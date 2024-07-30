Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.07.2024 00:28 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2024

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights:

  1. Contracting of a long-term financing for RioSP, in the amount of R$10.8 billion , with R$9.4 billion to be disbursed in 8 series, being 6 series at a cost of IPCA + 6.90%, and 2 backstop credit series at a cost of IPCA + 8.58%, in addition to a FINEM in the amount of R$1.4 billion at a cost of IPCA + 8.68% (more details in the debt section on page 17).
  2. Issuance of the 17th debentures by CCR Holding for liability management, in the amount of R$2.3 billion , at a cost of CDI + 0.75% (more details in the debt section on page 17).
  3. In line with our portfolio management strategy, we concluded the sale of Samm to Megatelecom Telecomunicações S.A., in the amount of R$100 million .

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)

2Q23

2Q24

Var. %

1H23

1H24

Var. %

Adjusted Net Revenue¹

3,100

3,488

12.5 %

6,329

6,966

10.1

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹

1,757

2,009

14.4 %

3,731

4,075

9.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

1,359

1,498

10.2 %

2,826

3,032

7.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility

385

513

33.3 %

870

990

13.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Airports

190

244

28.4 %

397

519

30.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Other

-177

-246

38.1 %

-362

-466

29.1 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

56.7 %

57.6 %

0.9 p.p.

59.0 %

58.5 %

-0.5 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income¹

203

411

102.1 %

520

859

65.2 %

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

3.0

3.1

0.1

3.0

3.1

0.1

Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)

283.9

294.5

3.8 %

568.4

595.6

4.8 %

Urban Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)

177.3

191.2

7.8 %

345.7

367.0

6.2 %

Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)

4.3

4.7

9.3 %

8.7

9.5

9.2 %

CAPEX³

1,397

1,628

16.6 %

2,893

2,880

-0.4 %

1. Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 25).

2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.

3. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Video conferenece

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_klYMMsrBS9K0jl29XA8bIg

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

SOURCE CCR S.A.

© 2024 PR Newswire
