 898.8 $ 760.0 Sales 812.2 765.4 Gross profit 260.2 226.8 Gross profit margin 32.0 % 29.6 % SG&A 136.1 132.8 Segment operating income 131.0 98.0 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 16.1 % 12.8 % FLOW CONTROL DIVISION Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2024 2023 Bookings $ 349.2 $ 359.7 Sales 347.7 317.7 Gross profit 106.3 93.1 Gross profit margin 30.6 % 29.3 % SG&A 61.0 56.9 Loss on sale of business (13.0 ) - Segment operating income 32.3 36.1 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 9.3 % 11.4 %

Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Flowserve Pumps Division Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Operating Income Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gross

Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Operating Income Reported $ 260,215 $ 136,053 $ 130,978 Reported $ 226,814 $ 132,780 $ 98,003 Reported as a percent of sales 32.0 % 16.8 % 16.1 % Reported as a percent of sales 29.6 % 17.3 % 12.8 % Realignment charges (a) 7,378 720 6,658 Realignment charges (a) 953 (17 ) 970 Adjusted $ 267,593 $ 136,773 $ 137,636 Discrete asset write-downs (b) 796 (1,038 ) 1,834 Adjusted as a percent of sales 32.9 % 16.8 % 16.9 % Adjusted $ 228,563 $ 131,725 $ 100,807 Adjusted as a percent of sales 29.9 % 17.2 % 13.2 % Flow Control Division Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Loss on Sale of Business Operating Income Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gross

Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Operating Income Reported $ 106,271 $ 61,034 $ 12,981 $ 32,251 Reported $ 93,058 $ 56,943 $ 36,115 Reported as a percent of sales 30.6 % 17.6 % 3.7 % 9.3 % Reported as a percent of sales 29.3 % 17.9 % 11.4 % Realignment charges (a) 221 53 (12,981 ) 13,149 Realignment charges (a) 3,153 - 3,153 Discrete items (b) - (1,100 ) - 1,100 Acquisition related (c) - (2,856 ) 2,856 Adjusted $ 106,492 $ 59,987 $ - $ 46,500 Adjusted $ 96,211 $ 54,087 $ 42,124 Adjusted as a percent of sales 30.6 % 17.3 % 0.0 % 13.4 % Adjusted as a percent of sales 30.3 % 17.0 % 13.3 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding (a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $19,200 is non-cash. (a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash. (b) Charge represents costs associated with merger and acquisition activity. (b) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially adjusted out of Non-GAAP measures in 2017. (c) Charge represents costs associated with a terminated acquisition. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Sales $ 2,244,371 $ 2,060,681 Cost of sales (1,539,307 ) (1,441,090 ) Gross profit 705,064 619,591 Selling, general and administrative expense (467,045 ) (474,359 ) Loss on sale of businesses (12,981 ) - Net earnings from affiliates 9,344 8,603 Operating income 234,382 153,835 Interest expense (32,233 ) (32,766 ) Interest income 2,343 3,401 Other income (expense), net (6,137 ) (13,562 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 198,355 110,908 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (43,988 ) (25,757 ) Net earnings (loss), including noncontrolling interests 154,367 85,151 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,531 ) (7,181 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 146,836 $ 77,970 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 1.12 $ 0.59 Diluted 1.11 0.59 Weighted average shares - basic 131,583 131,051 Weighted average shares - diluted 132,392 131,782

Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Loss on Sale of Business Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes Net Earnings (Loss) Effective Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 705,064 $ 467,045 $ 12,981 $ 234,382 $ (6,137 ) $ 43,988 $ 146,836 22.2 % 1.11 Reported as a percent of sales 31.4 % 20.8 % 0.6 % 10.4 % -0.3 % 2.0 % 6.5 % Realignment charges (a) 13,194 (1,227 ) (12,981 ) 27,402 - 2,281 25,121 8.3 % 0.19 Discrete items (b)(c) - 900 - (900 ) - 259 (1,159 ) -28.8 % (0.01 ) Discrete asset write-downs (d)(e) - (1,795 ) - 1,795 3,567 1,342 4,020 25.0 % 0.03 Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (f) - - - - (1,116 ) (22 ) (1,094 ) 2.0 % (0.01 ) Adjusted $ 718,258 $ 464,923 $ - $ 262,679 $ (3,686 ) $ 47,848 $ 173,724 20.9 % 1.31 Adjusted as a percent of sales 32.0 % 20.7 % 0.0 % 11.7 % -0.2 % 2.1 % 7.7 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding (a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $20,000 is non-cash. (b) Represents a reduction to reserves of $2,000 associated with our ongoing financial exposure in Russia that were adjusted for Non-GAAP measures when established in 2022. (c) Charge represents $1,100 of costs associated with merger and acquisition activity. (d) Charge represents a $1,795 non-cash write-down of a software asset. (e) Charge represents a $3,567 non-cash write-down of a debt investment. (f) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site's respective functional currency. Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes Net Earnings (Loss) Effective Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 619,591 $ 474,359 $ 153,835 $ (13,562 ) $ 25,757 $ 77,970 23.2 % 0.59 Reported as a percent of sales 30.1 % 23.0 % 7.5 % -0.7 % 1.2 % 3.8 % Realignment charges (a) 4,308 (24,122 ) 28,430 - 6,166 22,264 21.7 % 0.17 Acquisition related (b) - (5,952 ) 5,952 - 1,554 4,398 26.1 % 0.03 Discrete asset write-downs (c)(d)(e) 1,969 (3,955 ) 5,924 - 1,517 4,407 25.6 % 0.03 Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (f) - - - 12,164 393 11,771 3.2 % 0.09 Adjusted $ 625,868 $ 440,330 $ 194,141 $ (1,398 ) $ 35,387 $ 120,810 21.7 % 0.92 Adjusted as a percent of sales 30.4 % 21.4 % 9.4 % -0.1 % 1.7 % 5.9 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding (a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $7,601 is non-cash. (b) Charges represent costs associated with a terminated acquisition. (c) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially adjusted out of Non-GAAP measures in 2017. (d) Charge represents a further $1,173 non-cash write-down of inventory associated with a customer sales contract that was originally determined to be uncollectible in 2020. (e) Charge represents a $2,917 non-cash write-down of a licensing agreement. (f) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site's respective functional currency.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) FLOWSERVE PUMPS DIVISION Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2024 2023 Bookings $ 1,602.2 $ 1,487.8 Sales 1,581.6 1,465.5 Gross profit 508.2 448.2 Gross profit margin 32.1 % 30.6 % SG&A 275.8 279.8 Segment operating income 241.9 177.1 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 15.3 % 12.1 % FLOW CONTROL DIVISION Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2024 2023 Bookings $ 689.9 $ 691.6 Sales 668.2 599.3 Gross profit 199.0 173.4 Gross profit margin 29.8 % 28.9 % SG&A 119.0 118.7 Loss on sale of business (13.0 ) - Segment operating income 67.0 54.6 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 10.0 % 9.1 %

Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Flowserve Pumps Division Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Operating Income Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Operating Income Reported $ 508,153 $ 275,763 $ 241,872 Reported $ 448,241 $ 279,759 $ 177,076 Reported as a percent of sales 32.1 % 17.4 % 15.3 % Reported as a percent of sales 30.6 % 19.1 % 12.1 % Realignment charges (a) 12,422 (321 ) 12,743 Realignment charges (a) 1,343 (2,067 ) 3,410 Discrete item (b) - 2,000 (2,000 ) Discrete asset write-downs (b)(c)(d) 1,969 (3,955 ) 5,924 Adjusted $ 520,575 $ 277,442 $ 252,615 Adjusted $ 451,553 $ 273,737 $ 186,410 Adjusted as a percent of sales 32.9 % 17.5 % 16.0 % Adjusted as a percent of sales 30.8 % 18.7 % 12.7 % Flow Control Division Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Loss on Sale of Business Operating Income Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expense Operating Income Reported $ 198,966 $ 119,026 $ 12,981 $ 66,959 Reported $ 173,351 $ 118,702 $ 54,649 Reported as a percent of sales 29.8 % 17.8 % 1.9 % 10.0 % Reported as a percent of sales 28.9 % 19.8 % 9.1 % Realignment charges (a) 988 (61 ) (12,981 ) 14,030 Realignment charges (a) 3,164 (8,906 ) 12,070 Discrete item (c) - (1,100 ) - 1,100 Acquisition related (e) - (5,952 ) 5,952 Adjusted $ 199,954 $ 117,865 $ - $ 82,089 Adjusted $ 176,515 $ 103,844 $ 72,671 Adjusted as a percent of sales 29.9 % 17.6 % 0.0 % 12.3 % Adjusted as a percent of sales 29.5 % 17.3 % 12.1 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding (a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $20,000 is non-cash. (a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash. (b) Represents a reduction to reserves associated with our ongoing financial exposure in Russia that were adjusted for Non-GAAP measures when established in 2022. (b) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially adjusted out of Non-GAAP measures in 2017. (c) Charge represents costs associated with merger and acquisition activity. (c) Charge represents a further $1,173 non-cash write-down of inventory associated with a customer sales contract that was originally determined to be uncollectible in 2020. (d) Charge represents a $2,917 non-cash write-down of a licensing agreement. (e) Charges represent costs associated with a terminated acquisition.

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 - Segment Results (dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2023 second quarter and year-to-date, unaudited) FPD FCD 2nd Qtr YTD 2nd Qtr YTD Bookings $ 898.8 $ 1,602.2 $ 349.2 $ 689.9 - vs. prior year 138.8 18.3 % 114.4 7.7 % -10.5 -2.9 % -1.7 -0.2 % - on constant currency 145.6 19.2 % 120.7 8.1 % -8.3 -2.3 % 1.3 0.2 % Sales $ 812.2 $ 1,581.6 $ 347.7 $ 668.2 - vs. prior year 46.8 6.1 % 116.1 7.9 % 30.0 9.4 % 68.9 11.5 % - on constant currency 52.0 6.8 % 118.2 8.1 % 32.0 10.1 % 71.2 11.9 % Gross Profit $ 260.2 $ 508.2 $ 106.3 $ 199.0 - vs. prior year 14.7 % 13.4 % 14.2 % 14.8 % Gross Margin (% of sales) 32.0 % 32.1 % 30.6 % 29.8 % - vs. prior year (in basis points) 240 bps 150 bps 130 bps 90 bps Operating Income $ 131.0 $ 241.9 $ 32.3 $ 67.0 - vs. prior year 33.0 33.7 % 64.8 36.6 % -3.8 -10.5 % 12.4 22.7 % - on constant currency 34.5 35.2 % 66.6 37.6 % -3.3 -9.4 % 13.2 23.9 % Operating Margin (% of sales) 16.1 % 15.3 % 9.3 % 10.0 % - vs. prior year (in basis points) 330 bps 320 bps (210) bps 90 bps Adjusted Operating Income * $ 137.6 $ 252.6 $ 46.5 $ 82.1 - vs. prior year 36.8 36.5 % 66.2 35.5 % 4.4 10.5 % 9.4 12.9 % - on constant currency 38.3 38.0 % 68.0 36.5 % 4.9 11.5 % 10.2 14.0 % Adj. Oper. Margin (% of sales)* 16.9 % 16.0 % 13.4 % 12.3 % - vs. prior year (in basis points) 370 bps 330 bps 10 bps 20 bps Backlog $ 1,857.8 $ 837.5 * Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude realignment charges and other specific discrete items

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except par value) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 515,083 $ 545,678 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $80,591 and $80,013, respectively 1,031,656 881,869 Contract assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $4,815 and $4,993, respectively 287,676 280,228 Inventories 851,305 879,937 Prepaid expenses and other 130,095 116,065 Total current assets 2,815,815 2,703,777 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,156,824 and $1,158,451, respectively 491,864 506,158 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 157,797 156,430 Goodwill 1,170,555 1,182,225 Deferred taxes 214,930 218,358 Other intangible assets, net 117,236 122,248 Other assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $65,895 and $66,864, respectively 196,287 219,523 Total assets $ 5,164,484 $ 5,108,719 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 557,145 $ 547,824 Accrued liabilities 457,697 504,430 Contract liabilities 293,354 287,697 Debt due within one year 66,439 66,243 Operating lease liabilities 31,705 32,382 Total current liabilities 1,406,340 1,438,576 Long-term debt due after one year 1,211,611 1,167,307 Operating lease liabilities 145,016 138,665 Retirement obligations and other liabilities 385,193 389,120 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $1.25 par value 220,991 220,991 Shares authorized - 305,000 Shares issued - 176,793 and 176,793, respectively Capital in excess of par value 489,786 506,525 Retained earnings 3,945,577 3,854,717 Treasury shares, at cost - 45,620 and 45,885 shares, respectively (2,004,494 ) (2,014,474 ) Deferred compensation obligation 7,979 7,942 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (689,775 ) (639,601 ) Total Flowserve Corporation shareholders' equity 1,970,064 1,936,100 Noncontrolling interests 46,260 38,951 Total equity 2,016,324 1,975,051 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,164,484 $ 5,108,719

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows - Operating activities: Net earnings (loss), including noncontrolling interests $ 154,367 $ 85,151 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 37,883 37,452 Amortization of intangible and other assets 4,391 5,158 Loss on sale of business 12,981 - Stock-based compensation 17,400 15,878 Foreign currency, asset write downs and other non-cash adjustments 10,935 (8,418 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (168,540 ) (5,350 ) Inventories 3,603 (99,240 ) Contract assets, net (13,267 ) 9,917 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 10,945 (105 ) Accounts payable 14,376 7,118 Contract liabilities 10,894 10,831 Accrued liabilities (47,795 ) (2,091 ) Retirement obligations and other liabilities 4,402 8,412 Net deferred taxes (3,100 ) (14,329 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities 49,475 50,384 Cash flows - Investing activities: Capital expenditures (28,289 ) (31,893 ) Payments for disposition of business (2,352 ) - Other 551 (941 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by investing activities (30,090 ) (32,834 ) Cash flows - Financing activities: Payments on term loan (30,000 ) (20,000 ) Proceeds under revolving credit facility 100,000 150,000 Payments under revolving credit facility (25,000 ) (100,000 ) Proceeds under other financing arrangements 562 197 Payments under other financing arrangements (1,460 ) (3,458 ) Repurchases of common shares (16,161 ) - Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (9,093 ) (6,235 ) Payments of dividends (55,259 ) (52,471 ) Other (272 ) (320 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by financing activities (36,683 ) (32,287 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13,297 ) 2,603 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (30,595 ) (12,134 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 545,678 434,971 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 515,083 $ 422,837

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as, "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the following: economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions, trade embargoes, epidemics or pandemics or changes to tariffs or trade agreements that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Latin American, Asian and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; any continued volatile regional and global economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; global supply chain disruptions and the current inflationary environment could adversely affect the efficiency of our manufacturing and increase the cost of providing our products to customers; a portion of our bookings may not lead to completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers' ability to make required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from any restructuring and realignment initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; the substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating margins; increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing material claims; expectations regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; the potential adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; our dependence upon third-party suppliers whose failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations, including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results; our information technology infrastructure could be subject to service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches, which could disrupt our business operations and result in the loss of critical and confidential information; ineffective internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our business and financial results; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

