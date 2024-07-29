Anzeige
Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $138.7 million up 14% quarter over quarter at high end of guidance

Reaffirming Broadband and Video Full Year Revenue Guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024.

"Our second quarter revenue was at the high end of our guidance range while profitability in both businesses exceeded our expectations," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "These results demonstrate strong execution in both our Broadband and Video businesses as we continue to implement our 2024 and long-term growth plans."

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

  • Revenue: $138.7 million, compared to $156.0 million in the prior year period
    • Broadband segment revenue: $92.9 million, compared to $97.1 million in the prior year period
    • Video segment revenue: $45.8 million, compared to $58.9 million in the prior year period
  • Gross margin: GAAP 52.9% and non-GAAP 53.1%, compared to GAAP 54.5% and non-GAAP 54.7% in the prior year period
    • Broadband segment non-GAAP gross margin: 47.6% compared to 50.5% in the prior year period
    • Video segment non-GAAP gross margin: 64.4% compared to 61.7% in the prior year period
  • Operating income (loss): GAAP loss $15.6 million and non-GAAP income $12.2 million, compared to GAAP income $10.0 million and non-GAAP income $18.2 million in the prior year period
  • Net income (loss): GAAP net loss $12.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million, compared to GAAP net income $1.6 million and non-GAAP net income $14.0 million in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $16.1 million income compared to $21.1 million income in the prior year period
  • Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.08, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.12 in the prior year period
  • Backlog and deferred revenue of $613.1 million
  • Cash: $45.9 million, compared to $71.0 million in the prior year period

Business

  • Commercially deployed our cOS solution with 118 customers, serving 30.1 million cable modems
  • Continuing to diversify our Broadband customer base with the recent announcement that Telecentro, a leading telecommunications operator in Argentina, has selected Harmonic's industry-leading cOS broadband platform
  • First production shipments of our new high-density Pier optical line terminal (OLT) shelf for PON applications
  • Increasing Video sales pipeline of larger Appliance and Tier 1 SaaS opportunities

Select Financial Information



GAAP


Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q2 2023


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q2 2023



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue


$ 138.7


$ 122.1


$ 156.0


*


*


*

Net income (loss)


$ (12.5)


$ (8.1)


$ 1.6


$ 9.3


$ 0.4


$ 14.0

Net income (loss) per share


$ (0.11)


$ (0.07)


$ 0.01


$ 0.08


$ 0.00


$ 0.12










Other Financial Information

Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q2 2023


(Unaudited, in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1)

$ 16.1


$ 4.1


$ 21.1

Bookings for the quarter

$ 72.4


$ 146.1


$ 194.7

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$ 613.1


$ 677.8


$ 663.8

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$ 45.9


$ 84.3


$ 71.0


(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

* Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q3 2024 GAAP Financial Guidance

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total GAAP


Broadband


Video


Total GAAP

Net revenue

$ 130


$ 45


$ 175


$ 140


$ 50


$ 190

Gross margin %





51.9 %






52.9 %

Gross profit





$ 91






$ 101

Tax rate





24 %






24 %

Net income





$ 16






$ 22

Net income per share





$ 0.14






$ 0.19

Shares (1)





117.0






117.0


(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.29 (Q2 2024 average price).


2024 GAAP Financial Guidance

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total GAAP


Broadband


Video


Total GAAP

Net revenue

$ 460


$ 185


$ 645


$ 500


$ 195


$ 695

Gross margin %





51.4 %






53.1 %

Gross profit





$ 332






$ 369

Tax rate





24 %






24 %

Net income





$ 23






$ 45

Net income per share





$ 0.19






$ 0.38

Shares (1)





117.3






117.3


(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.29 (Q2 2024 average price).


Q3 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total


Broadband


Video


Total

Gross margin %

48.0 %


63.0 %


51.9 %


49.0 %


64.0 %


52.9 %

Gross profit

$ 63


$ 28


$ 91


$ 69


$ 32


$ 101

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 34


$ -


$ 34


$ 39


$ 3


$ 42

Tax rate





21 %






21 %

Net income per share





$ 0.19






$ 0.24

Shares (3)





117.0






117.0


(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below.

(2) Refer to "Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

(3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.29 (Q2 2024 average price).


2024 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total


Broadband


Video


Total

Gross margin %

47.0 %


63.0 %


51.6 %


49.0 %


64.0 %


53.2 %

Gross profit

$ 216


$ 117


$ 333


$ 245


$ 125


$ 370

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 102


$ -


$ 102


$ 126


$ 5


$ 131

Tax rate





21 %






21 %

Net income per share (3)





$ 0.56






$ 0.75

Shares (3)





117.3






117.3


(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below.

(2) Refer to "Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

(3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.29 (Q2 2024 average price).


Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, July 29, 2024. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0a4873336ead4b6c81df331d35635fb3. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various broadband and video industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges - There were lease-related asset impairment and other charges that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to the reduction of our leased office space, as we continue to adapt to the changing dynamics of work and seek to optimize value for our business. These charges primarily consist of right-of-use asset impairment and related leasehold improvement impairment, and the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



June 28, 2024


December 31, 2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 45,850


$ 84,269

Restricted cash

2,827


-

Accounts receivable, net

119,999


141,531

Inventories

84,133


83,982

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,742


20,950

Total current assets

284,551


330,732

Property and equipment, net

29,603


36,683

Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,244


20,817

Goodwill

237,884


239,150

Deferred income taxes

112,906


104,707

Other non-current assets

33,508


36,117

Total assets

$ 713,696


$ 768,206





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Convertible debt

$ -


$ 114,880

Current portion of long-term debt

944


-

Current portion of other borrowings

8,348


4,918

Accounts payable

30,017


38,562

Deferred revenue

53,142


46,217

Operating lease liabilities

6,166


6,793

Other current liabilities

53,284


61,024

Total current liabilities

151,901


272,394

Long-term debt

113,805


-

Other long-term borrowings

5,245


10,495

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

16,594


18,965

Other non-current liabilities

33,343


29,478

Total liabilities

320,888


331,332





Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 115,998 and 112,407 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

116


112

Additional paid-in capital

2,416,152


2,405,043

Accumulated deficit

(2,013,333)


(1,962,575)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,127)


(5,706)

Total stockholders' equity

392,808


436,874

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 713,696


$ 768,206

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 28, 2024


June 30, 2023


June 28, 2024


June 30, 2023

Revenue:








Appliance and integration

$ 94,184


$ 111,127


$ 175,779


$ 225,921

SaaS and service

44,556


44,836


85,021


87,691

Total net revenue

138,740


155,963


260,800


313,612

Cost of revenue:








Appliance and integration

50,878


57,437


93,952


117,185

SaaS and service

14,405


13,586


30,310


27,433

Total cost of revenue

65,283


71,023


124,262


144,618

Total gross profit

73,457


84,940


136,538


168,994

Operating expenses:








Research and development

28,784


32,205


59,489


65,714

Selling, general and administrative

39,821


42,773


78,686


82,055

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges

9,000


-


9,000


-

Restructuring and related charges

11,482


-


14,519


83

Total operating expenses

89,087


74,978


161,694


147,852

Income (loss) from operations

(15,630)


9,962


(25,156)


21,142

Interest expense, net

(1,424)


(800)


(2,147)


(1,506)

Other income (expense), net

619


(136)


330


(429)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(16,435)


9,026


(26,973)


19,207

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(3,903)


7,471


(6,352)


12,559

Net income (loss)

$ (12,532)


$ 1,555


$ (20,621)


$ 6,648









Net income (loss) per share:








Basic

$ (0.11)


$ 0.01


$ (0.18)


$ 0.06

Diluted

$ (0.11)


$ 0.01


$ (0.18)


$ 0.06

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

115,030


111,462


113,705


111,130

Diluted

115,030


119,255


113,705


118,508

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended


June 28, 2024


June 30, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$ (20,621)


$ 6,648

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Depreciation

6,311


6,089

Lease related asset impairment and other charges

9,000


-

Stock-based compensation

13,877


13,483

Foreign currency remeasurement

2,469


991

Deferred income taxes, net

(8,897)


1,321

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

2,152


3,383

Other adjustments

354


1,292

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

20,765


(10,392)

Inventories

(3,929)


6,894

Other assets

(6,761)


2,060

Accounts payable

(8,680)


(30,527)

Deferred revenues

6,179


1,223

Other liabilities

(7,553)


(12,717)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,666


(10,252)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(3,856)


(3,833)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,856)


(3,833)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from long-term debt

115,000


-

Repayment of convertible debt

(115,500)


-

Payments for debt issuance costs

(332)


-

Repurchase of common stock

(30,047)


-

Proceeds from other borrowings

-


3,829

Repayment of other borrowings

(1,334)


(4,721)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

3,542


3,084

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(6,252)


(7,643)

Net cash used in financing activities

(34,923)


(5,451)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,391)


981

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(35,504)


(18,555)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

84,269


89,586

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 48,765


$ 71,031





Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 45,850


$ 71,031

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,827


-

Restricted cash included in other non-current assets

88


-

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

$ 48,765


$ 71,031

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended


June 28, 2024


June 30, 2023

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:




Net cash paid for income taxes

$ 11,407


$ 5,008

Cash paid for interest

$ 1,895


$ 1,015

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:




Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 282


$ 1,189

Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:




Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes

4,578


-

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended


June 28, 2024


March 29, 2024


June 30, 2023

Geography









Americas

$ 109,597

79 %


$ 93,031

76 %


$ 111,407

72 %

EMEA

22,680

16 %


23,560

19 %


36,242

23 %

APAC

6,463

5 %


5,469

5 %


8,314

5 %

Total

$ 138,740

100 %


$ 122,060

100 %


$ 155,963

100 %










Market









Service Provider

$ 104,429

75 %


$ 86,693

71 %


$ 108,703

70 %

Broadcast and Media

34,311

25 %


35,367

29 %


47,260

30 %

Total

$ 138,740

100 %


$ 122,060

100 %


$ 155,963

100 %























Six Months Ended





June 28, 2024


June 30, 2023

Geography









Americas




$ 202,628

78 %


$ 227,073

72 %

EMEA




46,240

18 %


69,183

22 %

APAC




11,932

4 %


17,356

6 %

Total




$ 260,800

100 %


$ 313,612

100 %










Market









Service Provider




$ 191,122

73 %


$ 226,692

72 %

Broadcast and Media




69,678

27 %


86,920

28 %

Total




$ 260,800

100 %


$ 313,612

100 %

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 28, 2024


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 92,937



$ 45,803



$ 138,740



$ -


$ 138,740

Gross profit

44,236

(1)


29,494

(1)


73,730

(1)


(273)


73,457

Gross margin %

47.6 %

(1)


64.4 %

(1)


53.1 %

(1)




52.9 %















Three Months Ended March 29, 2024


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 78,897



$ 43,163



$ 122,060



$ -


$ 122,060

Gross profit

37,494

(1)


26,569

(1)


64,063

(1)


(982)


63,081

Gross margin %

47.5 %

(1)


61.6 %

(1)


52.5 %

(1)




51.7 %















Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 97,096



$ 58,867



$ 155,963



$ -


$ 155,963

Gross profit

49,076

(1)


36,303

(1)


85,379

(1)


(439)


84,940

Gross margin %

50.5 %

(1)


61.7 %

(1)


54.7 %

(1)




54.5 %















Six Months Ended June 28, 2024


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 171,834



$ 88,966



$ 260,800



$ -


$ 260,800

Gross profit

81,730

(1)


56,063

(1)


137,793

(1)


(1,255)


136,538

Gross margin %

47.6 %

(1)


63.0 %

(1)


52.8 %

(1)




52.4 %















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 197,447



$ 116,165



$ 313,612



$ -


$ 313,612

Gross profit

99,366

(1)


70,917

(1)


170,283

(1)


(1,289)


168,994

Gross margin %

50.3 %

(1)


61.0 %

(1)


54.3 %

(1)




53.9 %


(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 28, 2024


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income
(Loss) from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$ 138,740


$ 73,457


$ 89,087


$ (15,630)


$ (805)


$ (12,532)

Stock-based compensation

-


273


(6,681)


6,954


-


6,954

Restructuring and related charges

-


-


(11,482)


11,482


-


11,482

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


(406)


406


-


406

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges

-


-


(9,000)


9,000


-


9,000

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-


-


-


-


338


338

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


(6,369)

Total adjustments

-


273


(27,569)


27,842


338


21,811

Non-GAAP

$ 138,740


$ 73,730


$ 61,518


$ 12,212


$ (467)


$ 9,279

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.9 %


64.2 %


(11.3) %


(0.6) %


(9.0) %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.1 %


44.3 %


8.8 %


(0.3) %


6.7 %

Diluted net income (loss) per share:












GAAP











$ (0.11)

Non-GAAP











$ 0.08

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP











115,030

Non-GAAP











116,690


Three Months Ended March 29, 2024


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income
(Loss) from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$ 122,060


$ 63,081


$ 72,607


$ (9,526)


$ (1,012)


$ (8,089)

Stock-based compensation

-


522


(6,401)


6,923


-


6,923

Restructuring and related charges

-


460


(3,037)


3,497


11


3,508

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


(349)


349


-


349

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-


-


-


-


229


229

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


(2,538)

Total adjustments

-


982


(9,787)


10,769


240


8,471

Non-GAAP

$ 122,060


$ 64,063


$ 62,820


$ 1,243


$ (772)


$ 382

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.7 %


59.5 %


(7.8) %


(0.8) %


(6.6) %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.5 %


51.5 %


1.0 %


(0.6) %


0.3 %

Diluted net income (loss) per share:












GAAP











$ (0.07)

Non-GAAP











$ 0.00

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP











112,350

Non-GAAP











118,107


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 155,963


$ 84,940


$ 74,978


$ 9,962


$ (936)


$ 1,555

Stock-based compensation

-


439


(5,620)


6,059


-


6,059

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


(2,135)


2,135


-


2,135

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-


-


-


-


223


223

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


3,982

Total adjustments

-


439


(7,755)


8,194


223


12,399

Non-GAAP

$ 155,963


$ 85,379


$ 67,223


$ 18,156


$ (713)


$ 13,954

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



54.5 %


48.1 %


6.4 %


(0.6) %


1.0 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.7 %


43.1 %


11.6 %


(0.5) %


8.9 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP











$ 0.01

Non-GAAP











$ 0.12

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP











119,255


Six Months Ended June 28, 2024


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income
(Loss) from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$ 260,800


$ 136,538


$ 161,694


$ (25,156)


$ (1,817)


$ (20,621)

Stock-based compensation

-


795


(13,082)


13,877


-


13,877

Restructuring and related charges

-


460


(14,519)


14,979


11


14,990

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


(755)


755


-


755

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges

-


-


(9,000)


9,000


-


9,000

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-


-


-


-


567


567

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


(8,907)

Total adjustments

-


1,255


(37,356)


38,611


578


30,282

Non-GAAP

$ 260,800


$ 137,793


$ 124,338


$ 13,455


$ (1,239)


$ 9,661

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.4 %


62.0 %


(9.6) %


(0.7) %


(7.9) %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %


47.7 %


5.2 %


(0.5) %


3.7 %

Diluted net income (loss) per share:












GAAP











$ (0.18)

Non-GAAP











$ 0.08

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP











113,705

Non-GAAP











117,419


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 313,612


$ 168,994


$ 147,852


$ 21,142


$ (1,935)


$ 6,648

Stock-based compensation

-


1,289


(12,194)


13,483


-


13,483

Restructuring and related charges

-


-


(83)


83


-


83

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


(2,135)


2,135


-


2,135

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-


-


-


-


446


446

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


5,488

Total adjustments

-


1,289


(14,412)


15,701


446


21,635

Non-GAAP

$ 313,612


$ 170,283


$ 133,440


$ 36,843


$ (1,489)


$ 28,283

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.9 %


47.1 %


6.7 %


(0.6) %


2.1 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.3 %


42.5 %


11.7 %


(0.5) %


9.0 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP











$ 0.06

Non-GAAP











$ 0.24

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP











118,508

Harmonic Inc.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 28, 2024


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations (1)

$ 13,781


$ (1,569)

Depreciation

2,133


1,093

Other non-operating income, net

406


213

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 16,320


$ (263)

Revenue

$ 92,937


$ 45,803

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

17.6 %


(0.6) %






Three Months Ended March 29, 2024


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations (1)

$ 8,594


$ (7,351)

Depreciation

1,986


1,099

Other non-operating expenses, net

(179)


(99)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 10,401


$ (6,351)

Revenue

$ 78,897


$ 43,163

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

13.2 %


(14.7) %






Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Broadband


Video

Income from operations (1)

$ 18,066


$ 90

Depreciation

1,671


1,388

Other non-operating expenses, net

(84)


(52)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 19,653


$ 1,426

Revenue

$ 97,096


$ 58,867

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

20.2 %


2.4 %






Six Months Ended June 28, 2024


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations (1)

$ 22,375


$ (8,920)

Depreciation

4,119


2,192

Other non-operating income, net

227


114

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 26,721


$ (6,614)

Revenue

$ 171,834


$ 88,966

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

15.6 %


(7.4) %






Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations (1)

$ 38,179


$ (1,336)

Depreciation

3,315


2,774

Other non-operating expenses, net

(255)


(174)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 41,239


$ 1,264

Revenue

$ 197,447


$ 116,165

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

20.9 %


1.1 %


(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" above.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation".

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended


June 28, 2024


March 29, 2024


June 30, 2023

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (12,532)


$ (8,089)


$ 1,555

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(3,903)


(2,449)


7,471

Interest expense, net

1,424


723


800

Depreciation

3,226


3,085


3,059

EBITDA

(11,785)


(6,730)


12,885







Adjustments






Stock-based compensation

6,954


6,923


6,059

Restructuring and related charges

11,482


3,508


-

Non-recurring advisory fees

406


349


2,135

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges

9,000


-


-

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 16,057


$ 4,050


$ 21,079

Revenue

$ 138,740


$ 122,060


$ 155,963

Net income (loss) margin (GAAP)

(9.0) %


(6.6) %


1.0 %

Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

11.6 %


3.3 %


13.5 %


Six Months Ended


June 28, 2024


June 30, 2023

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (20,621)


$ 6,648

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(6,352)


12,559

Interest expense, net

2,147


1,506

Depreciation

6,311


6,089

EBITDA

(18,515)


26,802





Adjustments




Stock-based compensation

13,877


13,483

Restructuring and related charges

14,990


83

Non-recurring advisory fees

755


2,135

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges

9,000


-

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 20,107


$ 42,503

Revenue

$ 260,800


$ 313,612

Net income (loss) margin (GAAP)

(7.9) %


2.1 %

Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

7.7 %


13.6 %

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q3 2024 Financial Guidance (1)


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Net Income

GAAP

$ 175

to

$ 190


$ 91

to

$ 101


$ 67

to

$ 69


$ 24

to

$ 32


$ 16

to

$ 22

Stock-based compensation expense

-


-


(5)


5


5

Restructuring and related charges

-


-


(1)


1


1

Lease-related impairment and other charges

-


-


(1)


1


1

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


(1)

to

-

Total adjustments

-


-


(7)


7


6

to

7

Non-GAAP

$ 175

to

$ 190


$ 91

to

$ 101


$ 60

to

$ 62


$ 31

to

$ 39


$ 22

to

$ 29

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





51.9 %

to

52.9 %


38.3 %

to

36.3 %


13.7 %

to

16.8 %


9.3 %

to

11.6 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





51.9 %

to

52.9 %


34.3 %

to

32.6 %


17.7 %

to

20.3 %


12.8 %

to

15.3 %

Diluted net income per share:




















GAAP

















$ 0.14

to

$ 0.19

Non-GAAP

















$ 0.19

to

$ 0.24

Shares used in per share calculation:




















GAAP and Non-GAAP

















117.0


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.


2024 Financial Guidance (1)


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total Operating
Expense

Income from
Operations


Net Income

GAAP

$ 645

to

$ 695


$ 332

to

$ 369


$ 296

to

$ 304

$ 36

to

$ 65


$ 23

to

$ 45

Stock-based compensation expense

-


1


(25)

26


26

Restructuring and related charges

-


-


(15)

15


15

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


(1)

1


1

Lease-related impairment and other charges

-


-


(11)

(11)


11

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible
notes

-


-


-

-


1

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-

-


(12)

to

(11)

Total adjustments

-


1


(52)

31


42

to

43

Non-GAAP

$ 645

to

$ 695


$ 333

to

$ 370


$ 244

to

$ 252

$ 89

to

$ 118


$ 65

to

$ 88

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





51.4 %

to

53.1 %


45.9 %

to

43.7 %

5.6 %

to

9.4 %


3.6 %

to

6.5 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





51.6 %

to

53.2 %


37.8 %

to

36.3 %

13.7 %

to

16.9 %


10.1 %

to

12.7 %

Diluted net income per share:



















GAAP
















$ 0.19

to

$ 0.38

Non-GAAP
















$ 0.56

to

$ 0.75

Shares used in per share calculation:



















GAAP and Non-GAAP
















117.3


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)

(In millions)



Q3 2024 Financial Guidance


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations (2)

$ 32

to

$ 37


$ (1)

to

$ 2

Depreciation

2


2


1


1

Segment adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 34

to

$ 39


$ -

to

$ 3


















2024 Financial Guidance


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations (2)

$ 93

to

$ 117


$ (4)

to

$ 1

Depreciation

9


9


4


4

Segment adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 102

to

$ 126


$ -

to

$ 5


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" above.

(3) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance".

Harmonic Inc.

Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)

(In millions)



Q3 2024 Financial Guidance


2024 Financial Guidance

Net income (GAAP)

$ 16

to

$ 22


$ 23

to

$ 45

Provision for income taxes

5


7


7


14

Interest expense, net

2


2


6


6

Depreciation

3


3


13


13

EBITDA

26

to

34


49

to

78









Adjustments








Stock-based compensation

6


6


26


26

Restructuring and related charges

1


1


15


15

Lease-related impairment and other charges

1


1


11


11

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


1


1

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2)

$ 34

to

$ 42


$ 102

to

$ 131


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Consolidated Segment adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

