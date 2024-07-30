CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2024

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights:
- Contracting of a long-term financing for RioSP, in the amount of R$10.8 billion , with R$9.4 billion to be disbursed in 8 series, being 6 series at a cost of IPCA + 6.90%, and 2 backstop credit series at a cost of IPCA + 8.58%, in addition to a FINEM in the amount of R$1.4 billion at a cost of IPCA + 8.68% (more details in the debt section on page 17).
- Issuance of the 17th debentures by CCR Holding for liability management, in the amount of R$2.3 billion , at a cost of CDI + 0.75% (more details in the debt section on page 17).
- In line with our portfolio management strategy, we concluded the sale of Samm to Megatelecom Telecomunicações S.A., in the amount of R$100 million .
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
2Q23
2Q24
Var. %
1H23
1H24
Var. %
Adjusted Net Revenue¹
3,100
3,488
12.5 %
6,329
6,966
10.1
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
1,757
2,009
14.4 %
3,731
4,075
9.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
1,359
1,498
10.2 %
2,826
3,032
7.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility
385
513
33.3 %
870
990
13.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
190
244
28.4 %
397
519
30.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Other
-177
-246
38.1 %
-362
-466
29.1 %
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
56.7 %
57.6 %
0.9 p.p.
59.0 %
58.5 %
-0.5 p.p.
Adjusted Net Income¹
203
411
102.1 %
520
859
65.2 %
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
3.0
3.1
0.1
3.0
3.1
0.1
Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)
283.9
294.5
3.8 %
568.4
595.6
4.8 %
Urban Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)
177.3
191.2
7.8 %
345.7
367.0
6.2 %
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)
4.3
4.7
9.3 %
8.7
9.5
9.2 %
CAPEX³
1,397
1,628
16.6 %
2,893
2,880
-0.4 %
1. Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 25).
2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
3. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Video conferenece
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_klYMMsrBS9K0jl29XA8bIg
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
SOURCE CCR S.A.