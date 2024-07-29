Sanmina Corporation: Sanmina's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 29, 2024 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter ending September 28, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1.84 billion

GAAP operating margin: 4.5%

GAAP diluted EPS: $0.91

Non-GAAP (1) operating margin: 5.3%

Non-GAAP (1) diluted EPS: $1.25

Cash flow from operations: $90 million

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $658 million

(1) See Schedule 1 below for information regarding the items excluded from and our use of non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We delivered third quarter results in line with our outlook. We are starting to see stabilization and demand improve going into our fourth quarter, and we expect to see growth in fiscal 2025," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to execute our strategy, which is to deliver profitable growth and free cash flow generation while maintaining our strong balance sheet and returning value to shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 28, 2024. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.02 to $1.12

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.30 to $1.40

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements above including our financial outlook for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024 and expectations for growth in fiscal 2025 generally, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including from the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)









June 29,

2024

September 30,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 657,709

$ 667,570 Accounts receivable, net 1,154,834

1,230,771 Contract assets 414,805

445,757 Inventories 1,384,332

1,477,223 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,655

58,249 Total current assets 3,693,335

3,879,570 Property, plant and equipment, net 630,254

632,836 Deferred tax assets 162,782

177,597 Other 177,160

183,965 Total assets $ 4,663,531

$ 4,873,968 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,433,803

$ 1,612,833 Accrued liabilities 243,429

267,148 Accrued payroll and related benefits 126,824

127,406 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 17,500

25,945 Total current liabilities 1,821,556

2,033,332 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 299,665

312,327 Other 200,972

209,684 Total long-term liabilities 500,637

522,011







Stockholders' equity 2,341,338

2,318,625 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,663,531

$ 4,873,968

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 29,

2024

July 1,

2023

June 29,

2024

July 1,

2023















Net sales $ 1,841,430

$ 2,207,118

$ 5,550,823

$ 6,883,029 Cost of sales 1,687,891

2,023,910

5,081,687

6,313,246 Gross profit 153,539

183,208

469,136

569,783















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 61,720

68,828

195,704

192,948 Research and development 7,659

6,719

20,271

18,712 Restructuring 1,793

296

7,257

1,731 Total operating expenses 71,172

75,843

223,232

213,391















Operating income 82,367

107,365

245,904

356,392















Interest income 2,572

4,213

9,641

9,685 Interest expense (7,506)

(10,066)

(24,136)

(28,033) Other expense (2,795)

(2,508)

(652)

(11,988) Interest and other, net (7,729)

(8,361)

(15,147)

(30,336)















Income before income taxes 74,638

99,004

230,757

326,056 Provision for income taxes 19,900

17,267

60,346

63,898 Net income before noncontrolling interest 54,738

81,737

170,411

262,158 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,136

5,243

9,256

14,029 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 51,602

$ 76,494

$ 161,155

$ 248,129















Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic $ 0.93

$ 1.32

$ 2.88

$ 4.28 Diluted $ 0.91

$ 1.28

$ 2.82

$ 4.14















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:











Basic 55,466

57,987

55,862

57,995 Diluted 56,711

59,592

57,216

59,996

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





June 29,

2024

March 30,

2024

July 1,

2023















GAAP Operating income

$ 82,367

$ 75,961

$ 107,365

GAAP Operating margin

4.5 %

4.1 %

4.9 % Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

14,682

14,651

13,317

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

669

Distressed customer charges (recoveries) (2)

(2,500)

4,299

-

Legal and other (3)

500

1,350

4,475

Restructuring

1,793

3,274

296 Non-GAAP Operating income

$ 96,842

$ 99,535

$ 126,122

Non-GAAP Operating margin

5.3 %

5.4 %

5.7 %















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 51,602

$ 52,485

$ 76,494 Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

14,475

23,574

18,757

Legal and other (3)

-

(4,967)

-

Adjustments for taxes (4)

4,751

2,849

(3,093) Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 70,828

$ 73,941

$ 92,158















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic

$ 0.93

$ 0.94

$ 1.32

Diluted

$ 0.91

$ 0.93

$ 1.28 Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic

$ 1.28

$ 1.33

$ 1.59

Diluted

$ 1.25

$ 1.30

$ 1.55 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

55,466

55,585

57,987

Diluted

56,711

56,699

59,592















(1) Stock compensation expense













Cost of sales

$ 4,327

$ 4,416

$ 4,518

Selling, general and administrative

10,082

9,984

8,588

Research and development

273

251

211

Total

$ 14,682

$ 14,651

$ 13,317















(2) Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.















(3) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal and other matters.















(4) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 19,900

$ 19,122

$ 17,267

Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

1,303

2,611

1,817

Discrete tax items

1,462

385

6,957

Deferred tax adjustments

(7,516)

(5,845)

(5,681)

Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(4,751)

(2,849)

3,093

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 15,149

$ 16,273

$ 20,360

Q4 FY24 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q4 FY24 EPS Range





Low

High

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.12

Stock compensation expense

$ 0.28

$ 0.28

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.30

$ 1.40













* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the fourth quarter of FY24, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q4 FY24 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)

Three Month Periods

Q3'24

Q2'24

Q1'24

Q4'23

Q3'23



















Net income before noncontrolling interest $ 54,738

$ 55,309

$ 60,364

$ 65,355

$ 81,737 Depreciation and amortization 29,764

30,274

30,726

30,521

29,898 Other, net 19,708

18,634

18,185

21,947

21,174 Net change in net working capital (14,211)

(31,900)

16,750

(40,966)

(76,300) Cash provided by operating activities 89,999

72,317

126,025

76,857

56,509



















Purchases of long-term investments (600)

(700)

(600)

(500)

(500) Net purchases of property & equipment (22,772)

(29,611)

(34,216)

(37,803)

(52,167) Cash used in investing activities (23,372)

(30,311)

(34,816)

(38,303)

(52,667)



















Holdback paid in connection with previous business combination -

-

-

-

(8,558) Net share repurchases (54,629)

(17,477)

(115,619)

(30,397)

(52,072) Net borrowing activities (4,375)

(4,375)

(12,820)

4,070

(4,375) Cash used for financing activities (59,004)

(21,852)

(128,439)

(26,327)

(65,005)



















Effect of exchange rate changes (772)

(886)

1,250

(1,245)

(452)



















Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ 6,851

$ 19,268

$ (35,980)

$ 10,982

$ (61,615)



















Free cash flow:

















Cash provided by operating activities $ 89,999

$ 72,317

$ 126,025

$ 76,857

$ 56,509 Net purchases of property & equipment (22,772)

(29,611)

(34,216)

(37,803)

(52,167)

$ 67,227

$ 42,706

$ 91,809

$ 39,054

$ 4,342

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of employee severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related employee costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges for Goodwill and Other Assets, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, and gains and losses on sales of assets, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

