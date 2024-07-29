DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (all comparisons to the 2023 second quarter, unless otherwise noted)
- Reported EPS of $0.55 and Adjusted EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.39 and $0.52, respectively
- Second quarter 2024 Reported EPS includes after-tax adjusted expenses of $23.7 million, comprised of realignment charges and write-down of investment among other items
- Total bookings were $1.25 billion, up $135.1 million or 12.2%. On a constant currency basis5, total bookings were up $144.2 million or 13.0%
- Original equipment bookings were $632.1 million, up $112.0 million or 21.5%. On a constant currency basis, original equipment bookings were up $115.2 million or 22.2%
- Aftermarket bookings were $614.0 million, up $23.1 million or 3.9%. On a constant currency basis, aftermarket bookings were up $29.0 million or 4.9%
- Sales were $1.16 billion, up $76.5 million or 7.1%. On a constant currency basis, sales were up $83.7 million or 7.7%
- Original equipment sales were $566.4 million, up $48.5 million or 9.4%. On a constant currency basis, original equipment sales were up $51.0 million or 9.8%
- Aftermarket sales were $590.5 million, up $28.0 million or 5.0%. On a constant currency basis, aftermarket sales were up $32.7 million or 5.8%
- Reported gross and operating margins were 31.6% and 10.5%, respectively, up 170 basis points and 160 basis points, respectively
- Adjusted gross and operating margins were 32.3% and 12.5%, respectively, up 200 basis points and 210 basis points, respectively
- Backlog of $2.7 billion was up 2.8% sequentially with a second quarter book-to-bill of 1.08x
"Our second quarter results further solidify the momentum we have generated over the last several quarters. We delivered meaningful sequential and year-over-year improvements in bookings, revenue and margins driven by our operational excellence program and the effectiveness of organizational design changes implemented last year. We achieved significant bookings of $1.25 billion during the quarter, which included a healthy mix of record quarterly aftermarket bookings and large project bookings," said Scott Rowe, Flowserve's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With accelerating operational performance, our constructive end markets, and a renewed focus on product management, we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our long-term targets."
Rowe concluded, "With our strong financial and operating performance year-to-date, combined with our outlook for the rest of the year and confidence in our execution, we have increased our full-year Adjusted EPS guidance for 2024. Our 3D strategy continues to accelerate our growth, and we remain committed to further capitalizing on opportunities that will deliver long-term value creation for our customers, associates, and shareholders."
Revised 2024 Guidance4
Flowserve is raising its Adjusted EPS guidance metrics for 2024 and reaffirmed most other financial targets, as shown in the table below:
Prior Target Range6
Revised Target Range
Revenue Growth
Up 4.0% to 6.0%
Reaffirmed
Reported Earnings Per Share
$2.25 - $2.45
Reaffirmed
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$2.50 - $2.70
$2.60 - $2.75
Net Interest Expense
$60 to $65 million
Reaffirmed
Adjusted Tax Rate
~20%
~21%
Capital Expenditures
$75 - $85 million
Reaffirmed
Flowserve's 2024 Adjusted EPS target range excludes expected adjusted items including realignment charges of approximately $45 million, as well as the potential impact of below-the-line foreign currency effects and certain other discrete items which may arise during the course of the year.
Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
Flowserve will host its conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Scott Rowe, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the management team will be presenting. The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the "Investors" section.
1
See Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) and Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.
2
Adjusted EPS excludes identified realignment expenses, the impact from other specific discrete items and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes the then-applicable foreign exchange rates and approximately 132 million fully diluted shares.
3
Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) and Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) tables for a detailed reconciliation.
4
2024 Adjusted EPS excludes realignment expenses as well as the impact of below-the-line foreign currency effects and certain other discrete items which may arise during the year and utilizes June 2024 foreign exchange rates and approximately 132 million fully diluted shares.
5
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have calculated constant currency amounts and the associated currency effects on operations by translating current year results on a monthly basis at prior year exchange rates for the same periods.
6
Prior target range was provided as of April 29, 2024.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Sales
$
1,156,892
$
1,080,376
Cost of sales
(790,796
)
(757,616
)
Gross profit
366,096
322,760
Selling, general and administrative expense
(238,627
)
(230,082
)
Loss on sale of business
(12,981
)
-
Net earnings from affiliates
6,816
3,970
Operating income
121,304
96,648
Interest expense
(16,917
)
(16,554
)
Interest income
1,174
1,907
Other income (expense), net
(5,263
)
(5,543
)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
100,298
76,458
Provision for income taxes
(23,846
)
(21,304
)
Net earnings (loss), including noncontrolling interests
76,452
55,154
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,836
)
(3,951
)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
72,616
$
51,203
Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.55
$
0.39
Diluted
0.55
0.39
Weighted average shares - basic
131,656
131,171
Weighted average shares - diluted
132,415
131,810
Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Loss on Sale of Business
Operating Income
Other Income (Expense), Net
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes
Net Earnings (Loss)
Effective Tax Rate
Diluted EPS
Reported
$
366,096
$
238,627
$
12,981
$
121,304
$
(5,263
)
$
23,846
$
72,616
23.8
%
0.55
Reported as a percent of sales
31.6
%
20.6
%
1.1
%
10.5
%
-0.5
%
2.1
%
6.3
%
Realignment charges (a)
7,521
267
(12,981
)
20,235
-
1,558
18,677
7.7
%
0.14
Discrete items (b)
-
(1,100
)
-
1,100
-
259
841
23.5
%
0.01
Discrete asset write-downs (c)(d)
-
(1,795
)
-
1,795
3,567
1,342
4,020
25.0
%
0.03
Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (e)
-
-
-
-
207
29
178
13.9
%
0.00
Adjusted
$
373,617
$
235,999
$
-
$
144,434
$
(1,489
)
$
27,034
$
96,332
21.3
%
0.73
Adjusted as a percent of sales
32.3
%
20.4
%
0.0
%
12.5
%
-0.1
%
2.3
%
8.3
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $19,200 is non-cash.
(b) Charge represents costs associated with merger and acquisition activity.
(c) Charge represents a $1,795 non-cash write-down of a software asset.
(d) Charge represents a $3,567 non-cash write-down of a debt investment.
(e) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site's respective functional currency.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Operating Income
Other Income (Expense), Net
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes
Net Earnings (Loss)
Effective Tax Rate
Diluted EPS
Reported
$
322,760
$
230,082
$
96,648
$
(5,543
)
$
21,304
$
51,203
27.9
%
0.39
Reported as a percent of sales
29.9
%
21.3
%
8.9
%
-0.5
%
2.0
%
4.7
%
Realignment charges (a)
4,106
(7,445
)
11,551
-
2,982
8,569
25.8
%
0.07
Acquisition related (b)
-
(2,856
)
2,856
-
732
2,124
25.6
%
0.02
Discrete asset write-downs (c)
796
(1,038
)
1,834
-
479
1,355
26.1
%
0.01
Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (d)
-
-
-
4,758
(156
)
4,914
-3.3
%
0.04
Adjusted
$
327,662
$
218,743
$
112,889
$
(785
)
$
25,341
$
68,165
26.0
%
0.52
Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.3
%
20.2
%
10.4
%
-0.1
%
2.3
%
6.3
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash.
(b) Charges represent costs associated with a terminated acquisition.
(c) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially adjusted out of Non-GAAP measures in 2017.
(d) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site's respective functional currency.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
FLOWSERVE PUMPS DIVISION
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2024
2023
Bookings
$
898.8
$
760.0
Sales
812.2
765.4
Gross profit
260.2
226.8
Gross profit margin
32.0
%
29.6
%
SG&A
136.1
132.8
Segment operating income
131.0
98.0
Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
16.1
%
12.8
%
FLOW CONTROL DIVISION
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2024
2023
Bookings
$
349.2
$
359.7
Sales
347.7
317.7
Gross profit
106.3
93.1
Gross profit margin
30.6
%
29.3
%
SG&A
61.0
56.9
Loss on sale of business
(13.0
)
-
Segment operating income
32.3
36.1
Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
9.3
%
11.4
%
Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Flowserve Pumps Division
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Operating Income
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Gross
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Operating Income
Reported
$
260,215
$
136,053
$
130,978
Reported
$
226,814
$
132,780
$
98,003
Reported as a percent of sales
32.0
%
16.8
%
16.1
%
Reported as a percent of sales
29.6
%
17.3
%
12.8
%
Realignment charges (a)
7,378
720
6,658
Realignment charges (a)
953
(17
)
970
Adjusted
$
267,593
$
136,773
$
137,636
Discrete asset write-downs (b)
796
(1,038
)
1,834
Adjusted as a percent of sales
32.9
%
16.8
%
16.9
%
Adjusted
$
228,563
$
131,725
$
100,807
Adjusted as a percent of sales
29.9
%
17.2
%
13.2
%
Flow Control Division
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Loss on Sale of Business
Operating Income
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Gross
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Operating Income
Reported
$
106,271
$
61,034
$
12,981
$
32,251
Reported
$
93,058
$
56,943
$
36,115
Reported as a percent of sales
30.6
%
17.6
%
3.7
%
9.3
%
Reported as a percent of sales
29.3
%
17.9
%
11.4
%
Realignment charges (a)
221
53
(12,981
)
13,149
Realignment charges (a)
3,153
-
3,153
Discrete items (b)
-
(1,100
)
-
1,100
Acquisition related (c)
-
(2,856
)
2,856
Adjusted
$
106,492
$
59,987
$
-
$
46,500
Adjusted
$
96,211
$
54,087
$
42,124
Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.6
%
17.3
%
0.0
%
13.4
%
Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.3
%
17.0
%
13.3
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $19,200 is non-cash.
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash.
(b) Charge represents costs associated with merger and acquisition activity.
(b) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially adjusted out of Non-GAAP measures in 2017.
(c) Charge represents costs associated with a terminated acquisition.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Sales
$
2,244,371
$
2,060,681
Cost of sales
(1,539,307
)
(1,441,090
)
Gross profit
705,064
619,591
Selling, general and administrative expense
(467,045
)
(474,359
)
Loss on sale of businesses
(12,981
)
-
Net earnings from affiliates
9,344
8,603
Operating income
234,382
153,835
Interest expense
(32,233
)
(32,766
)
Interest income
2,343
3,401
Other income (expense), net
(6,137
)
(13,562
)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
198,355
110,908
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
(43,988
)
(25,757
)
Net earnings (loss), including noncontrolling interests
154,367
85,151
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7,531
)
(7,181
)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
146,836
$
77,970
Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
Basic
$
1.12
$
0.59
Diluted
1.11
0.59
Weighted average shares - basic
131,583
131,051
Weighted average shares - diluted
132,392
131,782
Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Loss on Sale of Business
Operating Income
Other Income (Expense), Net
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes
Net Earnings (Loss)
Effective Tax Rate
Diluted EPS
Reported
$
705,064
$
467,045
$
12,981
$
234,382
$
(6,137
)
$
43,988
$
146,836
22.2
%
1.11
Reported as a percent of sales
31.4
%
20.8
%
0.6
%
10.4
%
-0.3
%
2.0
%
6.5
%
Realignment charges (a)
13,194
(1,227
)
(12,981
)
27,402
-
2,281
25,121
8.3
%
0.19
Discrete items (b)(c)
-
900
-
(900
)
-
259
(1,159
)
-28.8
%
(0.01
)
Discrete asset write-downs (d)(e)
-
(1,795
)
-
1,795
3,567
1,342
4,020
25.0
%
0.03
Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (f)
-
-
-
-
(1,116
)
(22
)
(1,094
)
2.0
%
(0.01
)
Adjusted
$
718,258
$
464,923
$
-
$
262,679
$
(3,686
)
$
47,848
$
173,724
20.9
%
1.31
Adjusted as a percent of sales
32.0
%
20.7
%
0.0
%
11.7
%
-0.2
%
2.1
%
7.7
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $20,000 is non-cash.
(b) Represents a reduction to reserves of $2,000 associated with our ongoing financial exposure in Russia that were adjusted for Non-GAAP measures when established in 2022.
(c) Charge represents $1,100 of costs associated with merger and acquisition activity.
(d) Charge represents a $1,795 non-cash write-down of a software asset.
(e) Charge represents a $3,567 non-cash write-down of a debt investment.
(f) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site's respective functional currency.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Operating Income
Other Income (Expense), Net
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes
Net Earnings (Loss)
Effective Tax Rate
Diluted EPS
Reported
$
619,591
$
474,359
$
153,835
$
(13,562
)
$
25,757
$
77,970
23.2
%
0.59
Reported as a percent of sales
30.1
%
23.0
%
7.5
%
-0.7
%
1.2
%
3.8
%
Realignment charges (a)
4,308
(24,122
)
28,430
-
6,166
22,264
21.7
%
0.17
Acquisition related (b)
-
(5,952
)
5,952
-
1,554
4,398
26.1
%
0.03
Discrete asset write-downs (c)(d)(e)
1,969
(3,955
)
5,924
-
1,517
4,407
25.6
%
0.03
Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (f)
-
-
-
12,164
393
11,771
3.2
%
0.09
Adjusted
$
625,868
$
440,330
$
194,141
$
(1,398
)
$
35,387
$
120,810
21.7
%
0.92
Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.4
%
21.4
%
9.4
%
-0.1
%
1.7
%
5.9
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $7,601 is non-cash.
(b) Charges represent costs associated with a terminated acquisition.
(c) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially adjusted out of Non-GAAP measures in 2017.
(d) Charge represents a further $1,173 non-cash write-down of inventory associated with a customer sales contract that was originally determined to be uncollectible in 2020.
(e) Charge represents a $2,917 non-cash write-down of a licensing agreement.
(f) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site's respective functional currency.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
FLOWSERVE PUMPS DIVISION
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2024
2023
Bookings
$
1,602.2
$
1,487.8
Sales
1,581.6
1,465.5
Gross profit
508.2
448.2
Gross profit margin
32.1
%
30.6
%
SG&A
275.8
279.8
Segment operating income
241.9
177.1
Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
15.3
%
12.1
%
FLOW CONTROL DIVISION
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2024
2023
Bookings
$
689.9
$
691.6
Sales
668.2
599.3
Gross profit
199.0
173.4
Gross profit margin
29.8
%
28.9
%
SG&A
119.0
118.7
Loss on sale of business
(13.0
)
-
Segment operating income
67.0
54.6
Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
10.0
%
9.1
%
Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Flowserve Pumps Division
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Operating Income
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Operating Income
Reported
$
508,153
$
275,763
$
241,872
Reported
$
448,241
$
279,759
$
177,076
Reported as a percent of sales
32.1
%
17.4
%
15.3
%
Reported as a percent of sales
30.6
%
19.1
%
12.1
%
Realignment charges (a)
12,422
(321
)
12,743
Realignment charges (a)
1,343
(2,067
)
3,410
Discrete item (b)
-
2,000
(2,000
)
Discrete asset write-downs (b)(c)(d)
1,969
(3,955
)
5,924
Adjusted
$
520,575
$
277,442
$
252,615
Adjusted
$
451,553
$
273,737
$
186,410
Adjusted as a percent of sales
32.9
%
17.5
%
16.0
%
Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.8
%
18.7
%
12.7
%
Flow Control Division
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Loss on Sale of Business
Operating Income
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expense
Operating Income
Reported
$
198,966
$
119,026
$
12,981
$
66,959
Reported
$
173,351
$
118,702
$
54,649
Reported as a percent of sales
29.8
%
17.8
%
1.9
%
10.0
%
Reported as a percent of sales
28.9
%
19.8
%
9.1
%
Realignment charges (a)
988
(61
)
(12,981
)
14,030
Realignment charges (a)
3,164
(8,906
)
12,070
Discrete item (c)
-
(1,100
)
-
1,100
Acquisition related (e)
-
(5,952
)
5,952
Adjusted
$
199,954
$
117,865
$
-
$
82,089
Adjusted
$
176,515
$
103,844
$
72,671
Adjusted as a percent of sales
29.9
%
17.6
%
0.0
%
12.3
%
Adjusted as a percent of sales
29.5
%
17.3
%
12.1
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $20,000 is non-cash.
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash.
(b) Represents a reduction to reserves associated with our ongoing financial exposure in Russia that were adjusted for Non-GAAP measures when established in 2022.
(b) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially adjusted out of Non-GAAP measures in 2017.
(c) Charge represents costs associated with merger and acquisition activity.
(c) Charge represents a further $1,173 non-cash write-down of inventory associated with a customer sales contract that was originally determined to be uncollectible in 2020.
(d) Charge represents a $2,917 non-cash write-down of a licensing agreement.
(e) Charges represent costs associated with a terminated acquisition.
Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 - Segment Results
(dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2023 second quarter and year-to-date, unaudited)
FPD
FCD
2nd Qtr
YTD
2nd Qtr
YTD
Bookings
$
898.8
$
1,602.2
$
349.2
$
689.9
- vs. prior year
138.8
18.3
%
114.4
7.7
%
-10.5
-2.9
%
-1.7
-0.2
%
- on constant currency
145.6
19.2
%
120.7
8.1
%
-8.3
-2.3
%
1.3
0.2
%
Sales
$
812.2
$
1,581.6
$
347.7
$
668.2
- vs. prior year
46.8
6.1
%
116.1
7.9
%
30.0
9.4
%
68.9
11.5
%
- on constant currency
52.0
6.8
%
118.2
8.1
%
32.0
10.1
%
71.2
11.9
%
Gross Profit
$
260.2
$
508.2
$
106.3
$
199.0
- vs. prior year
14.7
%
13.4
%
14.2
%
14.8
%
Gross Margin (% of sales)
32.0
%
32.1
%
30.6
%
29.8
%
- vs. prior year (in basis points)
240 bps
150 bps
130 bps
90 bps
Operating Income
$
131.0
$
241.9
$
32.3
$
67.0
- vs. prior year
33.0
33.7
%
64.8
36.6
%
-3.8
-10.5
%
12.4
22.7
%
- on constant currency
34.5
35.2
%
66.6
37.6
%
-3.3
-9.4
%
13.2
23.9
%
Operating Margin (% of sales)
16.1
%
15.3
%
9.3
%
10.0
%
- vs. prior year (in basis points)
330 bps
320 bps
(210) bps
90 bps
Adjusted Operating Income *
$
137.6
$
252.6
$
46.5
$
82.1
- vs. prior year
36.8
36.5
%
66.2
35.5
%
4.4
10.5
%
9.4
12.9
%
- on constant currency
38.3
38.0
%
68.0
36.5
%
4.9
11.5
%
10.2
14.0
%
Adj. Oper. Margin (% of sales)*
16.9
%
16.0
%
13.4
%
12.3
%
- vs. prior year (in basis points)
370 bps
330 bps
10 bps
20 bps
Backlog
$
1,857.8
$
837.5
* Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude realignment charges and other specific discrete items
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
(Amounts in thousands, except par value)
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
515,083
$
545,678
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $80,591 and $80,013, respectively
1,031,656
881,869
Contract assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $4,815 and $4,993, respectively
287,676
280,228
Inventories
851,305
879,937
Prepaid expenses and other
130,095
116,065
Total current assets
2,815,815
2,703,777
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,156,824 and $1,158,451, respectively
491,864
506,158
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
157,797
156,430
Goodwill
1,170,555
1,182,225
Deferred taxes
214,930
218,358
Other intangible assets, net
117,236
122,248
Other assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $65,895 and $66,864, respectively
196,287
219,523
Total assets
$
5,164,484
$
5,108,719
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
557,145
$
547,824
Accrued liabilities
457,697
504,430
Contract liabilities
293,354
287,697
Debt due within one year
66,439
66,243
Operating lease liabilities
31,705
32,382
Total current liabilities
1,406,340
1,438,576
Long-term debt due after one year
1,211,611
1,167,307
Operating lease liabilities
145,016
138,665
Retirement obligations and other liabilities
385,193
389,120
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, $1.25 par value
220,991
220,991
Shares authorized - 305,000
Shares issued - 176,793 and 176,793, respectively
Capital in excess of par value
489,786
506,525
Retained earnings
3,945,577
3,854,717
Treasury shares, at cost - 45,620 and 45,885 shares, respectively
(2,004,494
)
(2,014,474
)
Deferred compensation obligation
7,979
7,942
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(689,775
)
(639,601
)
Total Flowserve Corporation shareholders' equity
1,970,064
1,936,100
Noncontrolling interests
46,260
38,951
Total equity
2,016,324
1,975,051
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,164,484
$
5,108,719
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in thousands)
2024
2023
Cash flows - Operating activities:
Net earnings (loss), including noncontrolling interests
$
154,367
$
85,151
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation
37,883
37,452
Amortization of intangible and other assets
4,391
5,158
Loss on sale of business
12,981
-
Stock-based compensation
17,400
15,878
Foreign currency, asset write downs and other non-cash adjustments
10,935
(8,418
)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(168,540
)
(5,350
)
Inventories
3,603
(99,240
)
Contract assets, net
(13,267
)
9,917
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
10,945
(105
)
Accounts payable
14,376
7,118
Contract liabilities
10,894
10,831
Accrued liabilities
(47,795
)
(2,091
)
Retirement obligations and other liabilities
4,402
8,412
Net deferred taxes
(3,100
)
(14,329
)
Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities
49,475
50,384
Cash flows - Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(28,289
)
(31,893
)
Payments for disposition of business
(2,352
)
-
Other
551
(941
)
Net cash flows provided (used) by investing activities
(30,090
)
(32,834
)
Cash flows - Financing activities:
Payments on term loan
(30,000
)
(20,000
)
Proceeds under revolving credit facility
100,000
150,000
Payments under revolving credit facility
(25,000
)
(100,000
)
Proceeds under other financing arrangements
562
197
Payments under other financing arrangements
(1,460
)
(3,458
)
Repurchases of common shares
(16,161
)
-
Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation
(9,093
)
(6,235
)
Payments of dividends
(55,259
)
(52,471
)
Other
(272
)
(320
)
Net cash flows provided (used) by financing activities
(36,683
)
(32,287
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(13,297
)
2,603
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(30,595
)
(12,134
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
545,678
434,971
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
515,083
$
422,837
