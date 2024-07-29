Heidrick & Struggles Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Delivers Strong Revenue Performance with Robust Profitability

Restructuring for Accelerated Growth Implemented in the Quarter

Declares $0.15 Per Share Cash Dividend

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue grew to $278.6 million driven by all businesses

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%

"Our team delivered a strong second quarter. In a very complex operating environment, clients continue to need help engaging, assessing and enabling critical leadership talent - and our world-class colleagues met those needs with energy and creativity. This work helped propel our second quarter revenue beyond the high end of our outlook range while generating a double-digit EBITDA margin," stated CEO Tom Monahan.

"Even as we continued to deliver value to clients, we also made important changes to our leadership team and staffing levels. As a result, we enter the second half of the year with more targeted solutions and better alignment of our organization with client needs. Going forward, we are tightly focused on accelerating returns from our recent investment cycle and on creating unmatched value for clients, colleagues and investors."

2024 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue of $278.6 million compared to $271.2 million in the 2023 second quarter. The Company experienced revenue growth in On-Demand Talent, Heidrick Consulting, and Executive Search in the Americas and Asia Pacific, partially offset by a decrease in Executive Search in Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.8 million compared to $34.9 million in the 2023 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%, compared to 12.9% in the 2023 second quarter. In Executive Search, Adjusted EBITDA was $52.7 million compared to $53.2 million in the prior year period. In On-Demand Talent, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.6 million versus a gain of $2.6 million in the prior year period. In Heidrick Consulting, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.4 million compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the prior year period.

In the 2024 second quarter, the company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $16.2 million primarily related to the Company's On-Demand Talent segment, a $6.9 million restructuring charge and a $1.2 million earnout fair value adjustment. In the 2023 second quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million associated with the Company's Heidrick Consulting segment.

Including these unusual charges in the 2024 second quarter, net loss was $5.2 million and diluted loss per share was $0.25. Excluding these unusual charges in both the 2024 and 2023 second quarters, adjusted net income was $14.1 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.67, with an adjusted effective tax rate of 40.9%, in the 2024 second quarter. This compares to adjusted net income of $15.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.73, with an adjusted effective tax rate of 37.7% in the 2023 second quarter.

Executive Search net revenue of $210.0 million increased 1.5% compared to net revenue of $206.8 million in the 2023 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 0.4%, or $0.9 million, net revenue increased 2.0%, or $4.1 million from the 2023 second quarter. Net revenue increased 6.1% in the Americas (up 6.3% on a constant currency basis), decreased 12.0% in Europe (down 11.7% on a constant currency basis), and increased 0.7% in Asia Pacific (up 3.3% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the prior year second quarter. All practice groups, except for Consumer and Industrial, exhibited growth over the prior year period.

The Company had 415 Executive Search consultants at June 30, 2024, compared to 423 at June 30, 2023. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $2.0 million compared to $1.9 million in the 2023 second quarter, reflecting a lower number of consultants combined with higher revenue. Average revenue per executive search was approximately $151,000 compared to $146,000 in the prior year period. The number of search confirmations decreased 1.6% compared to the year-ago period.

On-Demand Talent net revenue of $41.9 million increased 6.8% compared to net revenue of $39.2 million in the 2023 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by $0.2 million, or 0.5%, net revenue increased 7.3%, or $2.9 million from the 2023 second quarter.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue of $26.8 million increased 6.2% compared to net revenue of $25.2 million in the 2023 second quarter. The Company had 85 Heidrick Consulting consultants at June 30, 2024, compared to 89 at June 30, 2023.

Consolidated salaries and benefits decreased $1.0 million to $177.9 million compared to $178.9 million in the 2023 second quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense decreased $3.0 million due to decreases in separation expense, talent acquisition and retention costs, retirement and benefits expenses, and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, partially offset by increases in stock compensation, and base salaries and payroll taxes. Variable compensation increased $1.9 million due to an increase in consultant production. Salaries and benefits expense was 63.8% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to 66.0% in the 2023 second quarter.

General and administrative expenses increased $5.9 million, or 14.7%, to $46.5 million compared to $40.5 million in the 2023 second quarter. The increase was due to the 2024 Global Conference, earnout fair value adjustments, professional fees, office occupancy, hiring fees, IT, and marketing, partially offset by decreases in intangible amortization, travel and entertainment, and the use of external third-party consultants. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 16.7% for the 2024 second quarter compared to 14.9% in the 2023 second quarter.

The Company's cost of services was $29.7 million, or 10.7% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $25.3 million, or 9.3% of net revenue in the 2023 second quarter. This primarily related to an increase in the volume of On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting projects.

The Company's research and development expenses were $5.6 million, or 2.0%, of net revenue for the quarter compared to $5.7 million, or 2.1%, of net revenue for the second quarter 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $62.5 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $46.9 million in the 2023 second quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2024 was $296.9 million compared to $239.0 million at June 30, 2023 and $478.2 million at December 31, 2023. The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first half of the year following the year in which they are earned.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2024 second quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024.

2024 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2024 third quarter consolidated net revenue of between $260 million and $280 million, while acknowledging that continued fluidity in external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions, may impact quarterly results. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2024 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business along with the current backlog.

Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call

Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its second quarter results today, July 29, 2024 at 5:30 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com or by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, conference ID# 4805686. For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and consolidated net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (referred to as on a constant currency basis). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest, other income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted, to the extent they occur, for earnout accretion, earnout fair value adjustments, contingent compensation, deferred compensation plan income or expense, certain reorganization costs, impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect the exclusion of goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout fair value adjustments, net of tax.

Adjusted effective tax rate reflects the exclusion of goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout fair value adjustments, net of tax.

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the third quarter of 2024. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage, retain and motivate qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the fact that increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse macroeconomic or labor market conditions, including impacts of inflation and effects of geopolitical instability; the aggressive competition we face; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and the Gaza strip, the risks of an expansion or escalation of those conflicts and our ability to quickly and completely recover from any disruption to our business; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize the benefit of our net deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over our financial reporting and produce accurate and timely financial statements; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors & Analysts:

Suzanne Rosenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Bianca Wilson, Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 278,626

$ 271,225

$ 7,401

2.7 % Reimbursements 4,251

2,552

1,699

66.6 % Total revenue 282,877

273,777

9,100

3.3 %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 177,892

178,916

(1,024)

(0.6) % General and administrative expenses 46,453

40,514

5,939

14.7 % Cost of services 29,696

25,306

4,390

17.3 % Research and development 5,605

5,658

(53)

(0.9) % Impairment charges 16,224

7,246

8,978

123.9 % Restructuring charges 6,939

-

6,939

100.0 % Reimbursed expenses 4,251

2,552

1,699

66.6 % Total operating expenses 287,060

260,192

26,868

10.3 %















Operating income (loss) (4,183)

13,585

(17,768)

(130.8) %















Non-operating income













Interest, net 2,612

1,913







Other, net 997

1,377







Net non-operating income 3,609

3,290























Income (loss) before income taxes (574)

16,875























Provision for income taxes 4,583

7,893























Net income (loss) (5,157)

8,982























Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,094)

(75)























Comprehensive income (loss) $ (7,251)

$ 8,907























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,259

20,010







Diluted 20,259

20,637























Earnings (loss) per common share













Basic $ (0.25)

$ 0.45







Diluted $ (0.25)

$ 0.44























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 63.8 %

66.0 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 16.7 %

14.9 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 10.7 %

9.3 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.0 %

2.1 %







Operating margin (1.5) %

5.0 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

2024

Margin 1

2023

Margin 1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 147,078

$ 138,563

$ 8,515

6.1 %







Europe 40,082

45,567

(5,485)

(12.0) %







Asia Pacific 22,807

22,649

158

0.7 %







Total Executive Search 209,967

206,779

3,188

1.5 %







On-Demand Talent 41,895

39,240

2,655

6.8 %







Heidrick Consulting 26,764

25,206

1,558

6.2 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 278,626

271,225

7,401

2.7 %







Reimbursements 4,251

2,552

1,699

66.6 %







Total revenue $ 282,877

$ 273,777

$ 9,100

3.3 %























































Adjusted EBITDA





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 48,112

$ 46,079

$ 2,033

4.4 %

32.7 %

33.3 % Europe 2,840

5,456

(2,616)

(47.9) %

7.1 %

12.0 % Asia Pacific 1,740

1,630

110

6.7 %

7.6 %

7.2 % Total Executive Search 52,692

53,165

(473)

(0.9) %

25.1 %

25.7 % On-Demand Talent (1,629)

2,587

(4,216)

(163.0) %

(3.9) %

6.6 % Heidrick Consulting (1,395)

(1,662)

267

16.1 %

(5.2) %

(6.6) % Total segments 49,668

54,090

(4,422)

(8.2) %

17.8 %

19.9 % Research and Development (4,781)

(5,218)

437

8.4 %

(1.7) %

(1.9) % Global Operations Support (16,076)

(13,988)

(2,088)

(14.9) %

(5.8) %

(5.2) % Total operating income $ 28,811

$ 34,884

$ (6,073)

(17.4) %

10.3 %

12.9 %



1Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 543,823

$ 510,542

$ 33,281

6.5 % Reimbursements 8,152

5,354

2,798

52.3 % Total revenue 551,975

515,896

36,079

7.0 %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 352,305

337,775

14,530

4.3 % General and administrative expenses 87,816

74,841

12,975

17.3 % Cost of services 57,128

48,138

8,990

18.7 % Research and development 11,320

11,186

134

1.2 % Impairment charges 16,224

7,246

8,978

123.9 % Restructuring charges 6,939

-

6,939

100.0 % Reimbursed expenses 8,152

5,354

2,798

52.3 % Total operating expenses 539,884

484,540

55,344

11.4 %















Operating income 12,091

31,356

(19,265)

(61.4) %















Non-operating income













Interest, net 6,698

5,162







Other, net 3,568

3,186







Net non-operating income 10,266

8,348























Income before income taxes 22,357

39,704























Provision for income taxes 13,482

15,136























Net income 8,875

24,568























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (6,185)

368























Comprehensive income $ 2,690

$ 24,936























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,202

19,958







Diluted 21,061

20,701























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.44

$ 1.23







Diluted $ 0.42

$ 1.19























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 64.8 %

66.2 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 16.1 %

14.7 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 10.5 %

9.4 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.1 %

2.2 %







Operating margin 2.2 %

6.1 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

2024

Margin 1

2023

Margin 1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 283,757

$ 265,890

$ 17,867

6.7 %







Europe 81,563

84,498

(2,935)

(3.5) %







Asia Pacific 46,128

46,878

(750)

(1.6) %







Total Executive Search 411,448

397,266

14,182

3.6 %







On-Demand Talent 79,752

70,357

9,395

13.4 %







Heidrick Consulting 52,623

42,919

9,704

22.6 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 543,823

510,542

33,281

6.5 %







Reimbursements 8,152

5,354

2,798

52.3 %







Total revenue $ 551,975

$ 515,896

$ 36,079

7.0 %























































Adjusted EBITDA





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 89,983

$ 88,203

$ 1,780

2.0 %

31.7 %

33.2 % Europe 6,193

7,537

(1,344)

(17.8) %

7.6 %

8.9 % Asia Pacific 4,935

5,197

(262)

(5.0) %

10.7 %

11.1 % Total Executive Search 101,111

100,937

174

0.2 %

24.6 %

25.4 % On-Demand Talent (2,550)

1,240

(3,790)

NM

(3.2) %

1.8 % Heidrick Consulting (3,422)

(4,457)

1,035

23.2 %

(6.5) %

(10.4) % Total segments 95,139

97,720

(2,581)

(2.6) %

17.5 %

19.1 % Research and Development (9,706)

(10,469)

763

7.3 %

(1.8) %

(2.1) % Global Operations Support (30,754)

(26,740)

(4,014)

(15.0) %

(5.7) %

(5.2) % Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,679

$ 60,511

$ (5,832)

(9.6) %

10.1 %

11.9 %



























1Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) $ (5,157)

$ 8,982

$ 8,875

$ 24,568















Adjustments













Impairment charges, net of tax1 14,190

6,038

14,190

6,038 Earnout fair value adjustment, net of tax2 749

-

749

- Restructuring charges, net of tax3 4,291

-

4,291

- Total adjustments 19,230

6,038

19,230

6,038















Adjusted net income $ 14,073

$ 15,020

$ 28,105

$ 30,606















Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,259

20,010

20,202

19,958 Diluted 20,865

20,637

21,061

20,701















Earnings per common share













Basic $ (0.25)

$ 0.45

$ 0.44

$ 1.23 Diluted $ (0.25)

$ 0.44

$ 0.42

$ 1.19















Adjusted earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.75

$ 1.39

$ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.73

$ 1.33

$ 1.48



1 The Company recorded goodwill impairment charges of $14.8 million in the On-Demand Talent segment and $1.5 million in the Europe segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million in the Heidrick Consulting segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. 2The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to increase the On-Demand Talent earnout by $1.1 million and increase the Heidrick Consulting earnout by $0.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. 3The Company recorded restructuring charges of $6.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,922

$ 412,618 Marketable securities 106,963

65,538 Accounts receivable, net 187,113

133,128 Prepaid expenses 28,016

23,597 Other current assets 43,745

47,923 Income taxes recoverable 7,660

10,410 Total current assets 563,419

693,214







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 48,434

35,752 Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,114

86,063 Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 10,779

11,105 Investments 55,927

47,287 Other non-current assets 26,875

17,071 Goodwill 183,150

202,252 Other intangible assets, net 16,411

20,842 Deferred income taxes 29,216

28,005 Total non-current assets 452,906

448,377







Total assets $ 1,016,325

$ 1,141,591







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 19,515

$ 20,837 Accrued salaries and benefits 190,225

322,744 Deferred revenue 44,679

45,732 Operating lease liabilities 18,044

21,498 Other current liabilities 25,693

21,823 Income taxes payable 8,593

6,057 Total current liabilities 306,749

438,691







Non-current liabilities





Accrued salaries and benefits 51,404

52,108 Retirement and pension plans 70,855

62,100 Operating lease liabilities 78,120

78,204 Other non-current liabilities 42,562

41,808 Deferred income taxes 5,703

6,402 Total non-current liabilities 248,644

240,622







Total liabilities 555,393

679,313







Stockholders' equity 460,932

462,278







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,016,325

$ 1,141,591

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ (5,157)

$ 8,982 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

3,910

4,819 Deferred income taxes

(2,246)

(223) Stock-based compensation expense

3,465

1,919 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

469

451 Gain on marketable securities

(441)

(49) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

247

1 Impairment charges

16,224

7,246 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

(14,717)

(35,658) Accounts payable

(255)

(1,777) Accrued expenses

57,843

52,164 Restructuring accrual

4,386

- Deferred revenue

(2,624)

396 Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

645

495 Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

347

333 Prepaid expenses

3,339

4,500 Other assets and liabilities, net

(2,913)

3,341 Net cash provided by operating activities

62,522

46,940









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

(5,842) Capital expenditures

(10,365)

(3,006) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(109,862)

(21,511) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

289

153 Net cash used in investing activities

(119,938)

(30,206)









Cash flows - financing activities







Repurchases of common stock

-

(904) Cash dividends paid

(3,182)

(3,122) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(885)

- Net cash used in financing activities

(4,067)

(4,026)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,426)

376









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(62,909)

13,084 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

252,831

204,733 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 189,922

$ 217,817

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 8,875

$ 24,568 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

8,700

8,692 Deferred income taxes

(2,333)

6,446 Stock-based compensation expense

6,109

3,772 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

935

642 Gain on marketable securities

(980)

(1,694) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

261

131 Impairment charges

16,224

7,246 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(55,842)

(59,990) Accounts payable

(2,324)

(2,914) Accrued expenses

(124,747)

(273,811) Restructuring accrual

4,386

- Deferred revenue

(673)

543 Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

5,368

(2,588) Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

5,800

6,403 Prepaid expenses

(4,652)

(2,635) Other assets and liabilities, net

(6,009)

(4,902) Net cash used in operating activities

(140,902)

(290,091)









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-

(35,749) Capital expenditures

(16,538)

(6,814) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(115,262)

(27,683) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

66,574

268,118 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(65,226)

197,872









Cash flows - financing activities







Repurchases of common stock

-

(904) Cash dividends paid

(6,398)

(6,234) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(3,747)

(4,141) Acquisition earnout payments

-

(35,946) Net cash used in financing activities

(10,145)

(47,225)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6,423)

1,772









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(222,696)

(137,672) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

412,618

355,489 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 189,922

$ 217,817

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 278,626

$ 271,225

$ 543,823

$ 510,542















Net income (loss) (5,157)

8,982

8,875

24,568 Interest, net (2,612)

(1,913)

(6,698)

(5,162) Other, net (997)

(1,377)

(3,568)

(3,186) Provision for income taxes 4,583

7,893

13,482

15,136 Operating income (loss) (4,183)

13,585

12,091

31,356















Adjustments













Depreciation 1,990

2,172

4,483

4,176 Intangible amortization 1,920

2,647

4,217

4,516 Earnout accretion 469

451

935

642 Earnout fair value adjustments 1,211

-

1,211

- Acquisition contingent consideration 3,285

3,784

5,273

5,443 Deferred compensation plan 956

1,603

3,306

3,736 Reorganization costs -

3,396

-

3,396 Impairment charges 16,224

7,246

16,224

7,246 Restructuring charges 6,939

-

6,939

- Total adjustments 32,994

21,299

42,588

29,155















Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,811

$ 34,884

$ 54,679

$ 60,511 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.3 %

12.9 %

10.1 %

11.9 %

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Executive Search

On-Demand Talent

Heidrick Consulting

Research & Development

Global

Operations Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 209,967

$ 41,895

$ 26,764

$ -

$ -

$ 278,626























Operating income (loss) 1 46,821

(21,695)

(6,530)

(5,605)

(17,174)

(4,183)























Adjustments





















Depreciation 863

117

82

809

119

1,990 Intangible amortization 20

1,533

367

-

-

1,920 Earnout accretion -

409

60

-

-

469 Earnout fair value adjustments -

1,125

86

-

-

1,211 Acquisition contingent compensation 295

1,835

1,155

-

-

3,285 Deferred compensation plan 920

-

18

15

3

956 Impairment charges 1,463

14,761

-

-

-

16,224 Restructuring charges 2,310

286

3,367

-

976

6,939 Total adjustments 5,871

20,066

5,135

824

1,098

32,994























Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,692

$ (1,629)

$ (1,395)

$ (4,781)

$ (16,076)

$ 28,811 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.1 %

(3.9) %

(5.2) %

(1.7) %

(5.8) %

10.3 %

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Executive Search

On-Demand Talent

Heidrick Consulting

Research & Development

Global

Operations Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 206,779

$ 39,240

$ 25,206

$ -

$ -

$ 271,225























Operating income (loss) 1 46,940

(2,862)

(10,686)

(5,658)

(14,149)

13,585























Adjustments





















Depreciation 1,297

116

183

416

160

2,172 Intangible amortization 53

2,151

443

-

-

2,647 Earnout accretion -

394

57

-

-

451 Acquisition contingent compensation 1,165

1,561

1,058

-

-

3,784 Deferred compensation plan 1,541

-

37

24

1

1,603 Reorganization costs 2,169

1,227

-

-

-

3,396 Impairment charges -

-

7,246

-

-

7,246 Total adjustments 6,225

5,449

9,024

440

161

21,299























Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,165

$ 2,587

$ (1,662)

$ (5,218)

$ (13,988)

$ 34,884 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.7 %

6.6 %

(6.6 %)

(1.9) %

(5.2) %

12.9 %



1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Executive Search

On-Demand Talent

Heidrick Consulting

Research & Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 411,448

$ 79,752

$ 52,623

$ -

$ -

$ 543,823























Operating income (loss) 1 92,353

(26,544)

(10,372)

(11,320)

(32,026)

12,091























Adjustments





















Depreciation 2,104

248

279

1,563

289

4,483 Intangible amortization 37

3,368

812

-

-

4,217 Earnout accretion -

815

120

-

-

935 Earnout fair value adjustments -

1,125

86

-

-

1,211 Acquisition contingent compensation (335)

3,391

2,217

-

-

5,273 Deferred compensation plan 3,179

-

69

51

7

3,306 Impairment charges 1,463

14,761

-

-

-

16,224 Restructuring charges 2,310

286

3,367

-

976

6,939 Total adjustments 8,758

23,994

6,950

1,614

1,272

42,588























Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,111

$ (2,550)

$ (3,422)

$ (9,706)

$ (30,754)

$ 54,679 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.6 %

(3.2 %)

(6.5 %)

(1.8 %)

(5.7) %

10.1 %

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Executive Search

On-Demand Talent

Heidrick Consulting

Research & Development

Global

Operations Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 397,266

$ 70,357

$ 42,919

$ -

$ -

$ 510,542























Operating income (loss) 1 90,633

(7,226)

(13,802)

(11,186)

(27,063)

31,356























Adjustments





















Depreciation 2,640

201

351

664

320

4,176 Intangible amortization 105

3,868

543

-

-

4,516 Earnout accretion -

585

57

-

-

642 Acquisition contingent compensation 1,800

2,585

1,058

-

-

5,443 Deferred compensation plan 3,590

-

90

53

3

3,736 Reorganization costs 2,169

1,227

-

-

-

3,396 Impairment charges -

-

7,246

-

-

7,246 Total adjustments 10,304

8,466

9,345

717

323

29,155























Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,937

$ 1,240

$ (4,457)

$ (10,469)

$ (26,740)

$ 60,511 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.4 %

1.8 %

(10.4 %)

(2.1 %)

(5.2 %)

11.9 %



1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles