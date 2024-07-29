Heidrick & Struggles Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Delivers Strong Revenue Performance with Robust Profitability
Restructuring for Accelerated Growth Implemented in the Quarter
Declares $0.15 Per Share Cash Dividend
CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter Highlights:
- Net revenue grew to $278.6 million driven by all businesses
- Adjusted EBITDA was $28.8 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%
"Our team delivered a strong second quarter. In a very complex operating environment, clients continue to need help engaging, assessing and enabling critical leadership talent - and our world-class colleagues met those needs with energy and creativity. This work helped propel our second quarter revenue beyond the high end of our outlook range while generating a double-digit EBITDA margin," stated CEO Tom Monahan.
"Even as we continued to deliver value to clients, we also made important changes to our leadership team and staffing levels. As a result, we enter the second half of the year with more targeted solutions and better alignment of our organization with client needs. Going forward, we are tightly focused on accelerating returns from our recent investment cycle and on creating unmatched value for clients, colleagues and investors."
2024 Second Quarter Results
Consolidated net revenue of $278.6 million compared to $271.2 million in the 2023 second quarter. The Company experienced revenue growth in On-Demand Talent, Heidrick Consulting, and Executive Search in the Americas and Asia Pacific, partially offset by a decrease in Executive Search in Europe.
Adjusted EBITDA was $28.8 million compared to $34.9 million in the 2023 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%, compared to 12.9% in the 2023 second quarter. In Executive Search, Adjusted EBITDA was $52.7 million compared to $53.2 million in the prior year period. In On-Demand Talent, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.6 million versus a gain of $2.6 million in the prior year period. In Heidrick Consulting, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.4 million compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the prior year period.
In the 2024 second quarter, the company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $16.2 million primarily related to the Company's On-Demand Talent segment, a $6.9 million restructuring charge and a $1.2 million earnout fair value adjustment. In the 2023 second quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million associated with the Company's Heidrick Consulting segment.
Including these unusual charges in the 2024 second quarter, net loss was $5.2 million and diluted loss per share was $0.25. Excluding these unusual charges in both the 2024 and 2023 second quarters, adjusted net income was $14.1 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.67, with an adjusted effective tax rate of 40.9%, in the 2024 second quarter. This compares to adjusted net income of $15.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.73, with an adjusted effective tax rate of 37.7% in the 2023 second quarter.
Executive Search net revenue of $210.0 million increased 1.5% compared to net revenue of $206.8 million in the 2023 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 0.4%, or $0.9 million, net revenue increased 2.0%, or $4.1 million from the 2023 second quarter. Net revenue increased 6.1% in the Americas (up 6.3% on a constant currency basis), decreased 12.0% in Europe (down 11.7% on a constant currency basis), and increased 0.7% in Asia Pacific (up 3.3% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the prior year second quarter. All practice groups, except for Consumer and Industrial, exhibited growth over the prior year period.
The Company had 415 Executive Search consultants at June 30, 2024, compared to 423 at June 30, 2023. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $2.0 million compared to $1.9 million in the 2023 second quarter, reflecting a lower number of consultants combined with higher revenue. Average revenue per executive search was approximately $151,000 compared to $146,000 in the prior year period. The number of search confirmations decreased 1.6% compared to the year-ago period.
On-Demand Talent net revenue of $41.9 million increased 6.8% compared to net revenue of $39.2 million in the 2023 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by $0.2 million, or 0.5%, net revenue increased 7.3%, or $2.9 million from the 2023 second quarter.
Heidrick Consulting net revenue of $26.8 million increased 6.2% compared to net revenue of $25.2 million in the 2023 second quarter. The Company had 85 Heidrick Consulting consultants at June 30, 2024, compared to 89 at June 30, 2023.
Consolidated salaries and benefits decreased $1.0 million to $177.9 million compared to $178.9 million in the 2023 second quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense decreased $3.0 million due to decreases in separation expense, talent acquisition and retention costs, retirement and benefits expenses, and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, partially offset by increases in stock compensation, and base salaries and payroll taxes. Variable compensation increased $1.9 million due to an increase in consultant production. Salaries and benefits expense was 63.8% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to 66.0% in the 2023 second quarter.
General and administrative expenses increased $5.9 million, or 14.7%, to $46.5 million compared to $40.5 million in the 2023 second quarter. The increase was due to the 2024 Global Conference, earnout fair value adjustments, professional fees, office occupancy, hiring fees, IT, and marketing, partially offset by decreases in intangible amortization, travel and entertainment, and the use of external third-party consultants. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 16.7% for the 2024 second quarter compared to 14.9% in the 2023 second quarter.
The Company's cost of services was $29.7 million, or 10.7% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $25.3 million, or 9.3% of net revenue in the 2023 second quarter. This primarily related to an increase in the volume of On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting projects.
The Company's research and development expenses were $5.6 million, or 2.0%, of net revenue for the quarter compared to $5.7 million, or 2.1%, of net revenue for the second quarter 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $62.5 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $46.9 million in the 2023 second quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2024 was $296.9 million compared to $239.0 million at June 30, 2023 and $478.2 million at December 31, 2023. The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first half of the year following the year in which they are earned.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a 2024 second quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024.
2024 Third Quarter Outlook
The Company expects 2024 third quarter consolidated net revenue of between $260 million and $280 million, while acknowledging that continued fluidity in external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions, may impact quarterly results. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2024 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business along with the current backlog.
Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call
Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its second quarter results today, July 29, 2024 at 5:30 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com or by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, conference ID# 4805686. For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call.
About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.
Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and consolidated net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (referred to as on a constant currency basis). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.
Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest, other income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted, to the extent they occur, for earnout accretion, earnout fair value adjustments, contingent compensation, deferred compensation plan income or expense, certain reorganization costs, impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect the exclusion of goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout fair value adjustments, net of tax.
Adjusted effective tax rate reflects the exclusion of goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout fair value adjustments, net of tax.
The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the third quarter of 2024. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage, retain and motivate qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the fact that increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse macroeconomic or labor market conditions, including impacts of inflation and effects of geopolitical instability; the aggressive competition we face; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and the Gaza strip, the risks of an expansion or escalation of those conflicts and our ability to quickly and completely recover from any disruption to our business; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize the benefit of our net deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over our financial reporting and produce accurate and timely financial statements; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Revenue
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 278,626
$ 271,225
$ 7,401
2.7 %
Reimbursements
4,251
2,552
1,699
66.6 %
Total revenue
282,877
273,777
9,100
3.3 %
Operating expenses
Salaries and benefits
177,892
178,916
(1,024)
(0.6) %
General and administrative expenses
46,453
40,514
5,939
14.7 %
Cost of services
29,696
25,306
4,390
17.3 %
Research and development
5,605
5,658
(53)
(0.9) %
Impairment charges
16,224
7,246
8,978
123.9 %
Restructuring charges
6,939
-
6,939
100.0 %
Reimbursed expenses
4,251
2,552
1,699
66.6 %
Total operating expenses
287,060
260,192
26,868
10.3 %
Operating income (loss)
(4,183)
13,585
(17,768)
(130.8) %
Non-operating income
Interest, net
2,612
1,913
Other, net
997
1,377
Net non-operating income
3,609
3,290
Income (loss) before income taxes
(574)
16,875
Provision for income taxes
4,583
7,893
Net income (loss)
(5,157)
8,982
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(2,094)
(75)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$ (7,251)
$ 8,907
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,259
20,010
Diluted
20,259
20,637
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$ (0.25)
$ 0.45
Diluted
$ (0.25)
$ 0.44
Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue
63.8 %
66.0 %
General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue
16.7 %
14.9 %
Cost of services as a % of net revenue
10.7 %
9.3 %
Research and development as a % of net revenue
2.0 %
2.1 %
Operating margin
(1.5) %
5.0 %
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
$
Change
% Change
2024
2023
Revenue
Executive Search
Americas
$ 147,078
$ 138,563
$ 8,515
6.1 %
Europe
40,082
45,567
(5,485)
(12.0) %
Asia Pacific
22,807
22,649
158
0.7 %
Total Executive Search
209,967
206,779
3,188
1.5 %
On-Demand Talent
41,895
39,240
2,655
6.8 %
Heidrick Consulting
26,764
25,206
1,558
6.2 %
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
278,626
271,225
7,401
2.7 %
Reimbursements
4,251
2,552
1,699
66.6 %
Total revenue
$ 282,877
$ 273,777
$ 9,100
3.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA
Executive Search
Americas
$ 48,112
$ 46,079
$ 2,033
4.4 %
32.7 %
33.3 %
Europe
2,840
5,456
(2,616)
(47.9) %
7.1 %
12.0 %
Asia Pacific
1,740
1,630
110
6.7 %
7.6 %
7.2 %
Total Executive Search
52,692
53,165
(473)
(0.9) %
25.1 %
25.7 %
On-Demand Talent
(1,629)
2,587
(4,216)
(163.0) %
(3.9) %
6.6 %
Heidrick Consulting
(1,395)
(1,662)
267
16.1 %
(5.2) %
(6.6) %
Total segments
49,668
54,090
(4,422)
(8.2) %
17.8 %
19.9 %
Research and Development
(4,781)
(5,218)
437
8.4 %
(1.7) %
(1.9) %
Global Operations Support
(16,076)
(13,988)
(2,088)
(14.9) %
(5.8) %
(5.2) %
Total operating income
$ 28,811
$ 34,884
$ (6,073)
(17.4) %
10.3 %
12.9 %
1Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Revenue
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 543,823
$ 510,542
$ 33,281
6.5 %
Reimbursements
8,152
5,354
2,798
52.3 %
Total revenue
551,975
515,896
36,079
7.0 %
Operating expenses
Salaries and benefits
352,305
337,775
14,530
4.3 %
General and administrative expenses
87,816
74,841
12,975
17.3 %
Cost of services
57,128
48,138
8,990
18.7 %
Research and development
11,320
11,186
134
1.2 %
Impairment charges
16,224
7,246
8,978
123.9 %
Restructuring charges
6,939
-
6,939
100.0 %
Reimbursed expenses
8,152
5,354
2,798
52.3 %
Total operating expenses
539,884
484,540
55,344
11.4 %
Operating income
12,091
31,356
(19,265)
(61.4) %
Non-operating income
Interest, net
6,698
5,162
Other, net
3,568
3,186
Net non-operating income
10,266
8,348
Income before income taxes
22,357
39,704
Provision for income taxes
13,482
15,136
Net income
8,875
24,568
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(6,185)
368
Comprehensive income
$ 2,690
$ 24,936
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,202
19,958
Diluted
21,061
20,701
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.44
$ 1.23
Diluted
$ 0.42
$ 1.19
Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue
64.8 %
66.2 %
General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue
16.1 %
14.7 %
Cost of services as a % of net revenue
10.5 %
9.4 %
Research and development as a % of net revenue
2.1 %
2.2 %
Operating margin
2.2 %
6.1 %
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
$
Change
%
Change
2024
2023
Revenue
Executive Search
Americas
$ 283,757
$ 265,890
$ 17,867
6.7 %
Europe
81,563
84,498
(2,935)
(3.5) %
Asia Pacific
46,128
46,878
(750)
(1.6) %
Total Executive Search
411,448
397,266
14,182
3.6 %
On-Demand Talent
79,752
70,357
9,395
13.4 %
Heidrick Consulting
52,623
42,919
9,704
22.6 %
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
543,823
510,542
33,281
6.5 %
Reimbursements
8,152
5,354
2,798
52.3 %
Total revenue
$ 551,975
$ 515,896
$ 36,079
7.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA
Executive Search
Americas
$ 89,983
$ 88,203
$ 1,780
2.0 %
31.7 %
33.2 %
Europe
6,193
7,537
(1,344)
(17.8) %
7.6 %
8.9 %
Asia Pacific
4,935
5,197
(262)
(5.0) %
10.7 %
11.1 %
Total Executive Search
101,111
100,937
174
0.2 %
24.6 %
25.4 %
On-Demand Talent
(2,550)
1,240
(3,790)
NM
(3.2) %
1.8 %
Heidrick Consulting
(3,422)
(4,457)
1,035
23.2 %
(6.5) %
(10.4) %
Total segments
95,139
97,720
(2,581)
(2.6) %
17.5 %
19.1 %
Research and Development
(9,706)
(10,469)
763
7.3 %
(1.8) %
(2.1) %
Global Operations Support
(30,754)
(26,740)
(4,014)
(15.0) %
(5.7) %
(5.2) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 54,679
$ 60,511
$ (5,832)
(9.6) %
10.1 %
11.9 %
1Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$ (5,157)
$ 8,982
$ 8,875
$ 24,568
Adjustments
Impairment charges, net of tax1
14,190
6,038
14,190
6,038
Earnout fair value adjustment, net of tax2
749
-
749
-
Restructuring charges, net of tax3
4,291
-
4,291
-
Total adjustments
19,230
6,038
19,230
6,038
Adjusted net income
$ 14,073
$ 15,020
$ 28,105
$ 30,606
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,259
20,010
20,202
19,958
Diluted
20,865
20,637
21,061
20,701
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ (0.25)
$ 0.45
$ 0.44
$ 1.23
Diluted
$ (0.25)
$ 0.44
$ 0.42
$ 1.19
Adjusted earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.69
$ 0.75
$ 1.39
$ 1.53
Diluted
$ 0.67
$ 0.73
$ 1.33
$ 1.48
1 The Company recorded goodwill impairment charges of $14.8 million in the On-Demand Talent segment and $1.5 million in the Europe segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million in the Heidrick Consulting segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
2The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to increase the On-Demand Talent earnout by $1.1 million and increase the Heidrick Consulting earnout by $0.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
3The Company recorded restructuring charges of $6.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 189,922
$ 412,618
Marketable securities
106,963
65,538
Accounts receivable, net
187,113
133,128
Prepaid expenses
28,016
23,597
Other current assets
43,745
47,923
Income taxes recoverable
7,660
10,410
Total current assets
563,419
693,214
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
48,434
35,752
Operating lease right-of-use assets
82,114
86,063
Assets designated for retirement and pension plans
10,779
11,105
Investments
55,927
47,287
Other non-current assets
26,875
17,071
Goodwill
183,150
202,252
Other intangible assets, net
16,411
20,842
Deferred income taxes
29,216
28,005
Total non-current assets
452,906
448,377
Total assets
$ 1,016,325
$ 1,141,591
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 19,515
$ 20,837
Accrued salaries and benefits
190,225
322,744
Deferred revenue
44,679
45,732
Operating lease liabilities
18,044
21,498
Other current liabilities
25,693
21,823
Income taxes payable
8,593
6,057
Total current liabilities
306,749
438,691
Non-current liabilities
Accrued salaries and benefits
51,404
52,108
Retirement and pension plans
70,855
62,100
Operating lease liabilities
78,120
78,204
Other non-current liabilities
42,562
41,808
Deferred income taxes
5,703
6,402
Total non-current liabilities
248,644
240,622
Total liabilities
555,393
679,313
Stockholders' equity
460,932
462,278
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,016,325
$ 1,141,591
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows - operating activities
Net income
$ (5,157)
$ 8,982
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,910
4,819
Deferred income taxes
(2,246)
(223)
Stock-based compensation expense
3,465
1,919
Accretion expense related to earnout payments
469
451
Gain on marketable securities
(441)
(49)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
247
1
Impairment charges
16,224
7,246
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(14,717)
(35,658)
Accounts payable
(255)
(1,777)
Accrued expenses
57,843
52,164
Restructuring accrual
4,386
-
Deferred revenue
(2,624)
396
Income taxes recoverable and payable, net
645
495
Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities
347
333
Prepaid expenses
3,339
4,500
Other assets and liabilities, net
(2,913)
3,341
Net cash provided by operating activities
62,522
46,940
Cash flows - investing activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(5,842)
Capital expenditures
(10,365)
(3,006)
Purchases of marketable securities and investments
(109,862)
(21,511)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments
289
153
Net cash used in investing activities
(119,938)
(30,206)
Cash flows - financing activities
Repurchases of common stock
-
(904)
Cash dividends paid
(3,182)
(3,122)
Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions
(885)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,067)
(4,026)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,426)
376
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(62,909)
13,084
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
252,831
204,733
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 189,922
$ 217,817
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows - operating activities
Net income
$ 8,875
$ 24,568
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,700
8,692
Deferred income taxes
(2,333)
6,446
Stock-based compensation expense
6,109
3,772
Accretion expense related to earnout payments
935
642
Gain on marketable securities
(980)
(1,694)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
261
131
Impairment charges
16,224
7,246
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(55,842)
(59,990)
Accounts payable
(2,324)
(2,914)
Accrued expenses
(124,747)
(273,811)
Restructuring accrual
4,386
-
Deferred revenue
(673)
543
Income taxes recoverable and payable, net
5,368
(2,588)
Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities
5,800
6,403
Prepaid expenses
(4,652)
(2,635)
Other assets and liabilities, net
(6,009)
(4,902)
Net cash used in operating activities
(140,902)
(290,091)
Cash flows - investing activities
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
(35,749)
Capital expenditures
(16,538)
(6,814)
Purchases of marketable securities and investments
(115,262)
(27,683)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments
66,574
268,118
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(65,226)
197,872
Cash flows - financing activities
Repurchases of common stock
-
(904)
Cash dividends paid
(6,398)
(6,234)
Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions
(3,747)
(4,141)
Acquisition earnout payments
-
(35,946)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,145)
(47,225)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,423)
1,772
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(222,696)
(137,672)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
412,618
355,489
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 189,922
$ 217,817
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 278,626
$ 271,225
$ 543,823
$ 510,542
Net income (loss)
(5,157)
8,982
8,875
24,568
Interest, net
(2,612)
(1,913)
(6,698)
(5,162)
Other, net
(997)
(1,377)
(3,568)
(3,186)
Provision for income taxes
4,583
7,893
13,482
15,136
Operating income (loss)
(4,183)
13,585
12,091
31,356
Adjustments
Depreciation
1,990
2,172
4,483
4,176
Intangible amortization
1,920
2,647
4,217
4,516
Earnout accretion
469
451
935
642
Earnout fair value adjustments
1,211
-
1,211
-
Acquisition contingent consideration
3,285
3,784
5,273
5,443
Deferred compensation plan
956
1,603
3,306
3,736
Reorganization costs
-
3,396
-
3,396
Impairment charges
16,224
7,246
16,224
7,246
Restructuring charges
6,939
-
6,939
-
Total adjustments
32,994
21,299
42,588
29,155
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 28,811
$ 34,884
$ 54,679
$ 60,511
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.3 %
12.9 %
10.1 %
11.9 %
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Executive Search
On-Demand Talent
Heidrick Consulting
Research & Development
Global
Total
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 209,967
$ 41,895
$ 26,764
$ -
$ -
$ 278,626
Operating income (loss) 1
46,821
(21,695)
(6,530)
(5,605)
(17,174)
(4,183)
Adjustments
Depreciation
863
117
82
809
119
1,990
Intangible amortization
20
1,533
367
-
-
1,920
Earnout accretion
-
409
60
-
-
469
Earnout fair value adjustments
-
1,125
86
-
-
1,211
Acquisition contingent compensation
295
1,835
1,155
-
-
3,285
Deferred compensation plan
920
-
18
15
3
956
Impairment charges
1,463
14,761
-
-
-
16,224
Restructuring charges
2,310
286
3,367
-
976
6,939
Total adjustments
5,871
20,066
5,135
824
1,098
32,994
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 52,692
$ (1,629)
$ (1,395)
$ (4,781)
$ (16,076)
$ 28,811
Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.1 %
(3.9) %
(5.2) %
(1.7) %
(5.8) %
10.3 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Executive Search
On-Demand Talent
Heidrick Consulting
Research & Development
Global
Total
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 206,779
$ 39,240
$ 25,206
$ -
$ -
$ 271,225
Operating income (loss) 1
46,940
(2,862)
(10,686)
(5,658)
(14,149)
13,585
Adjustments
Depreciation
1,297
116
183
416
160
2,172
Intangible amortization
53
2,151
443
-
-
2,647
Earnout accretion
-
394
57
-
-
451
Acquisition contingent compensation
1,165
1,561
1,058
-
-
3,784
Deferred compensation plan
1,541
-
37
24
1
1,603
Reorganization costs
2,169
1,227
-
-
-
3,396
Impairment charges
-
-
7,246
-
-
7,246
Total adjustments
6,225
5,449
9,024
440
161
21,299
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 53,165
$ 2,587
$ (1,662)
$ (5,218)
$ (13,988)
$ 34,884
Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.7 %
6.6 %
(6.6 %)
(1.9) %
(5.2) %
12.9 %
1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Executive Search
On-Demand Talent
Heidrick Consulting
Research & Development
Global
Total
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 411,448
$ 79,752
$ 52,623
$ -
$ -
$ 543,823
Operating income (loss) 1
92,353
(26,544)
(10,372)
(11,320)
(32,026)
12,091
Adjustments
Depreciation
2,104
248
279
1,563
289
4,483
Intangible amortization
37
3,368
812
-
-
4,217
Earnout accretion
-
815
120
-
-
935
Earnout fair value adjustments
-
1,125
86
-
-
1,211
Acquisition contingent compensation
(335)
3,391
2,217
-
-
5,273
Deferred compensation plan
3,179
-
69
51
7
3,306
Impairment charges
1,463
14,761
-
-
-
16,224
Restructuring charges
2,310
286
3,367
-
976
6,939
Total adjustments
8,758
23,994
6,950
1,614
1,272
42,588
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 101,111
$ (2,550)
$ (3,422)
$ (9,706)
$ (30,754)
$ 54,679
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.6 %
(3.2 %)
(6.5 %)
(1.8 %)
(5.7) %
10.1 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Executive Search
On-Demand Talent
Heidrick Consulting
Research & Development
Global
Total
Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)
$ 397,266
$ 70,357
$ 42,919
$ -
$ -
$ 510,542
Operating income (loss) 1
90,633
(7,226)
(13,802)
(11,186)
(27,063)
31,356
Adjustments
Depreciation
2,640
201
351
664
320
4,176
Intangible amortization
105
3,868
543
-
-
4,516
Earnout accretion
-
585
57
-
-
642
Acquisition contingent compensation
1,800
2,585
1,058
-
-
5,443
Deferred compensation plan
3,590
-
90
53
3
3,736
Reorganization costs
2,169
1,227
-
-
-
3,396
Impairment charges
-
-
7,246
-
-
7,246
Total adjustments
10,304
8,466
9,345
717
323
29,155
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 100,937
$ 1,240
$ (4,457)
$ (10,469)
$ (26,740)
$ 60,511
Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.4 %
1.8 %
(10.4 %)
(2.1 %)
(5.2 %)
11.9 %
1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.
